The superintendent of a building on Campus Place April 20 told police three tenants in the building have been pushing letters under all the tenants’ doors complaining about the co-op board with information for getting board members kicked out. The letters were not signed but there was a contact email. The superintendent, who is the super of two buildings, one on Campus Place, another on Sentry Place, said the three tenants pushing letters under doors are not allowed in the other building. The super said he’s received multiple complaints about these three tenants from other co-op owners. He asked to file a police report. Photos of the original letters had been attached to that report.
Identity theft
A Sherbrooke Road resident and a Jane Street resident, on April 20 and April 21, respectively, called police to report each received a letter in the mail from an insurance company regarding a new six-month policy. Neither caller had opened the account, though the letters included information about policies they were presumed to have purchased. One policy contained specific banking information that didn’t belong to the caller, while the other policy was purchased with the second caller’s personal information. Both notified the company to report the fraudulent policy and the accounts were canceled.
A Keats Avenue resident and a Campden Road resident contacted police April 21 and April 23, respectively, to report fraudulent unemployment benefit claims made in their names without their knowledge.
Dispute at dealership
Police responded to Curry Chevrolet on Central Avenue April 21 on a report of an argument. They spoke first with a visibly distraught man who said he was trying to return a leased car early because he lost his job. He said someone from the leasing company told him he could go to the dealership and turn the car in, but the sales manager said that wasn’t possible because all the spots are booked with returned cars and there’s no place to put that car. Police spoke with both parties to come up with a solution. The leaseholder said he would arrange for the finance company to pick up the car.
Ram-bam granny
In a parking lot on W. Hartsdale Avenue April 21, a man told police about an older woman driving a blue Mercedes who backed into his car. He said he approached her about damage to his driver’s side rear quarter panel, but she refused to exchange information and left the parking lot. Police determined the registered owner of the Mercedes lives in Hastings-on-Hudson but the identity of the driver is unknown. Police are trying to contact the registered owner.
What about the dog?
Police responded to an address on Eastway April 21 on a report of a suspicious incident. They spoke to a woman who said she was going to a neighbor’s house to walk the neighbor’s dog while they were away. She said when she got to the house she couldn’t find the dog and she panicked. She then noticed a rear patio door ajar and what she believed to be pry marks. Police searched the exterior and the interior, but found no signs of forced entry. The patio door wasn’t damaged but might have blown open during a recent violent rain and windstorm. No further mention was made in the report about the dog.
Break it up
Police responded to Old Army Road April 22 on a report of a physical fight between residents. On arrival, police spoke with the caller who said two residents got into a fight while sitting outside. One man is said to have urinated on the other followed by collar-grabbing, pushing to the ground, stepping on someone’s back twice. No injuries were reported. The reporting party requested both residents be taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation and they were transported in the company of a detective paramedic. A report was made.
Wildlife
An animal control call was conducted April 22 at Southway for a report of a sick raccoon. On arrival, the animal was barely moving. Another officer was called to dispatch. The corpse was bagged and placed in a nearby garbage can.
Did not comply
A Chatterton Parkway caller April 22 told police about two calls he received from a computer-generated voice warning him there was a warrant for his arrest for money laundering. He was directed how to transfer about a thousand dollars to avoid trouble. He refused to comply with the request and soon after received a call from someone claiming to be the chief of the Greenburgh Police Department. This person ordered him to follow the directions or be arrested. He said he hung up because he didn’t recognize the “chief’s” voice.
Rocked
A caller said he was traveling westbound on Jackson Avenue April 22 when a rock struck his passenger side window, breaking it. The Greenburgh Parks and Recreation Department was doing landscape work in the area with equipment and tools that caused the damage. A report was taken and the parks and rec department supervisor was notified.
Locked inside store
A customer locked inside CVS on S. Central Avenue April 22 called police for assistance. On arrival, police said she was standing inside the store, waiting by the double doors. She was told how to open the doors, which she did. She said she entered the store 15 minutes before closing and when she got to the register to pay for her items there was no one at the register and, when she called out, she realized she was alone. She decided to leave, but the doors were locked. An employee was called who returned to the store. She said she didn’t make any announcements the store was closing or do a final walk through before locking up. All appeared in order, the caller left, and the employee locked the store.
Dad thwarts scam
A scheme to fraudulently obtain money was reported April 24 by a S. Central Avenue man who told police his daughter found a job through a community college portal to take care of a dog for an unknown party. This party told her he was sending a check for $5,550 to her home and she could keep $550 of it for her future services. In exchange, he asked her to send a certified check for $5,000 back to him for home repairs. The check arrived from a bank located in Illinois. She complied and sent a certified check to an address he gave her in Indianapolis. When her father found out about it, he immediately stopped the check. No money was lost in the transaction. A report was made.
Tires flattened
A Highpoint Drive resident told police April 25 all four tires of his car were damaged; he said he went to the parking lot and saw them all flattened. The last time he had checked his car was two days earlier. Police said the tires weren’t slashed or punctured but all the air had been let out. The caller advised he is running for reelection for a position in his apartment complex and believes the mischief was done by individuals working for the building’s maintenance department due to some actions he took in the past. As there is no video surveillance of the parking area, he has no proof. He was advised to contact the police if there are other incidents.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 19 to April 25, was compiled from official information.
