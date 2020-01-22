Dust off your dictionaries because the highly anticipated spelling bee is back in town.
After a short hiatus from the Scarsdale Public Library’s annual events schedule while the $20 million renovation got underway, the bee is returning, and It’s likely to be a night to remember. The community is abuzz with anticipation.
“The Scarsdale bee is so much fun — I loved watching for a couple of years and then participating was even better,” said Claire Paquin, a past participant in the bee.
Teams of three people compete in multiple rounds. In the first part, teams are given a word and have 20 seconds of collaboration to spell the word on a dry erase board. The second part will consist of just four remaining teams, and each will have to spell a word aloud within 30 seconds. Then, in a series of final rounds, the top teams will compete until one emerges as winner and is declared master speller.
“It’s just a really nice community event and it brings together … people from different generations and people from all different parts of town,” said Elyse Klayman, president of the library’s board of directors. People attend the event with all different interests that “converge on things having to do with the words and the library,” she said.
Prizes will be awarded, so competition at the bee can be intense, but it has always been friendly. Any adult, high school student, or teacher can participate. Seth Ross, a Scarsdale village trustee and spelling bee contestant, said he likes the bee because “we’re competing at something adults don’t usually think much about … So it’s a novelty and a throwback to childhood at the same time.”
“I’m on one team and my husband is on another,” said Klayman. “So we have a friendly rivalry going on here.”
Klayman said she even had friends from Australia and Malaysia come to watch the spelling bee. They loved it too, she said.
Contestants in this year’s bee will vie under the guidance of emcee Ed Coleman, the radio voice of the New York Mets.
But the night is set to offer more fun activities than just the spelling bee. Those who arrive early can check out items in the silent auction and win prizes such as tickets to Shakespeare in the Park in Manhattan or a New York Yankees game and passes to fitness classes. Food and light bites will be supplied by event sponsors Giannoni’s, Chop’t and Once a Lil Cupcake. There will be a trivia contest with prizes for the winners as well.
This event is The Friends of the Scarsdale Library’s primary fundraiser for 2020 and all proceeds will support the Scarsdale Public Library’s activities and special events..
“The spelling bee is a great Scarsdale tradition … The library staff and volunteers put in a great effort to put on the event, and I’m really glad to see it back,” said Scarsdale resident Sunil Subbakrishna.
“All of this is made possible by the hard work of the Friends,” said Klayman. “You simply don’t have to get up there and spell, you can just … pay a small entry fee and support the library by coming to watch.”
Plus, there are real benefits for those who step up to compete: “I will never ever spell the word fuchsia wrong again,” said Paquin.
