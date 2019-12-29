Thanksgiving usually kicks off the winter season of celebration in Scarsdale, followed smartly by Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and now New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. These holidays might be small family gatherings or large blowouts involving flights and hotels, filled in with calendar dates of neighborhood house parties, cocktails with friends, easy game nights or formal dining room dinners.
In a perfect Scarsdale, these events would be all polished and radiantly heartfelt, flawlessly prepared and effervescently cheerful.
In the real world, planning any kind of celebratory party might feel uninspiring and, at worst, pointlessly stressful.
So Scarsdale Living has consulted the village’s busiest professional party planners whose business is to make worthwhile and amusing events of all kinds, from intimate and warm to roaring and rollicking.
Laura Chavis of Laura Chavis Events, Amy Rakoff of Elegant Vibe, Stacey Baumer, her daughter Casey and Debbie Wecker of Imagine Party and Events offer on the following pages their best advice for Scarsdale revelers to up their party game from invitations to decoration to actually having fun.
Ultimately, it’s not complicated: the secret to a successful party is just to be a gracious and engaged host.
According to Stacey Baumer, “If you’re laughing, then the guests are laughing; if you’re having fun, then the guests are having fun; if you’re dancing, the guests are dancing. People are there to celebrate with you, so they’re going to celebrate the way that you do. That’s the secret.”
5 steps to the perfect holiday party
#1 The invitation
Laura Chavis begins planning each of her events by writing the invitation.
“Not only is it setting the tone from a design point of view, it also has pragmatic elements,” she said, including what time people should arrive and when the event will end. “Sometimes people will hire me after they’ve done the invitation, and I’m always a little disappointed because it’s not uncommon that the timing wasn’t exactly what it should have been.”
Chavis notes that for more casual events, people tend to use emailed invitations like E-vites or Paperless Post, “but I think it creates a certain excitement if it’s a mailed invitation,” she said. “If you are committing to this event, printing invitations and putting them in the mail, I think people will take your event more seriously. And certainly a reply-by date is essential.”
As for dress code instructions, “they should be for something that isn’t obvious,” Chavis said. “If it’s unclear because of the location, if it’s at your house but you want it to be very dressy, you might say so. Otherwise it can be confusing. ‘Festive attire’ — what does that mean and why are you bothering?”
Every party should feel fun. And a sure road to fun is a ubiquitous theme, some idea that every party aspect — from invitations to cocktails and food to music, even dress code — can riff on and reflect.
“Come up with what your theme may be so guests come in and they get it,” said Imagine Party’s Stacey Baumer. “And they also leave being able to say, ‘That was X,’ as opposed to ‘It was lovely.’”
Note that no idea is out of bounds.
“People in jest think or say, ‘I wish we could do this.’ Well, you can do that,” said Imagine Party’s Casey Baumer.
“Don’t dismiss ideas because it sounds funny at first. Think things through.”
#2 The table
Amy Rakoff incorporates seasonal decorations and trends with modern, clean palettes.
“But if a home is designed more in a traditional, country style, then setting a modern table just doesn’t work,” Rakoff said. “I want the decor to be an expression of the host and what they’re trying to do. For me, setting my table is about making everyone feel comfortable.”
“People do love the full dinner party, and it’s really an opportunity if you’re creative or you can hire someone to make it a polished event,” Chavis said. “The table itself can be such a focal point of design. I would certainly use my fine china. And I have glasses from my grandparents, very beautiful cut glass with flowers in them. I would pick a very dramatic, dark linen because my plates are light, maybe navy set off with jewel tones, co-ordinating the runner, napkins and tablecloth along with flowers and candles. But they need to be low, and you could do several small seasonal ones or high and dramatic branches. Pops of color, life and texture.”
Baumer and Wecker use the notion of a “party theme” sparingly, “but we do like to have something to hold onto,” Baumer said.
“We translate ‘theme’ into ‘feel,’” Casey Baumer said. “We want you to feel as if you’re in a specific kind of space.”
Lighting is important since it can physically define a mood: “So candles, candles, candles,” Chavis said. “You can also have fairy lights, string lights, inside, outside."
“One year, for a client’s Hanukkah party, we collected clear vases from all over the house, turned them all upside down in the middle of the table, nine of them like a Hanukkah and put candles on top of the vases,” Baumer said, “and we created a life-sized menorah on her table. Every year for her dinner party, we create something extraordinary.”
#3 The menu
“Family parties are the most special to me because so much love is put into them,” Rakoff said. “And food is love for me.”
“People love to be able to mingle with their guests and enjoy themselves,” Chavis said. “Even if it’s a more casual event with more appetizers and dropped off prepared foods, you should always have people there to help with clearing, replenishing — that’s a must.”
Having help can be important, because “If you’re relaxed, everyone will have a nice time,” Debbie Wecker said.
Make a big batch of a favorite cocktail or open wine before guests arrive so people can serve themselves if you’re finishing up cooking or preparing things in the kitchen.
“Be careful that whatever you’re serving, make sure it’s comfortable for people to eat,” Chavis said. “If you’re not going to be sitting at a table, nothing should need a knife.”
As for dessert, Chavis believes in the bounty of a homemade cake.
“I like a leisurely dessert where there are lots of things to pick at. I also love healthy things, so I would have lots of berries and grapes and maybe a sorbet or frozen yogurt with the cake. I love chocolate, so that would be part of the dessert, and dried fruits and almonds."
#4 The vibe
“You should really think through being a guest at your event,” Casey Baumer said. “Take an hour and literally talk through the entire event: what’s the first thing guests see, or hear or smell when they walk through the door. If you talk through step by step, you will realize all these spots that you can add small details and add ideas to amp up the party.”
“If you like to dance, and your friends like to dance, hire a DJ to play background music the whole time, which is great, and then it’s time to dance,” Chavis said. “It could be in your front hallway as long as it’s a cleared space. And it doesn’t have to be big — and shouldn’t be — because if the space is really full of people, it will be fun. Dancing just adds a wow factor, and people feel like this was a party. And of course, you can always play music through your Sonos.”
“You have to engage your guests,” Baumer said. “Doing something that is interactive and engaging really changes it up. Sometimes it can be as simple as a game when your friends are coming over for a dinner party. It’s that simple, and changes it from the ordinary to the memorable.”
At her holiday dinners, Rakoff incorporates “I am thankful” cards which each guest completes and shares.
“With my family at Hanukkah, we do a gift-giving game called The White Elephant,” Baumer said, a game where guests bring gifts and vie to walk away with the best present. For another party of about 50, Baumer and Wecker created a personalized Bingo game brought out during dessert.
“No one is that jaded that they can’t enjoy a fun game,” Baumer said. “A game takes half an hour or 40 minutes, and it’s such a fun part of the night.”
What if you have a friend that thinks games are corny? “We say this to every client,” Baumer said. “Someone will always say the soup was too salty. You can’t please everyone. Someone will have a comment. You do what feels right to you.”
#5 Special touches
“If you want to make a dinner party different, one element is making it very personal, having something personalized for your guests with their name or something funny that everyone knows about them. Even for a small party, it really talks to people,” Baumer said.
“If it’s a dinner party or Thanksgiving, it’s nice to have your specific name at your place setting done in a beautiful way instead of everyone sitting where they want.
“Or you remember what all your friends’ favorite cocktails are and you have them ready and waiting. Something personal. That makes a big difference.”
“Even though events happen in the colder months, It’s become very trendy to utilize the outdoors,” Chavis said. “We have beautiful backyards, especially in Scarsdale, people have fire pits, pizza ovens. And even if you feel it’s not going to be warm enough, you can get outdoor heaters and all of the sudden the party space opens up. People love being outside and you can’t believe how effective these outdoor heaters are. You can be sitting out having a full meal at 20 degrees and feel content.”
“You have to celebrate the good things in life: these are the good old days,” Rakoff said. “What party doesn’t bring people together and make people happy. And with a cocktail in them, there’s a hug and a forgiveness. How many parties do you leave angry? You really don’t. you leave a party happy and sort of rejuvenated about life.”
Party planning experts
Amy Rakoff: Elegant Vibe
“I’m the perfect example of how it’s never too late for any change in career,” Amy Rakoff said.
Immediately after graduating from Villanova, Rakoff taught in Stamford, Connecticut, and was tenured early. Then she taught first grade in Tuckahoe, again tenured, got married, had three of her four children and at the same time finished her doctorate.
After her fourth child, Rakoff decided to leave teaching.
“I started making parties into big deals,” she said. “Birthday parties were always big festivals, holidays for my family, or if my girlfriend is having a birthday, I’d make the party.”
Rakoff’s friends urged her to go pro and make a business of party planning. Thus began Elegant Vibe.
“I’m a creative person, decorated my home, love arts and crafts,” Rakoff said. “The parties became a way to express my creativity.”
Elegant Vibe produces about 20 events every year, from 10-person dinner parties to large corporate events for 500.
“I try to empower people to be able to do it themselves," Rakoff said. "Maybe it’s the teacher in me, wanting to bring people into the process. And my dissertation was on community involvement.”
For more information, visit elegantvibe.com.
Stacey Baumer, Debbie Wecker & Casey Baumer: Imagine Party and Events
Stacey Baumer and Debbie Wecker have been good friends since their sons played on the same Scarsdale Little League team. Then they became business partners, founding Imagine Party and Events about 20 years ago.
“Stacey explained we could start this business from home, work across the kitchen table and still drop the kids at school, go to the PTA meetings and soccer practice,” Wecker said. “That was really the catalyst for starting the business. And it worked.
“We’ve done for some clients 12 to 15 parties over the years, maybe more,” Wecker said. “Now as our clients’ children have grown older, the mainstay of the business has become weddings. We have six weddings coming up.”
“With any event, we get so close to the family,” Casey said. “We get to know who they are, who the guest of honor is, and everyone involved. And we like bringing their personality and special touches through everything. It feels like a celebration exactly for them.”
For more information, visit imaginepartyandevents.com, and Instagram @imaginepartyandevents.
Laura Chavis: Laura Chavis Events
Laura Chavis has been planning parties for almost 20 years. A Scarsdale High School graduate, Chavis finished Oberlin, then attended Circle in the Square Theatre School and, while she was auditioning for acting gigs, took a job working for a solo party planner in New York City named The Wedding Library.
“There’s a production element to planning events,” Chavis said. "I’m both the designer and the producer.”
Soon she stopped the auditions and stuck with the parties.
"The company was so popular at the time, every bride ‘in the know’ was coming through our doors.”
After Chavis herself got married, she, her husband and two children moved to Greenacres, and Chavis opened her own business. Beginning with weddings, she naturally grew into organizing bar and bat mitzvahs as well as assorted at-home events.
"Regardless of the budget, we make really smart, fantastic choices that reflect who they are. It’s a real collaboration.
“My very first client who ever hired me when I went out on my own, I’m now coordinating her second son’s bar mitzvah.”
For more information, visit laurachavisevents.com
Robyn Miller: Robyn Miller Design
Robyn Miller creates brightly colored personalized stationery, including invitations and announcements, thank-you and holiday cards, logos and cheery camp stationery.
Sixteen years ago, she launched Robyn Miller Design, creating stationery she sold in 250 stores across the country and becoming one of the first designers for online stationery printer Tiny Prints, a division of Shutterfly.
“Two years ago, I started to make stationery based on things I was looking for and couldn’t find, like weekly planners and regular stationery,” Miller said. “I make a lot of hostess gifts, like cocktail napkins, and skinny, personalized notepads that can be used as place cards.”
Miller lives with her husband and three sons in Heathcote, and regularly posts her candy-colored designs on Instagram, @robynmillerdesign.
For more information, visit robynmillerdesign.com
Julie Waxman: Baked in Color
Julie Waxman was grocery shopping with her daughter when the idea hit her to make and market chocolate chip cookies in rainbow colors.
“I’m an entrepreneur at heart,” Waxman said. So three years ago, she launched Baked in Color, which now makes about 2,000 cookies each day. Packaged in bags, tins, tubes and jars, her desserts are sold at a kiosk in Turnstyle, the underground market at Columbus Circle, delivered fresh throughout New York City and Westchester County, and shipped nationally.
Mostly rainbow-colored, Waxman also bakes in holiday-themed, school and custom colors.
“There’s so much room to grow,” Waxman said.
Waxman lives in Fox Meadow with her husband and three children, and posts her bakings on Instagram, @bakedincolor.
For more information, visit bakedincolor.com.
