Librarians Bermel photo

White Plains Public Library Director Brian Kenney, left, and Scarsdale Public Library Director Elizabeth Bermel, right, in discussion at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club on March 1.

 Will Fritz Photo

Libraries are an ancient sort of institution. The first known one dates back to the 600s BCE, and they’ve been in use by civilizations around the world in the centuries since.

But with modern technological advancements, libraries have been rapidly changing over the last several decades and are continuing to do so now, said Elizabeth Bermel and Brian Kenney, directors of the Scarsdale and White Plains libraries, respectively, during a talk March 1 at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.