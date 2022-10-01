Though there is very little information that hadn’t already been made public through reporting in the Inquirer, the Scarsdale Public Library Board has released a statement in response to common questions asked about library picketer Robin Stettnisch, who says she and other former library employees were treated “heartlessly,” “immorally” and “unethically.”
The statement, which came out Monday morning, Sept. 26, counters many claims made by Stettnisch, who has been picketing since October 2021; more recently she has appeared at and/or called into village board meetings during public comment to repeat her narrative.
Later on Monday, Stettnisch sent out her own rebuttal.
The library board wrote it “closely followed, thoroughly reviewed, and investigated” Stettnisch’s claims and was siding with library director Beth Bermel’s handling of employees prior to, during and after the library’s major $21.7 million renovation.
According to the library board’s statement, in June 2018, with the upcoming renovation that would require the library to downsize and relocate to “The Loft” in a building behind Supply Field on Heathcote Road for two years, the “difficult decision” was made to cut all part-time staff positions, including the one held by Stettnisch. The decision to reduce the work force “was made after considering the financial consequences on impacted employees as well as the Library’s fiduciary obligations.”
The board said though she had been working at the library since 1988, Stettnisch was part time “on and off” from 2001-2018, with an average weekly workload of 3.5 hours.
In making the workforce cuts, the library worked with the library staff, union and the Civil Service Employee Association and “conformed to all Westchester County Civil Service rules.” The library said it gave at least eight months of prior notice and provided references and help “for many employees,” including Stettnisch, in helping them find other work, noting that “Ms. Stettnisch is currently employed at the Chappaqua Public Library.”
Of Stettnisch’s claims that Bermel promised her job back at her then-current salary, the board said that is false: “Despite Ms. Stettnisch’s repeated public assertions of a verbal promise from Ms. Bermel, this simply did not happen. Once the renovated Library was reopened, all former part-time employees, including Ms. Stettnisch, were welcome to reapply at locally competitive hourly rates. When the Library began the hiring process in the spring of 2021, Ms. Stettnisch did not apply.”
According to the statement, Stettnisch said in a March 14, 2022 email that she would stop picketing in exchange for a $1.8 million settlement and in a June 29, 2022 email she had said she would stop picketing when “she is rehired at her previous salary plus a raise, paid retroactively for all of the years that she did not work for the Library, given gas money for her travel to and from picketing, and compensated for the cost of her picket signs.”
The library provided the Inquirer with these emails.
“The Library Board has heard Ms. Stettnisch’s demands and reviewed the elimination of the part-time positions, and concluded that she is not entitled to any position or any of the money she seeks,” the board wrote. “Therefore, the Library will not agree to her demands, as doing so would be inconsistent with our fiduciary responsibility to the Scarsdale community.
“We, the Scarsdale Public Library Board, remain committed to supporting Library Director Beth Bermel’s efforts to ensure that the Library remains a valued resource for our community.”
Another of Stettnisch’s claims — that she was a Scarsdale Village employee — was not addressed in the statement, but has been addressed publicly at village board meetings by village manager Rob Cole, who said the village and library are separate entities and that the village handles the library’s payroll as a shared service to save money.
In her own statement, Stettnisch called the library board’s responses “fake news” and repeated her claim of a meeting with Bermel in which Bermel promised her job back at current salary. Stettnisch has no proof of this being said during a meeting that she says took place on Dec. 15, 2017.
She also said she averaged 9.27 hours per week in 2017 and 11.77 hours per week in 2018, calling it “a far cry” from the number of hours the board stated. She did not address her hours from 2001-2016. She said she would have worked more, but said newer employees who made lower hourly rates were given the hours to save money.
Stettnisch said she did not reapply for a job she “already had” since Bermel “officially” rehired her at the Loft in 2019 at the lower salary. Stettnisch said she took the offer because she “trusted Beth’s promise” for when the library officially reopened.
She said that not continuing at Scarsdale and being hired at Chappaqua at the entry-level salary was “so critical” to her family. “Scarsdale forcing long term employees back to entry level salaries is financially devastating in the present and in the future, as retirement earnings are greatly based on final average salary,” she wrote.
Stettnisch said the $1.8 million demand was “tongue in cheek” and was based on a March 14, 2022 library board meeting she attended virtually in which the board was “absolutely ecstatic” at the announcement of a surplus of that amount.
