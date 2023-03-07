Libraries are an ancient sort of institution. The first known one dates back to the 600s BCE, and they’ve been in use by civilizations around the world in the centuries since.
But with modern technological advancements, libraries have been rapidly changing over the last several decades and are continuing to do so now, said Elizabeth Bermel and Brian Kenney, directors of the Scarsdale and White Plains libraries, respectively, during a talk March 1 at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club.
Bermel, director of the Scarsdale Public Library since 2009, said just during her career she’s seen some incredible changes in the ways libraries are utilized.
“I saw a meme on social media the other day: ‘So what, did you just used to have to trust your aunt to tell you what’s the capital of Venezuela?’ And I was like, yes. Or why don’t you just call the library? Because that’s what we did,” she said. “We had a whole section that was just telephone reference, with people calling up. There was no access to the internet, and certainly not to the general public.”
Bermel said despite the occasional questions in recent years over the need for physical library spaces in the age of Google, libraries are more popular than ever.
“People are coming in our doors, we have people borrowing our materials, including the journey into e-books and that sort of thing,” Bermel said. “Our collections are actually growing because of digital content.”
People are also attending more library programs than ever, she said, and the sorts of things they are looking for represent a cultural shift.
“It’s not all things to all people, but it’s something for everyone,” Bermel said.
The most recent challenge, of course, has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The challenge, I think for us, was there was relatively little direction on a statewide level about how we would operate,” Kenney, who’s been running the White Plains Public Library since 2011, said. “And we are inherently a public institution. How do you continue to provide that type of condition when you’re opening, and then closing for two months and then again?”
Bermel echoed that, saying the pandemic was uncharted territory for an institution that is used to being open and of use in a variety of circumstances.
“We opened our doors during [Hurricane] Sandy, we were fortunate enough to have power when Scarsdale did not for 10 days, and so people flocked to the library, “ Bermel said. “And so our response to being shut down, we were beside ourselves, trying to figure out, how do we continue to serve the public?”
Kenney said the White Plains Public Library was fortunate enough to already have some outdoor space that could be utilized early in the pandemic.
“We had built-in benches, and some sunblock tents above us, and there was a lot of opportunity,” he said. “We had never really thought, ‘OK, maybe we’ll have programs for kids in the summer outdoors.’”
And then as that first phase of the pandemic faded away and people started to be more comfortable venturing outside again, another use for libraries became apparent.
“As we began to open up, we also started seeing people coming in who wanted to work in our spaces like it was a co-working space,” Kenney said. “Their Manhattan jobs no longer would provide them with space, or they were choosing not to go in and use that space, and they were happier using the library. That was something that was available and it was a change for us.”
Even if the problems of the pandemic are put behind us, there is another enduring problem, Kenney and Bermel said — the financial costs of keeping up with current technology.
Bermel put it simply: “Technology is expensive,” she said. And one area in particular that is difficult to keep up with in terms of costs, both she and Kenney said, is e-books.
“Books, physical books, you own them and they have a life of their own,” Kenney said. “We cannot buy e-books. We can only lease them. Which means we are really beholden to the publishers to set any terms they want.”
It’s a situation that is far different from what libraries have historically been used to. An ordinary book can be bought one time and then shared forever, the two library directors said. E-book leases cost more and sometimes have restrictions on the number of times the e-book can be read.
“HarperCollins [charges] $55, but it can only circulate 26 times and then it disappears off my computer,” Kenney said.
Some publishers won’t even lease e-books at all.
“I think perhaps they see us as competition or whatever,” Kenney said.
It’s not a problem that’s going away anytime soon.
“It’s a national problem, and there are people who are trying — you have to lobby Congress to get this stuff changed,” Bermel said.
