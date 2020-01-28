In a working document shared with the public, the Scarsdale Board of Education’s Community Engagement Committee defined some of its current struggles. Those challenges include a not-so-welcoming school board webpage, lack of community willingness to use the board’s current options for engagement and input, and a lack of accessibility to public comments and more.
The committee, which has been working to change the board-community interaction, announced in an email Jan. 14 that it would be taking active steps to increase community engagement this year.
Initial steps include hosting two listening sessions for community members to come before the committee to provide input on what they want a heightened engagement role to entail.
The meetings, which will take place at Scarsdale High School, are open to individuals and to representatives of larger organizations. The first meeting will take place tomorrow morning, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. An evening meeting will be held Feb. 25 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Both meetings take place in Room 170-172 at Scarsdale High School, near the Brewster Road entrance.
According to the committee, the district is working to improve its communications plan, which was last updated in 2016, in addition to existing methods of communication, including back to school articles from superintendents, updates in “Insight,” the district’s quarterly newsletter, and more.
Other existing methods include updates sent to news media, posts on social media, on district’s website and districtwide emails, all of which do not have designated update times as of now.
The committee’s meetings and efforts thus far have been videotaped and are available to view on the Scarsdale District website.
Key points of the meetings include efforts to be more deeply connected to local legislators and political entities so as to serve as advocates for the community.
The committee members emphasized that their priority is to be Scarsdale-centered, but to simultaneously be as inclusive as possible.
At a board meeting last November, the committee worked to develop a more specific definition of “community engagement,” an ambiguous term often used as an umbrella term.
“It’s not just communication, it’s involvement,” said school board President Pam Fuehrer, who was a member of the committee last year.
Current committee member Karen Ceske noted the importance of not only communicating with the community, but educating people as well.
The committee ultimately defined its goal is to increase efforts to both reach out to and educate the community on projects and goals, and then work to solicit feedback from a more informed public.
The board members said they are proud of its growing social media presence on various platforms, but the school board has no relationship with nonacademic platforms like the Scarsdale Buzz Facebook group.
Additionally, the board thus far has defined opportunities it sees for growth, such as establishing a more secure engagement committee, increasing in-person feedback opportunities with the board and Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick and the board of trustees, and increasingly tracking engagement statistics in order to manage communication effectiveness.
The board is also accepting communitywide feedback at boardofed@scarsdaleschools.org, where community members are encouraged to respond to proposed ideas and provide ideas of their own.
