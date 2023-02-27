The leaf blower restrictions that the Greenburgh Town Board has discussed twice since January are being amended and reintroduced.
Members of the public were invited to speak Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 on two proposed restrictions — a ban on leaf blower use during certain weekdays and holidays and a tweak to noise regulations that would include electric leaf blowers in its definitions.
Right now, use of leaf blowers is prohibited between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on any weekday, before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays, and before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Sundays.
As of the most recent public hearing, the proposal was to only allow leaf blowing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on weekends between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., between May 1 and Dec. 1 of this year.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said at the time that a vote would likely take place in February. Now, though, Feiner said further amendments are being made to the proposal, and a new public hearing will be necessary.
He said the new proposal would be for the town to be divided into two sections based on sanitation schedules, with some residents not allowed to use leaf blowers on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and others not allowed to use blowers on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“This way lawn care companies can do work on half the town when the other half can’t use the blowers,” Feiner said in an email Feb. 22. “Because this was a substantial change in the law, we need to hold another hearing.”
Feiner said that the matter would likely be discussed again at the town board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for March 8, and a public hearing would be set for sometime after that.
He said whatever restrictions end up being passed, there will be a trial run to suss out what rules may work and what may not.
“It’s only going to be a one year test, so if this is impractical or it doesn’t work, we can try something else,” Feiner said via phone Feb. 23.
Smoke shop shut down
The town of Greenburgh’s building department has shut down a smoke shop in Edgemont just north of the Yonkers city limits.
#1 Convenience and Tobacco at 1088 Central Park Ave. was closed due to lack of a certificate of occupancy and lack of trade permits for work performed, Feiner said in an email Feb. 18.
Police and building department officials issued a summons for code violations. Law enforcement said the store had untaxed cigarettes, flavored vape products and delta-8 THC products in plain view. Police told the owner he was no longer allowed to sell those products.
While the shop was not shut down for violating Greenburgh’s new smoke shop ordinances — one of which is already in effect and bans advertising of tobacco-associated products and weapons within 1,500 feet of any school with students under 21 — Feiner said the town plans to “conduct inspections on all smoke shops periodically to make sure they are not selling illegal substances as per our new ordinance.”
Water main issues
A contractor is still working to fix a sewer line that collapsed on Mount Joy Avenue in Edgemont, according to Feiner. The line collapsed a few weeks ago, but is anticipated to take another month to fix. Feiner said the town understands the inconvenience to neighbors, but the problem is unavoidable.
“Our infrastructure is aging,” he said in an email. “Some of the pipes underground are a century old, or at least as old as the neighborhoods they are in.” He said fixing the sewer line on Mount Joy is a particularly intensive project — hence the delay in finishing repairs.
“The job is being performed by an outside contractor the town has on hand for emergency excavations, the Morano Brothers. As they have to replace pipe from one manhole to another, they have to work around all the other lines it crosses — with storm, water, sewer and gas lines in the same spot,” Feiner said. “This makes for an expensive and complicated repair.”
Meanwhile, repairs are planned for a water main break off Warnke Lane and Ardsley Road in Edgemont. Feiner said on Saturday, Feb. 18, that work was scheduled over the school breaks in February and April “since it would require the whole intersection being closed, which would be too disruptive on school days.”
He said the work involves three different water departments: the town of Greenburgh Water and Sewer Department, SUEZ Water Westchester and the village of Scarsdale Water Department.
“It is unknown how long the pipe repair will take as they need to determine if the job can be completed during a school break or would require the extension to summer break for more time when school is out,” Feiner said. “There is no disruption of water service for any residents.”
