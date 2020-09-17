On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman alerted the community to the presence of “low-to-moderate levels” of Legionella bacteria in the water supplies at Quaker Ridge Elementary School and Scarsdale Middle School. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Hagerman reported the district’s other five buildings had tested negative.
Found in drinking water and natural water sources, Legionella, if aspirated into the lungs, can cause a form of pneumonia called Legionnaire’s disease. It is not passed from person to person.
“Legionella is really dangerous when it gets into the lungs, but there’s very little risk of getting it through water or steam,” Assistant Superintendent for Business and Facilities Stuart Mattey said Thursday evening. “When water is aerosolized in droplets maybe, but that’s very unlikely and people have masks on now. And usually the concern is for people who have high risk health conditions.”
Hagerman wrote that the school is unaware of anyone who had become ill. According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of Legionnaires' disease are similar to other types of pneumonia and can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.
The water was initially tested by Sound Water Solutions Inc., based on the Centers for Disease Control’s reopening guidance as the buildings hadn’t been open to students since March 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The testing was a couple weeks ago prior to opening school as a proactive measure,” Mattey said. “It was not mandated. I’m not sure how many other schools are doing that.”
While initially waiting for the results from the other five schools to come in, Scarsdale took across-the-board precautions at all seven schools, including:
- · All water fountains and bottle filling stations were covered up, with the exception of those that include UV filtration, which “effectively kills Legionella and other water-borne pathogens.”
- · While sinks were safe to use for hand washing, everyone in the building was reminded not to ingest sink water.
- · Bottled water was purchased for students and staff.
Among the permanent fixes, about 50 water stations throughout the district will be replaced with UV water filtration systems. Those arrived Wednesday and the installation is expected to be completed this weekend.
“We were very aggressive in our response,” Mattey said.
Additionally, Sound Water Solutions Inc. “will begin a comprehensive project in the coming days to disinfect and eliminate legionellafrom our water lines and system components. The disinfection process will be followed by a thorough flushing, and extensive follow-up testing for legionella,” according to one of Hagerman’s letters.
Disinfection is an overnight process, but takes three or four days of preparation, according to Hagerman. Once the water is tested again, it will take 10 days to get “accurate results.”
In his message dated Sept. 16, Hagerman addressed questions regarding the safety of the school’s air conditioning systems. He said the lone school with water-based HVAC is the high school and the two water towers that feed that system are tested for Legionella each month.
The next day, Sept. 17, Hagerman sent out an update that said everything was moving along in the process of disinfecting the water and installing the new water stations.
Though all water lines were flushed prior to the reopening, Quaker Ridge and the middle school may have been more susceptible to the bacteria forming as, according to Mattey, they didn’t have any construction activity going on during the shutdown and the water was not being used.
“The other schools had projects ongoing over the summer and the water system was used regularly,” he said.
