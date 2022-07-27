A Cohawney Road house was reportedly struck by lightning July 18. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from a laundry room; they also saw a semi-rigid duct had detached from a clothes dryer and the charred remains of lint had been extinguished by a melted water line. Power was cut and natural gas and water lines shut down. The homeowner said the dryer was on when lightning hit in the backyard. They reported some problems with appliances in the kitchen as well. A tripped circuit breaker was found in a bedroom. The homeowner was told not to use the dryer and to call an electrician. A report was made for the homeowners’ insurance. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A Montrose Road resident said there was a possible lightning strike adjacent to their house July 18. They reported sparks coming from a basement electric receptacle. Firefighters didn’t find any damage to the house and no appliances were malfunctioning. The homeowner was told to follow up with an electrician to check the sparking outlet.
A Cambridge Road caller July 18 said she received a minor electrical shock through her earphones after a lightning strike near her residence. She said at the time of the shock she was working at her computer in an upstairs bedroom and a nearby tree was struck by lightning. Firefighters checked her house but found nothing amiss. She was advised to call an electrician to check her electronics.
Five tripped circuit breakers were reported in a panel after a lightning strike on Hampton Road July 18. The occupant was advised not to restore power to the affected areas and to call an electrician.
Flooding was reported July 18 on Carman, Cushman, Elm, Parkfield and Cooper roads and on Oak Lane due to heavy rainfall and inadequate drainage. No hazards were observed and in some cases the water had subsided prior to firefighters’ arrival.
Hit by a bus
A pedestrian was struck by a bus July 19. Police and ambulance were on scene and firefighters were called. The bus operator said he was traveling west on Popham Road approaching Taunton Road when a pedestrian ran northbound across the street. The pedestrian said he was running between eastbound traffic into the westbound lane. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Fake check
Forgery, grand larceny and identity theft were reported July 21 by a Meadow Road resident who said $9,000 was removed from her checking account from a forged or counterfeit check. She said she never wrote a check with that check number and that it was still in her checkbook. Police took the forged check as evidence and a report was made for her bank.
Cryptocurrency fraud
A Sycamore Road man July 22 complained to police he was a victim of fraud on a cryptocurrency exchange. He said he transferred money through a foreign exchange but then was unable to retrieve or withdraw his funds. He said he’s been in contact with the FBI.
Parked too long
A caller July 18 reported a parked car had exceeded the two-hour limit on Lockwood Road. Patrol observed the car and drove back later to find it still parked there. A summons was issued.
Manholes and potholes
A caller July 18 reported a manhole cover that was in the wrong position at the intersection of Weaver Street and Stratton Road. The condition was corrected.
Two manhole covers were reported out of position July 18 on Morris Lane and Murray Hill Road. Police were able to correct the condition without assistance.
An open hole was reported in the roadway July 18 on Walworth Avenue, possibly creating a road hazard. Police responding thought the hole was a result of flooding from a storm Monday, July 17, and road plates were dislodged from work Con Edison was doing in the area. A Con Edison supervisor arrived and placed another plate over the hazard so traffic could pass easily over the affected area.
Police adjusted a manhole cover July 20 on Brewster Road that became dislodged and was causing a traffic hazard.
A large pothole was reported July 18 at Palmer Avenue and Mamaroneck Road; on arrival police saw it was a small pothole. The highway department was notified and, before long, they reported the hole had been repaired with a cold patch.
Wallet returned
Police returned a wallet found on Mamaroneck Road July 18 to its rightful owner.
May be criminal mischief
Police are investigating criminal mischief reported July 19 at a location on Griffen Avenue where plastic perimeter fencing valued at $200 was damaged or vandalized. The reporting party said they think the damage was intentional and that it’s happened previously, and, even after the fence was fixed, it had been damaged again. A report was made.
That’s a racoon, not a dog
A caller July 19 reported what they believed was a dead dog in a pond near Olmsted and Brewster roads. On arrival, police saw what appeared to be a deceased racoon. The highway department was notified.
Cars entered
A Brewster Road caller July 19 said her car was illegally entered overnight and some bank checks were stolen. She said the car, which was unlocked, was rummaged through. She did not want a police report issued at this time but wanted the incident documented.
Another Brewster Road resident July 19 said a car was rummaged through but nothing was taken. The car was parked on the street, unlocked. A report was made for documentation.
A Kensington Road caller July 19 said an unlocked car was rummaged through but nothing was taken.
Quarters were taken from the cup holder of a car parked on Autenrieth Road July 19. The car wasn’t locked.
Where’d that parrot come from?
A Dolma Road resident called police July 19 and said he was working outside his house when a parrot flew close by and landed on his back. He said the parrot was now inside his house. Police responded, took the parrot to police headquarters and contacted the New Rochelle Humane Society, but that agency advised them to turn the bird over to Bird Jungle on Central Avenue in the town of Greenburgh. The bird was relinquished to that store’s care.
Porch pirates
A Church Lane resident July 19 called police to report seeing a heavyset man wearing tan shorts, a blue T-shirt and a blue surgical mask remove packages from the caller’s porch. The caller said the man left the scene in a maroon four-door sedan. Two packages were stolen. A report was made.
A tripod, colored pencils and a spiral notebook were reported stolen from a residence on Fox Meadow Road July 20. The person who reported the incident said three Amazon packages were removed from the front porch. The total value of the missing property was $158.79. The resident requested a report that could be submitted to Amazon for reimbursement.
Loose dog
On July 22, a German shepherd was reported loose and at large on Richbell Road. The dog was brought to police headquarters and its owner was notified. Upon arriving to claim the dog, the dog’s owner was given a summons.
Fallen tree hazard
A person called police July 21 to report a tree down on Meadow Road which fell on their property and was blocking the roadway, with wires involved. On arrival, patrol saw the tree was blocking Herkimer Road and there were some disconnected wires. Police closed off the area with police tape. No driveways were affected and all residences were accessible from the other end of the street.
Choking dog
An Elm Road resident called police July 21 because his dog was choking, but the caller hung up abruptly. Police tried to call back, but were unable to reach anyone, so they went to the address and spoke to the dog’s owner who said the dog choked on a toy but he was able to get the toy out of the dog’s mouth and the dog was fine.
Stolen airline miles
A Kent Road man went to police headquarters July 22 to report identity theft. He said his loyalty program miles with an airline were used without his permission. A report was made.
Missing checks
A Carman Road caller July 22 said a package containing checks was stolen from her residence. She said on July 20 checks she ordered from her financial institution arrived, but when she opened the package and examined the checks, one book of 25 checks was missing. She called the bank and canceled those checks. She said no suspicious activity has arisen on her account and just requested a report for documentation.
Seen on Ring
An Olmsted Road resident July 23 reported seeing on her Ring doorbell security system a young man running up to her door, his head covered with a jacket. He got into a mid-sized SUV and drove off in an unknown direction.
Did no work, got paid
A Boulevard resident July 23 told police she’d hired a contractor to repair her chimney but later discovered he did nothing at all, although he accepted payment. She said she sent the contractor multiple payments for work she assumed he did; she said he did some work but then said he couldn’t return to finish the job. She called a second contractor who advised her nothing had been done or what was done was done improperly. She showed police a bill and payments to the first contractor, which police noted was only for work the contractor had said he’d completed. The woman was advised this was a civil matter and no further police action was taken.
Sick skunk
A Potter Road resident called police July 24 to report a sick skunk in her yard. On arrival, police saw the skunk was dead. No further police action was required.
Comfort station leak
A leak in the sink of the women’s restroom by the tennis courts near Post Road was reported July 24. A Scarsdale High School custodian told police the leak was being taken care of by someone in the recreation department. Meanwhile a valve was turned off to stop the leak.
Wants a bite to eat
Police went to a restaurant on Garth Road July 24 close to midnight after an employee said someone was banging on the walls and refused to leave. On arrival, police met an intoxicated man who said he just wanted a bite to eat. He was told the establishment was closing for the night and he couldn’t be served. He said OK and walked home without further incident.
Fire
One patient was taken to White Plains Hospital July 18 following a one-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound at Exit Ramp 13A. The occupant complained of leg pain and was transported by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps personnel. The car was towed.
Cooking smoke set off a residential fire alarm July 22 on Sycamore Road. Excessive heat and scorch burns were noted. Firefighters assisted the resident with resetting the alarm.
A dog walker who accidentally got locked out of a house while pet sitting on Taunton Road called for help July 23. Firefighters contacted the resident who told them how to get into the house without causing damage.
A woman and a child complained of neck pain July 24 following a three-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound. Westchester County police and New Rochelle units were on scene prior to Scarsdale firefighters’ arrival. Police said the collision itself was minor and there was no report of anyone being taken to a hospital.
Firefighters responded to a report of water July 24 at a house on Black Birch Lane. Upon arrival, they saw water coming through a ceiling on the first floor. A bathroom sink on the second floor was leaking. The homeowner was advised to call a plumber.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from July 18 to July 24, was made from official reports.
