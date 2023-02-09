Legacy of Lilly Jr. and Yeah Buddy strong for rowing club

The shock and heartbreak of Brian Lilly Jr.’s suicide on Jan. 4, 2021 will never subside for those who knew him, but the impact of what his family and his rowing club are doing to help others will last for generations to come. They’ve already accomplished a lot in the last two years alone in raising awareness of the importance of mental health.
“Certainly you never think that about anybody, but especially with a guy like Brian,” Pelham Community Rowing Association (PCRA) youth director and boys coach Reid Johnson said. “Just like any normal high school boy or girl I’ve interacted with, he had his ups, he had his downs, but certainly nothing that would have pointed to something like that. I was truly in complete shock and from there pretty quickly we got things moving at the club.”
PCRA’s first move was to honor Lilly Jr., a 2019 Scarsdale High School graduate who rowed for the club and later took his academic and athletic talents to U.C. San Diego. PCRA raised about $70,000 for a brand new boat called “The Brian Lilly Jr. Yeah Buddy” with “Yeah Buddy” being the team’s rallying cry in order to “keep his spirit alive,” according to Johnson.
Unfortunately, it was the second PCRA boat named after a young person from Scarsdale. “The Tyler” was named in honor of Tyler Madoff, who the summer before his sophomore year at Scarsdale High School was presumed dead after being swept to sea while swimming during a kayaking adventure trip in Hawaii in 2012.
Once some time passed, the Lilly family — mom Brenda, dad Brian Sr. and sister Virginia — got to work on making sure others didn’t have to suffer the same fate as their son and brother.
“Something terrible happened to him, but we really believe that his story’s not over,” Brenda said. “We really believe there is a real message here of hope and of helping to support athletes and student-athletes of this unique balance that they deal with and their families deal with.
“People I think need to hear a message of hope and of a positive outlook for how athletes can manage the balance. That’s what Reid and I have talked a lot about — balance for athletes and families while they go about managing the demands of what they’re doing.”
At a time when Lilly Jr. would have been preparing to graduate college this coming spring, PCRA was holding an 18-mile erg challenge for its youth rowers on Jan. 21, 2023, in lieu of the team’s normal workout. The distance is significant as one day after a tough practice, while training for the New York City Marathon in the fall of 2018, the second-year team captain “infamously,” Johnson said, ran 18 miles home from Glen Island in New Rochelle to Scarsdale. Johnson didn’t find out about the run until the next day, but wasn’t all that surprised.
“That was kind of the legend of Brian,” Johnson said. “He kind of did things off the cuff, but he always had a plan. He never went into anything blind.”
The day of the erg event, which was to raise awareness about mental and physical health, Johnson ran 18 miles and the PCRA rowers spent up to two hours on the ergometers rowing the equivalent 28,968 meters.
“It’s a special distance to really celebrate his dedication to his teammates and the way he made everyone around him better,” current PCRA captain Joseph Cutaia said. “It’s definitely a happy event celebrating his really positive legacy he left on the team and how he continues to inspire people to this day.”
Though the Lilly family did not attend the 18-mile event last month, they sent a message of love and support to the rowers.
“They’re getting the message and they have something they’re proud of,” Brenda said. “The pride for those kids is so important that they really feel connected to a message of taking care of your mental health and supporting each other. That means the world to us. That’s something they’ll hopefully carry with them well beyond PCRA and college. That pride and commitment to their own mental health is just so important.”
PCRA underwent a major change in 2017 when Johnson was hired as coach, and it was a group of athletes that included Lilly Jr. who helped the team transition back into a legitimate program.
“He started off just like me — maybe even worse,” said Abe Eligator, now a junior rowing at University of Washington in Seattle. “We were pretty terrible at rowing, really unathletic. Brian had his arthritis problems, just didn’t really seem to care, and then we got our new coach Reid and Brian and some of the other guys sort of stepped up and led a charge to really commit to the program and really commit to training.
“He was a pretty inspirational guy, someone who worked for everything that he had. He didn’t have too much talent. He was naturally gifted with some height, but other than that he wasn’t talented. He just worked at it and wouldn’t quit. He always had an excellent attitude, a great outlook on everything, never complained, trusted our coach, trusted our teammates.”
Cutaia never tires of hearing about “the great power” of Lilly Jr.’s “character and legacy.” He knows all of the team’s rowers have benefited from Lilly Jr.’s influence on the program, helping make the “C” in PCRA a reality.
“I think the biggest thing that changed was just that awareness and that understanding and really appreciating that PCRA is not just a community for four years of high school, but it’s really a community for the rest of your life,” Cutaia said of the past two years since Lilly Jr.’s death. “It’s a great testament to the great relationships you make on the team in high school to help you persevere the rest of your life.”
Lilly Jr.’s tragic outcome was a reminder to Johnson, who notes he and his coaching staff are not therapists or doctors, but coaches whose every move, word and decision can impact children both positively and negatively.
“Especially the last couple of years, we’ve really been stressing being open with how you feel,” Johnson said. “It’s not all just banging your head against the wall and seeing who doesn’t break. We really do strive to be competitive both regionally and nationally in our sport, so I think there are some inherent pressures that can come along with that. We try to do our best to balance it and really stress teamwork and obviously an individual identity is important, but it’s team-first and open, honest communication from coaches to athletes and athletes to coaches.”
After spending several years together with PCRA, Eligator said he and Lilly Jr. didn’t talk much when they weren’t teammates, but he wishes they had and regrets not being able to do so now. He’s become close with Lilly Jr.’s parents, knowing how deeply they have cared about the program and the athletes for many years.
“It really opened my eyes to mental health struggles,” Eligator said. “I never really thought somebody I knew was ever going to take their own life or somebody I knew was really struggling that much. I thought it was something you see in the news or somebody else has a story about it, but it never really occurred to me that I could have somebody who I cared deeply about really struggle mentally, so much so that they take their own life.”
Brian’s legacy
After making his mark rowing and running a marathon, Lilly Jr. set his sights on running an Ironman triathlon in Lake Placid and completed that the summer of 2019 before he went off to college (“From arthritis to Ironman,” http://bit.ly/3YwM0PZ).
“He began studying Ironman and endurance athletes and was really interested in how they evolved and how they developed the stamina to be able to do it,” Brenda said. “Once he had run the marathon he really felt like this was a natural way to go when he’d already developed a lot of strength.
“We were there and it was a really amazing experience for our family.”
Lilly Jr. rowed for Division I UC San Diego his freshman year, including competing in the San Diego Classic in the fall, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. Lilly Jr. returned home and for the fall of 2020 he opted to stay local and continue with online classes. The plan was to return to California for the spring semester, but to row for a club team, not the school.
While at UCSD freshman year, according to a lawsuit the Lilly family filed in September 2022 against then-first-year UCSD coach Geoff Bond, who had previously coached at University of California and UPenn, and the college, there was repeated verbal abuse by the coach and negligence in the handling of complaints made to the athletic department by Lilly Jr., which led to his mental health issues — including a hospital stay for a breakdown — and the eventual taking of his own life upon his return to school after the pandemic.
“He had had these issues with the coach and these experiences, so he was really prioritizing his mental health to get back involved with rowing, but we had agreed he would take it one step at a time, one week at a time, one semester at a time,” Brenda said.
Lilly Jr. and his parents addressed his issues through seeking professional help and while his parents were hesitant to send him back to school, those professionals who were treating their son approved him to go back as long as he had proper support on the West Coast.
“He really wanted to be back at school,” Brenda said. “He was actively working with a psychiatrist, he was working with a therapist. He was really working through his mental health issues. Brian had a real commitment to his health and to the future. He was very positive about knowing what path he needed to take to keep himself healthy and he was working to do that. He was training again that fall privately. He was running, he was rowing, he was erging. And he really wanted to be back at school.”
With a plan in place, Brenda and Brian Sr. took their son back to San Diego to move in with a classmate off campus just before the new year in 2020. They spent the holiday together, got him settled in and left early the morning of Jan. 3, 2021 to come back to Scarsdale. They exchanged text messages and Lilly Jr. spent the evening watching television with his roommate. Lilly Jr. went to his bedroom that night and was not heard from again. His roommate and his mother found him late that next morning, with permission from Brenda to enter his bedroom.
Brenda said her son was “actively seeing” and communicating with friends and “was not withdrawn.” She said there was “no sense of crisis.”
“We really believe Brian became overwhelmed in a very short moment,” she said. “We were of course just shocked. Just shocked.”
A toxicology report confirmed there were no substances in Lilly Jr.’s system that night, Brenda said. “We felt that that was the case, but we wanted to know and understand,” she said.
Lilly Jr. didn’t leave a note, so no one will ever truly know what was happening that night. “It was carefully looked at and that’s part of the real tragedy here,” Brenda said. “There can be underlying things there that we just don’t know.” She added, “We have looked a lot at all the issues and it’s terrible, it’s tragic and it never should have happened. He should be here and he should be in his senior year of college.”
The support and outreach near and far from coast to coast for the Lilly family in the hours, days, weeks and months that followed meant the world in the aftermath.
“That really, along with our faith, carried us and still carries us today, but certainly through the first months of the canyon of grief where you just don’t know where to start,” Brenda said. “We’re a family of four, how do we do this now?”
In Lilly Jr.’s honor, Brenda and Virginia ran a half marathon in Wisconsin in November 2022. They were trained by Diane Calderon, a fellow Scarsdalian, who had helped Lilly Jr. train for his Ironman. Calderon is a veteran of many a grueling race and ran the race with Brenda and Virginia. The goal was for Brenda to use her son’s passion for physical challenge and achievement to promote 988, the Suicide and Crisis Hotline, which had converted from a number you’d never remember — 1-800-273-8255 — in the summer of 2022.
Unlike 911, which is for emergencies, 988 is a free and confidential help line for any mental health issue, no matter the urgency. “People are encouraged to call if they are in mental health crisis, but also if they have a friend or someone they care about who they want to talk about or get some resources,” Brenda said. “People can three-way call the number and help if they have a friend who is struggling. It’s really exciting to have a very direct link to 24/7 support for mental health.”
Having 988 on college IDs is a law in some states and Brenda is lobbying to get that number countrywide “into the wallets and hands of kids who are in the super vulnerable age group.” She urges everyone to put the number in their contacts in case they need it for themselves or someone else.
“1-800-273-8255” was the name of a 2017 song by Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, with a video (https://bit.ly/3DR7uPQ) starring Don Cheadle, Matthew Modine and Luis Guzman as a way to promote the hotline.
“It’s really easy to say I want to do more,” Brenda said. “It’s another thing to look at the places we can make the most difference and what’s needed most urgently. What we keep seeing is that despite the best efforts, particularly this age group of 18-24, is the need to understand is that these problems that feel so big right now are temporary and how to work with them on getting support to get through it. Everybody goes through struggles. It’s getting them to understand that it’s temporary and we can find ways together to get them help.”
Brenda has also formed a relationship with USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus, who she said was “very open about talking about USRowing policies and how they can support athletes’ mental health.” USRowing has since hired a director of athlete wellness, Marc Nowak. In June 2022, Brenda and Kraus appeared on a podcast (http://bit.ly/3JSeKia) with Harvard mental health counselor Meg Willette, who works with athletes.
The Lilly family moved to a rental property they had for many years in Connecticut after Virginia graduated from SHS in 2021, something the family talked about doing previously. Brenda and Brian Sr. still love being close enough to the PCRA boathouse and training facility to visit often and remain as present as the boat that bears their son’s name, which was delivered in April 2021 on a day they won’t ever forget (https://bit.ly/3Xhz5jI).
“I think that was such an important milestone for us because we really believe that his name could be and would be associated with really good things,” Brenda said. “We didn’t want people to feel sorry for us and we didn’t want them to feel sorry for Brian. We wanted his name to be associated with hope and a really positive message.”
That deserves a “Yeah Buddy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.