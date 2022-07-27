Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A Cohawney Road house was reportedly struck by lightning July 18. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from a laundry room; they also saw a semi-rigid duct had detached from a clothes dryer and the charred remains of lint had been extinguished by a melted water line. Power was cut and natural gas and water lines shut down. The homeowner said the dryer was on when lightning hit in the backyard. They reported some problems with appliances in the kitchen as well. A tripped circuit breaker was found in a bedroom. The homeowner was told not to use the dryer and to call an electrician. A report was made for the homeowners’ insurance. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Montrose Road resident said there was a possible lightning strike adjacent to their house July 18. They reported sparks coming from a basement electric receptacle. Firefighters didn’t find any damage to the house and no appliances were malfunctioning. The homeowner was told to follow up with an electrician to check the sparking outlet.

