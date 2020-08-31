Local leaders blasted Con Edison’s recent storm response during an all-day online public hearing Aug. 20 before both houses of the New York State Legislature. The hearing was held to assess the power company’s responsiveness and effectiveness in restoring service after Tropical Storm Isaias unleashed 70 mph winds on Aug. 4 that crushed multiple trees and power lines, leaving half of Con Ed’s 6,400 customers in Scarsdale and more than 5,000 in Greenburgh without power, many for an entire week.
In a letter sent to the joint committee on Aug. 19 and briefly summarized in his oral testimony, Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick said he was “incensed by Con Ed’s failure to develop, manage and maintain the electric grid” in order for the community to count on the delivery of reliable energy following a severe weather event.
In his letter Samwick outlined five major problems with Con Edison’s response to the storm, including field supervision and crew coordination failures, municipal relationship and customer services failures, smart meter and smart infrastructure failures, reliability porting and regulatory performance target failures and its inadequate tree trimming program.
Digging deep into each problem area, Samwick also provided recommendations for Con Edison.
According to Samwick, village personnel and residents saw crews standing idle awaiting further instructions after completing assignments. As an example, Samwick wrote that a crew was dispatched on two consecutive days to the exact same location to install a new pole, which had yet to be delivered. In another instance, three separate crews arrived on separate days to complete a repair but were unable to do so because the replacement transformer was unavailable.
Coordination with Con Ed’s municipal liaison also didn’t help influence crew deployment, which eventually led the village to send its own field personnel to monitor crew activities and keep track of efforts.
Cut-and-clear crews also arrived late and sometimes arrived without line cutting crews, according to Samwick. As a result, village personnel had to provide services to Con Edison that the utility company was supposed to provide.
“We prefer to assign our crews to help rather than have Con Ed not proceed with restoration work,” wrote Samwick. “However, this significant cost is one that Con Ed is obligated to assume responsibility for, but [is] consistently shed to local governments.”
Internet and cable providers’ infrastructure also were damaged during the storm, and Samwick said Con Edison should have provided Altice and Verizon with more information on infrastructure failures in order to speed up restoration work.
To resolve coordination issues, Samwick suggested Con Ed should evaluate the underlying cause of the supervisory failures and come up with strategies to close performance gaps.
“Con Ed needs to adroitly pivot into its emergency posture, not desperately begin trying to turn the ship,” wrote Samwick.
In terms of customer service failures, Samwick said Con Edison didn’t treat municipalities as a partner in addressing issues and instead treated village manpower as extra Con Edison resources.
Citing Con Edison’s “inefficient and time consuming” telephone briefings and the lack of information provided by its municipalities liaison, Samwick recommended that the utility change the role and level of authority granted to the municipal liaison, so that person could provide timely and accurate information.
With many residents having installed smart meters on their houses, Samwick questioned the benefits of the rollout and asked why residents still had to notify the utility of an outage when the smart meter was supposed to detect it. Samwick recommended that Con Edison provide an update to the state legislature on the status of the smart meter roll out and the related customer-facing benefits it provides.
Samwick also recommended that Con Edison present its future tree trimming schedule and modify its annual electric reliability performance report to include discrete performance metrics for service in Westchester County.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner also ripped Con Edison’s response to recent outages and offered potential solutions, paying particular attention to the needs of residents with medical concerns.
“For me, being out of power for a week … was an inconvenience. It was hot [and] it was uncomfortable. But for someone on life support, it could be life or death,” said Feiner, who said he received desperate phone calls from a resident whose medical condition required oxygen equipment and from the wife of a constituent who lives at home in a hospice bed.
Feiner suggested that Con Edison should be required to provide generators to people with medical concerns and to automatically credit customers for spoiled food and medication if they lose power for 48 hours or more.
“We’re been through these hearings and investigations for years. Every time there’s a storm there’s an investigation, there’s hearings, there’s a report; Con Ed always apologizes and nothing ever gets done,” said Feiner. He also proposed empowering the governor to order out-of-state crews to come assist with repairs, and requiring Con Ed to cover the cost of that service.
“If Con Ed knew that they were threatened with a governor who could order preparations, I don’t think you’d have these types of problems.”
In a press release on Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the utility companies’ response to Tropical Storm Isaias “unacceptable” and proposed legislation that would create significant penalties to “force utilities to change their behavior.” The bill would make it easier for the state to revoke a utility company’s operating certificate if performance shortfalls recur and the bill would require utility companies to clearly communicate with customers during outages and give accurate information regarding power restoration.
“The laws are too protective of the utility companies and that has to change,” said Gov. Cuomo.
On Aug. 27, Feiner recommended in an email to constituents that the New York State Legislature make it easier for municipalities to sue utility companies for damages.
John McAvoy, the chairman, president and chief executive officer for Con Edison, said during testimony on Aug. 20 that the utility company was prepared for the level of the forecasted storm and responded aggressively when its impact greatly exceeded forecasts.
“The purpose of our existence as a company is to provide energy to our customers safely, reliably and sustainably and when events like this occur, we see firsthand what a hardship it is for our customers,” he said. “We have already heard from customers, municipal partners and many on this call today about areas where we can better serve our customers and our communities. All of these deserve and will receive thoughtful diagnosis and remediation. We have a deep-seeded culture of continuous improvement and we are committed to addressing these issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.