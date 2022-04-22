According to a letter to the Latin School of Chicago community, the school’s board of trustees chair, David Koo, has pledged “full and ongoing support” to Dr. Thomas Hagerman, the future head of school and current Scarsdale Schools superintendent, who did not alert the Scarsdale school board of IRS penalties against the district totaling $1.7 million for 10 months.
The information about improper reporting of payroll taxes was revealed to the Scarsdale Board of Education on March 25 and then by the board to the school community in a public meeting on March 30, as the board had to approve the release of $843,558 in funds to be paid to the IRS.
Locally it appears to be a cover-up as the administration knew about the issues at least since June 2021. It is now making headlines in Chicago.
Koo wrote on April 12 that Hagerman contacted him “as this matter evolved” — it’s not clear when he was contacted — and met with the school’s executive committee of the board of trustees “to openly and transparently discuss the situation,” which is something he has yet to do with the Scarsdale community or the media.
“The Executive Committee was comforted by this discussion,” Koo wrote. “Dr. Hagerman has a strong track record of service and leadership built over the many years of his career. We are fully confident in and excited to welcome him as our next Head of School. We appreciate Dr. Hagerman’s proactive and thoughtful consideration of the Latin community at this time, and we have assured him our full and ongoing support.”
Included in Koo’s email was a letter from Hagerman to the Latin School community in which he wrote, “While I hoped my initial engagement with all of you would be more celebratory, I am reaching out now because I believe in addressing issues directly and openly,” which he has been accused of not doing, most notably since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Scarsdale.
Hagerman continued that he wanted to “acknowledge the recent media regarding an IRS issue” in Scarsdale and give “background.” In addition to shifting the focus to the media, which has met with responses from the administration and the board of education saying they cannot comment under advisement of legal counsel, Hagerman shared with the Latin School community the comments made by Scarsdale school board president Karen Ceske at a business meeting April 4 regarding what he called in the letter “clerical errors on payroll taxes made in 2020-21.”
“Our intentions and work have both been aligned around the following areas: correcting the clerical errors that were made, ensuring all payroll tax obligations were paid, and resolving penalties that were issued as a result of these mistakes,” he wrote.
Both Hagerman and the board of education sent follow-up emails to the Scarsdale community Wednesday, April 20, to correct what Hagerman called an “error” and what Ceske and board vice president Amber Yusuf called a “misquote” that implied the board had prior knowledge of the IRS situation.
Hagerman wrote: “In drafting [the letter], excerpts of Ms. Ceske’s remarks from the April 4th Board meeting were originally embedded in the letter itself, addressing the factual aspects of the case itself, followed by some additional concluding remarks by me. In the end, it was decided that the letter should be succinct and to the point and that Ms. Ceske’s remarks would be moved to the end of the document for anyone who wanted to read the publicly available details.”
The “excerpts” Hagerman referred the Latin School community to was actually nearly Ceske’s entire written statement, notably excluding the part about the board of education’s plan to launch an investigation into the matter. Further, there were three sentences added at the end still under the attribution of Ceske’s public statement: “As I indicated before, we have been in regular communication with the IRS, working towards a resolution. We have submitted all materials for abatements and refunds at this time. The Board’s role in this work has been to approve a Q4 tax payment so that this resolution process could continue.”
In his letter to the community Hagerman explained: “In making this edit, three additional sentences were carried to the end of the letter as well and included as part of the quote. However, these were originally intended to be part of my concluding remarks before the letter was revised and finalized.”
“I want to be clear that these last three sentences were not in Ms. Ceske’s opening comments.”
Ceske and Yusuf wrote in their letter to the community: “As previously stated, the Board of Education first found out about the IRS payroll tax issue on March 25, 2022. The Board remains committed to providing factual information to the Scarsdale community.”
Despite denying multiple interview requests by The Scarsdale Inquirer — and often not responding to requests for interviews and information over the years — Hagerman also wrote in his letter to Latin School, “I deal with the media frequently in my role and understand the need for information to be shared publicly about important matters. We continue to work with both the community and the media to share factual information. My intent in reaching out today is to be proactive, clear, and direct on these events, and I appreciate your understanding and support.”
In response to a follow-up email from the Inquirer on April 19 after asking for an interview, the Inquirer asked Hagerman why he was permitted to discuss the IRS case with the Latin School higher-ups. He replied, “The information shared with Latin is the same information shared with the Scarsdale community and is publicly available.”
In the April 20 email to the community, Hagerman reiterated what he had emailed to the Inquirer: “It is also important to note that the District and the Board, as previously stated, are limited in their public statements because of the ongoing nature of the District’s negotiations. Moreover, nothing has been shared with the Latin School community that was not previously communicated to Scarsdale families.”
According to both statements, the Latin School offered Hagerman “full and ongoing support” without any explanation of what happened or who knew what and when, which is the exact information the Scarsdale community is still in search of. Two emails from the Inquirer to the Latin School remain unanswered as of press time.
Scarsdale school board members did not speak publicly on the situation until an April 20 special meeting when they broke from executive session to vote unanimously to hire Albany-based labor and employment lawyer Anthony J. Brock to lead an investigation into the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.