Aidan Lee made states in a relay as a freshman. Last year during the COVID-19 winter season, when there was no state meet, he took second and third in his events during virtual sectionals. Back at Felix Festa Middle School for sectionals last week, Lee took home his first Section 1 title, winning the 200 individual medley, while also taking second in the 100 backstroke and swimming in the state-qualifying 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Lee had his eye on the title, and comparing his times to others throughout the section he knew it was a possibility, not a guarantee.
“I basically went out as fast as I could and hoped to be able to keep my energy and finish the race ahead,” he said. “It felt really good when I saw first place. Last year I got second and third and I just missed it and that was a virtual year, so this year felt good getting it in person.”
Lee also broke the 100 backstroke record senior David Zoota set last winter (52.92) in the Section 1 finals in 51.28. He took second place in the event.
“He’s such a constant,” Inga DeNunzio said. “He’s a constant gentleman, he’s a constant smile, he’s a constant great, smart kid. I sit there with a stopwatch in awe every time I’m timing him because almost every time is a best time. He takes every race so in the moment and does such a great job with it.”
Zoota continued his stellar career, taking third in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 500 freestyle.
“He showed being a senior and a great captain,” DeNunzio said. “He swam amazingly all season long. He’s got a lot still going on, still applying to colleges and still making the team and swimming a major priority. He was beat out just at the end in that 500. I’m sure he was pretty tired by the end of his races.”
Junior Harrison Lambert placed fifth in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 500 freestyle, sophomore Bryan Manheimer third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle; sophomore Kevin Jiang fifth in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke. As reported last week, junior Haochen Liu won diving.
The Raiders took fourth in the 200 medley relay, got disqualified in the 200 freestyle relay, which cost them second place overall as a team, and was the runner-up to Horace Greeley in the 400 freestyle relay.
Scarsdale didn’t actually make any new state cut times at sectionals, though Jiang came close to adding the 50 freestyle to his list. The Raiders started the season making cuts in their first dual meet and kept that going through divisionals. Prior to sectionals, Zoota had state cuts in four events (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle), while Lee (200 IM, 100 backstroke) Lambert (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Jiang (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Manheimer (100, free, 200 free) each made two, senior Drew Hill (100 butterfly) and Liu (diving) one each. Liu also contributed at sectionals swimming in an individual event and a relay, showing his diversity of events.
Hill struggled at sectionals, but made his cut in the first meet of the season and will continue his career at Union College.
“It’s great to see him really getting into it quickly at the beginning of the season qualifying for states the first meet,” DeNunzio said. “Once we came back from break he heated back up again. He didn’t have a great sectionals, but Felix Festa isn’t great for everybody. He’s hoping for a good performance at states.”
Sophomores Jiang and Manheimer had their first true high school swim season after virtual meets and other limitations last year, and they took full advantage of the opportunity.
“Having your competition right next to you brings it to another level and you can go faster times instead of having to swim by yourself and seeing later how fast they went,” Jiang said. “I didn’t have much expectations, but towards the end getting into championship season, divisionals and sectionals, I wanted to try to win and place as high as I could. As a sophomore I think I did pretty well. Wining divisionals was an amazing swim for me and then getting second at sectionals is also pretty good.”
During the regular season, the 400 freestyle relay team of Jiang, Lambert, Manheimer and Lee set a school record of 3:13.28, topping the 2018 mark of 3:13.71 set by Riley Haffner, Jack Callahan, Ryan Lee and Haofeng Liu.
Scarsdale placed second in the section last year, third this year, rarely dipping out of the top five over the past decade.
“It wasn’t what we were hoping for, but you’ve got to deal with what the meet brings you. I thought we did amazing and I was absolutely proud of everyone,” DeNunzio said. “It’s tough when you have a DQ to deal with, but you learn form those things. But fourth place was a hundred points behind us.”
The Raiders were proud of everything they achieved this season as they kept up the strong tradition built by former coach Tim Callahan and rebuilt by his successor, DeNunzio.
“That’s great for us,” Jiang said. “We’re so proud of that. To get third against super powerhouse teams behind Horace Greeley and Clarkstown, that’s amazing for us.”
The Raiders showed their depth as a team in the regular season, going 8-1, falling only to Greeley, and then showed their strength at the top in postseason.
“Everyone really cares about the team and wants to do well,” Lee said. “I think everyone who went to prelims of sectionals went back to finals, so it’s great we have a really strong team and we were able to get third.”
Not only did Scarsdale impress in the water, but they looked good with their new team parkas that were the envy of all. “They were so sharp looking at sectionals,” DeNunzio said. “Our team looked amazing. They were definitely the talk of many coaches and officials. I heard about it all weekend. They were fast in the pool and sharp looking on the deck.”
AHEDI places 5th
Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington won the Section 1 title last year and after losing two key Edgemont state qualifiers this year in junior Christian Lee and senior Akira Lomvardas, still took fifth overall.
AHEDI was led by a young core at sectionals as the underclassmen dominated with sophomores Philip Thayer, Finnian Franks and Taro Yamamota making their mark, along with junior Michael Scholz, individually and in relays.
For Edgemont, first-year AHEDI swimmers Michael Barron, a sophomore, and Aaron Zhang, a freshman, made their sectional debut in the preliminaries.
“For both of them to make a sectional meet is excellent because they’re still very young,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “For them to see a meet in action and see exactly what is going to happen next year I think only allows them to see what is going to be expected and they’ll be able to set appropriate goals for future years.”
Saracino said both swimmers ended their season on a high note, understating they were there for the experience.
“It’s a young group overall and for all of them to go there and just be able to be a part of that is amazing,” Saracino said. “All of them have a background outside of high school, but everyone’s a little different as to where they are on the team. I think this was an overall great experience and it showed these two Edgemont boys what they can achieve going forward.”
