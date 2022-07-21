The board of trustees at a work session July 19 unanimously supported the continuation of the current fall leaf collection vacuuming program, based on a presentation by Department of Public Works Superintendent Jeff Coleman.
The village leaf collection program uses trucks equipped with vacuums operated by workers to remove leaves piled at the edge of properties each autumn. Labor is the most costly aspect of the operation. In a cost analysis, Coleman concluded that, compared to alternatives such as using more trucks and more labor to pick up bagged leaves, the most cost-effective outcome for the village at this time is to keep the current method of leaf collection.
The board’s decision to concur with Coleman’s recommendation drew varied responses from members of the landscaping industry and the community, including Michael Iorio, president of the New York State Turf & Landscape Association, who applauded the trustees’ decision, and Darlene LeFrancois Haber, M.D., co-chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Climate Resilience Committee, who made an impassioned speech opposing it.
Haber said she was discouraged by the continuation of the leaf collection, calling it “a waste” and “a disgrace.” But she said she was encouraged that the village remained “ready to reduce the vacuuming, effort and hauling if determined … by the village board” to do so.
Haber urged the board to consider the “climate crisis” when it reviews the program in the future. “It's our obligation setting policy to do the right thing — to be part of the solution and not the problem. We're paying for this not just financially [Scarsdale budgets about $636,000 for leaf collection] … but we're paying for this in terms of our health and safety and our climate.”
In that same vein, Trustee Jonathan Lewis said during the work session that the village should think more strategically and “move that climate discussion higher on the agenda, which might also feed a more comprehensive sustainability report by the village,” which he noted might “support a lower interest rate as it would attract responsible investors to our community, supporting our triple A rating.”
Trustees Jeremy Gans and Sameer Ahuja both said the majority of people they know who are aware of this issue do not want a change; they prefer to maintain the “aesthetics” of their lawn rather than try to mulch mow the leaves. “If everyone were to opt to mulch mow or leaf mulch, then that would be an easy scenario,” said Gans, but, “I think we know because of the aesthetics, or at least the perception of the aesthetics, that that won't happen.”
He continued: “If people don't want to change and it seems, based on the numbers, it's going to be more expensive, and I think the environmental impact is unclear … and then you have multiple trucks picking up bags, driving them to multiple locations, is that better or worse environmentally?” Given residents’ preferences and cost benefit, Gans said he thinks “it's in the village’s interest as a whole to preserve the status quo.”
From the landscapers’ point of view, Iorio said, “There are homeowners in Scarsdale that … want their leaves picked up and removed from their property, and most of those homeowners are paying pretty steep taxes to live in Scarsdale. I think they would not want that service taken away from them.”
Crane Road resident Susan Douglass, president of the Scarsdale Forum, took issue with anyone calling leaf collection a “service.”
“I would say that it's a disservice,” she said. “It's harming our environment. It’s harming our future. It's causing extra costs in terms of slippery road conditions, ticks and feces and things piling up on the sides of our roads — all of the things that were documented in the Forum's report,” Douglass said. “Other communities have learned that when they switch over and stop leaf vacuuming, the residents are happy with the decision,” she said, acknowledging it “takes a little bit of adjustment.”
Douglass challenged the notion that “you’d pay more money” without the service, citing her friends in Greenburgh who said they're not paying more since the town ceased its leaf vacuuming program.
Douglass is among those who “don't want to pay for people who want destructive environmental practices to maintain their ideal of what they think the lawn should look like. I'm not saying that lawns should look like hot messes — everyone takes great pride in their homes in Scarsdale. But the mulch mowing and other similar environmentally friendly practices result in wonderfully looking lawns.”
She said her own lawn service in Scarsdale mulch mows her property in the fall and leaves grass clippings on the lawn in the summer.
“We don't pay more,” she said, “And they heartily endorse this means of lawn maintenance. Anyone is welcome to come over to our house and look at our yard with our grass cycling in the summer and our mulch moving in the autumn. It looks terrific … and [there is] less water use. Our lawn is very rich – full of worms and bugs and birds all the time because our lawn is healthy.”
Mike Siconolfi of Siconolfi Landscape Contracting Corp, speaking in favor of the decision, said he would hope there are studies to show the amount of dust particles put in the air through mulching leaves in place. Respiratory issues from that are “a big concern,” he said. He also said it’s less costly for homeowners to have leaves collected by the village. “For the landscapers, it's almost better [to stop leaf vacuuming] because we would make more money….because it will take us more time to do the work” of hauling the leaves away.
Siconolfi offered a suggestion that the village might make compost from mulch from collected leaves and then resell it to homeowners to landscapers.
Further opposition to the decision came from Madelaine Eppenstein, a 29-year Scarsdale resident and proponent for mulch mowing, and a member of the Scarsdale Forum, which issued reports in 2021 and 2022 examining impact of the use of gas leaf blowers, leaf vacuuming, and leaf mulching.
Eppenstein urged the board to “soon reach a similar inflection point at which the entrenched policy of leaf vacuuming is seen for what it is, a noxious environmental and public health and safety hazard that needs to be discontinued.”
The current fall leaf collection program will “result in the wasteful disposal of an estimated 5,000 tons of residential leaves,” Eppenstein wrote in a state submitted to the village board. She said the village instead should “actively transition to alternative leaf collection methods and programs that have thrived successfully in many of Scarsdale's surrounding municipalities, where residents use this valuable resource to nourish soil, plants, and the environment.”
Collecting leaves using vacuum trucks “effectively ignores the compelling science behind the negative environmental and public health and safety impacts of Scarsdale's current high carbon footprint leaf vacuuming program.” Eppenstein wrote, adding that “the proposal undermines once again the village's own 2011 Resolution [to promote mulch mowing] and exposes the contradiction in requiring mower mulching on the village’s own properties and recreation fields over the last decade.”
She also took issue with the placement of the village’s public education campaign information about on-site mulch mowing, which she said was “relegated … to the subpages of [the village] website.
Eppenstein disagreed with Coleman’s statement that the current leaf collection program is the most cost effective way to remove leaves in the fall. “Demonstrably more efficient and more cost effective alternatives have been supported consistently by the village’s own Conservation Advisory Council,” she said.
During the public comments session July 19, Eppenstein cited efficient, time-saving and cost-effective alternatives already being practiced by landscape service providers David Duarte, Anthony Vulpone and Tim Downey. “[They] all mulch mow as a practice and find it very successful for their customers. I've been doing it for decades now.”
In 2021, Scarsdale trustees decided to significantly limit the use of gas leaf blowers in the village, though some residents had advocated for a total ban. Similar or more restrictive bans are in effect in nearby municipalities, including New Rochelle and the Town of Mamaroneck/Larchmont.
Leaf vacuuming services have been eliminated in some nearby towns, such as Greenburgh, where residents and landscapers are encouraged to mulch leaves, while bagged or contained leaves are collected weekly during the fall. Tom Surace, also with the New York State turf and landscape Association, urged the village to consider the relative cost of “the emissions of trucks moving leaves in and out opposed to having one leaf collection system.” But he also noted that the association, a green industry nonprofit, is educating and training grounds care professionals to “conduct low impact maintenance operations."
