Let’s Get Ready, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting college access started by Scarsdale teens in 1998, recently commemorated its 25th anniversary and its success in helping 50,000 students from economically underprivileged backgrounds and first-generation college students enter and complete their degrees.
Today, Let’s Get Ready (LGR) has progressed since its founding by Eugenie Lang Rosenthal, now an active board member, and the leadership of Scarsdale-based former board chairs Steve Prince and Gary Matthews, and its current CEO, Lena Eberhart.
Reflecting on the organization’s impact, Lang Rosenthal said, “I am filled with pride and hope when I stop to internalize LGR’s impact. Students who earn a bachelor’s degree will earn 84% more than if they stop at a high school diploma. And their own children are twice as likely to go to college. A child who goes to college can end poverty in their family forever and so LGR is playing a meaningful role in breaking intergenerational cycles of poverty, and that means the world to me.”
Nearly 80% of students from low-income communities who enroll in college do not graduate, and many of them do so with significant debt, according to LGR’s CEO Eberhart. This figure served as the primary motivator for changing the organization’s focus from helping students get into college to making sure they had the resources they needed to stick with it and graduate.
LGR’s 25th anniversary celebration took place June 15 at the Tribeca Rooftop where two of four honorees were Scarsdale residents: former board chair Gary Matthews and Lang Rosenthal. This group’s dedication to helping students extends far from finances. They are being helped to achieve their dreams and thereby making their families proud.
Discussing the future of the organization, Lang Rosenthal said “LGR grew from helping a classroom of kids to helping tens of thousands per year. My hope is that its numbers and its advocacy work grow so it is part of real structural change, such that every person can access the support they need to achieve their potential.”
Eberhart said, “I am so excited about the potential to support more students from diverse communities across the country as they access, persist, and ultimately graduate from college. College has the potential to be such a transformative time in a young person’s life — a time of great discovery, growth and exposure. Yet, it can be isolating, challenging, and daunting, especially in our current times. LGR’s culturally responsive program model allows us to be part of students’ unique journeys from high school to college and into their careers while providing the encouragement and partnership they need to reach their goals in college and life.”
In fact, another Scarsdale nonprofit, Project Grad Bag — run by former Scarsdale resident Liz Gruber and launched in partnership with Let’s Get Ready — now is also serving kids all over the country.
LGR started in July of 1998 with a small group of rising college freshmen, sophomores and juniors from Scarsdale. Getting together in the living room of Jeannie Lang (now Rosenthal), the students decided to take advantage of the support and knowledge they received from their families, their Scarsdale High School mentors and coaches, and to help future generations of less fortunate children receive the same treatment.
They quickly put together a free SAT prep course for 30 students at The Community Church at the Circle on Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon with assistance from the then-SHS principal John Klemme, Mount Vernon High School Principal Brenda Smith, and Rev. Elliot Baisden, president of the Council of Black Churches in Mount Vernon. The program ran for eight weeks, in July and August, ending in a community potluck for students and families with financial aid counselors, admissions and college experts.
Although the program was intended to be an extensive project, two who were among the group of student innovators, Lang Rosenthal and Jungil Cha, were so moved by it that they established the program at a Roxbury, Boston, church in the fall before bringing it back with them to Harvard. From there, the program expanded. Gaston Caperton, former governor of West Virginia and leader of the College Board — a national organization of colleges and universities that administers the SAT — went to witness the program, offering it an opportunity to grow at the College Board so that it could spread to other communities.
Caperton said at the time, “There are millions of talented college students across the country who know how to get into college better than anyone else on Earth and millions of high school students who need that knowledge. Let’s put them together!” The organization now serves in 26 states with a notable expansion in remote areas that would have been problematic to serve with the standard place-based model the organization used prior to the involvement of the College Board. This has been accomplished through collaborations with high schools, community-based groups, colleges and system-wide institutions.
Lang Rosenthal, speaking at Scarsdale Middle School’s presentation for Women’s History Month recently, shared her enthusiasm for her work, “I love the spark in students’ eyes when they understand how possible it is to make a difference in the world using just the drive in their hearts and the resources around them, like their own support networks and knowledge.”
The success of Let’s Get Ready is in the hands of the students. Students who are aware that they need help can apply via www.letsgetready.org, either as high school juniors or seniors, or as college students. The website is made to assist economically disadvantaged individuals, as LGR’s purpose is to help people pursue higher education, despite the lack of resources.
In fact, Let’s Get Ready provides myriad resources: Students in high school obtain an SAT class and a mentor who assists them in their college applications, college options and financial aid applications. Freshmen and sophomores in college have the option of signing up for a mentorship program, which pairs them with a junior or senior who can guide them through their studies, social life, and the mental and monetary obstacles that stand between them and graduation. If in need of resources or looking to help others, the LGR website encourages current college students to submit applications for funding or to work as paid mentors.
In appreciation for the organization’s dedication and assistance, several students who received assistance from LGR have publicly voiced their gratitude. Lang Rosenthal said she feels moved by the many accounts of students and mentors who believe their relationships through Let’s Get Ready have changed the trajectory of their lives.
Former SHS student and Columbia University freshman Emily Lampert described her volunteer work with LRG, saying: “Almost 15 years later, I am still deeply grateful for my LGR experience. From inspiring me to do Teach For America, to making me a lifelong champion of improving educational inequities, LGR was a transformational experience for me.” Likewise, Eric Cora, a student who credits LGR with helping him gain admission to MIT said, “I knew that I’d be at a disadvantage in the college admissions process compared to students from different socioeconomic standings. I saw Let’s Get Ready as the tool for leveling the playing field and making me a more competitive applicant to colleges. My coaches were the staple of the whole experience … If I were to do it again it’d be because of the amazing and charismatic people I met at Let’s Get Ready. They worked on a personal, one-on-one basis, giving each student the attention that they required.”
Former LGR student and founder of the organization’s Associates Council (or Junior Board) Andrea Lopez-Salazar now works as a researcher at Columbia Teachers College where she advises institutions on how to improve minority student retention was among the honorees at Let’s Get Ready’s 25th Anniversary Gala last month in Manhattan.
“Let’s Get Ready has been part of every step along my path,” Lopez-Salazar said. “It helped me get into college, nurtured me as a leader, and stoked my passion for educational equity, a cause to which I have devoted my professional life.”
Another gala honoree, Ayana Lewis Esq., executive director of strategic partnerships for the School District of Philadelphia, noted LGR is about “social mobility and breaking generational cycles of poverty. This is life-changing work.”
