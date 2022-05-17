Most readers will remember learning about the Dreyfus Affair, a political scandal fueled by anti-Semitism that rocked France from 1894 to 1906. Reading a review of A. Gopnik’s “Trial of the Century” book in The New Yorker several years ago, David Chevan came across some fascinating information: According to Gopnik, arguments surrounding the Dreyfus Affair “split the upper and the educated classes — dividing even the Impressionists, the anti-Dreyfusards Degas and Renoir drawing daggers with Pissarro and Monet.”
This one sentence inspired Chevan, co-founder of the band The Afro-Semitic Experience, to create “Letters from the Affair” — a multimedia work that crosses the boundaries between jazz, opera and musical theater to tell a little-known true story about the Dreyfus Affair and how it ended the friendship between the Impressionist artists Edgar Degas and Camille Pissarro. Degas’ anti-Semitism and Pissarro’s emerging awareness of himself as a Jew were at the crux of their deteriorating relationship.
In partnership with Cantor Chanin Becker of Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El, “Letters from the Affair” will be presented at SSTTE on Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the synagogue’s newly built sanctuary.
“It really surprised me at the time that things would have been so strident that they would stop speaking to one another,” said Chevan of the relationship between Degas and Pissarro. He added, “It was only when I started reading some of their letters that I realized that I didn’t have to write the story … the story was right there.”
In fact, all the lyrics to the songs in “Letters from the Affair” are taken directly from letters written by Degas and Pissarro.
“They’re not simple lyrics that have been boiled down to make good singing lyrics,” said Cantor Randall Schloss of Temple Israel in New Rochelle, who plays Camille Pissarro in the production. “[David Chevan] tried to be very true to the original letters, so it’s kind of a technical challenge getting all those words out and having it make sense and not just seem like high-speak gibberish.”
In addition to Cantor Randall Schloss as Camille Pissarro, the work will feature Cantor Martin Levson as Edgar Degas and members of the Afro-Semitic Experience as the ensemble. The production will be followed by an informal forum where viewers can reflect on the show and articulate what is on their minds.
“It is very powerful to gather people together and to help them feel less hopeless about the future,” said Cantor Becker of SSTTE. “There’s more anti-Semitism in the world right now, I think, than in my entire lifetime,” Becker continued, “so maybe that’s lucky, but I think it is on people’s minds. I think they want to talk about it.”
Becker’s assessment of the state of anti-Semitism today is correct. According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported. This represents the highest number of incidents on record since the Anti-Defamation League (adl.org) began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979.
When Chevan first began performing “Letters from the Affair,” white supremacists were marching around Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting, “Jews will not replace us!”
“It just resonated that here was this story that I was telling, and it was going on right here in the United States in some version,” said Chevan. “I thought I was reading about something in the past, and really, [‘Letters from the Affair’] was a way for us to think about how the past and the present are sadly connected.”
Anti-Semitism, specifically, might be the crux of this story, but the arms of bigotry, ignorance and “othering” extend to individuals of all backgrounds.
“When I read the story, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this has been happening to Black people all the time,’” said Alvin Benjamin Carter Jr., the drummer for the Afro-Semitic Experience. “We tend to think of everything occurring in a macrocosm,” Carter Jr. continued, “but this was something way down on the ground in a microcosm, and that’s what spoke to me.”
An original member of The Afro-Semitic Experience, Carter Jr. — formerly an actor and dancer — will be the narrator in addition to the drummer in the May 19 performance of “Letters from the Affair.”
When asked what kind of music audience members can expect to hear during the performance, Carter couldn’t help but laugh.
“For as long as I’ve been in the group, it’s been, ‘What kind of music do you guys play?’ The long answer and the short answer are the same. It’s Jewish liturgical music and African American liturgical music done in a jazz way.” Carter Jr. continued, “[The Afro-Semitic Experience] is inclusive … we’re Black, we’re white, we got the whole kumbaya thing going on … I tell David [Chevan] all the time; I don’t care what anybody calls us. What we really are is a butt-kicking jazz group.”
“Letters from the Affair” is free and open to the community. Register by emailing the temple’s Executive Director Fawn Mendel at fawn@sstte.org.
The synagogue’s COVID-19 policy requires proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. Ages 12 and up must be vaccinated. Ages 16 and up must have received one booster shot. Masks are recommended for everyone’s safety. Those who wish to attend the performance will be given an opportunity to upload their vaccine card when they register.
