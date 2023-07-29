p1-LGR-Heros-with-dream-college-pennants-1.jpg

Let’s Get Ready heroes with dream college pennants.

 Courtesy of Let’s Get Ready

Let’s Get Ready, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting college access started by Scarsdale teens in 1998, recently commemorated its 25th anniversary and its success in helping 50,000 students from economically underprivileged backgrounds and first-generation college students enter and complete their degrees.

Today, Let’s Get Ready (LGR) has progressed since its founding by Eugenie Lang Rosenthal, now an active board member, and the leadership of Scarsdale-based former board chairs Steve Prince and Gary Matthews, and its current CEO, Lena Eberhart.

p1-LGR-Eugenie-and-Andrea.jpg

Eugenie Lang Rosenthal, above left, with former student and event honoree, Andrea Lopez at LGR’s gala on June 10.

