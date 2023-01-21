Greg Leong Scarsdale bowling photo
Coach Greg Leong has coached league bowling champions on the boys and girls sides.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

For the 17 years of Scarsdale High School fielding a varsity bowling program, the biggest legacy has been coach Greg Leong. From White Plains Bowl to Bowlerand in the Bronx, hidden largely from public view, Leong has been offering expertise to any bowler willing to listen, including kids from opposing teams.

Leong, who began teaching in Scarsdale in 1995 after coming from Hunter High School in the city, announced his retirement from being a computer science teacher effective at the end of this school year and while he expects to continue for at least one year with the boys volleyball program in the fall and the boys tennis program in the spring, this will be his last year coaching bowling. He is the only coach the program has ever known.

