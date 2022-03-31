Scarsdale is known locally as a “village in a park” for the beauty of its numerous green spaces and its historic Old World charm. Yet amid this bucolic setting, the grounds at Scarsdale High School, its student parking lots and the watercourse that flows nearby are frequently littered with an astonishing variety and quantity of trash, ranging from plastic food wrappers and water bottles to the occasional discarded furniture and sports equipment.
The Fox Meadow Brook, a Bronx River flood plain with headwaters north of the village, emerges aboveground at George Field Park, Cooper Green and again at Olmsted Road as it flows past the Scarsdale Public Library and high school before merging with the Bronx River.
“There’s a lot of litter around the school, especially on the outside. When it’s warm, people go outside to eat, but tend to leave their trash on the ground where it gets into the water,” said SHS sophomore Audrey Cheng.
Another sophomore, Adelina Jiang, said, “The littering is pretty bad around the school and nobody really cleans it. But honestly nobody really [cares] about it at the high school. Everyone [understands] it’s bad but nobody is actually willing to put in effort to protest or clean it.”
Village code says property owners are responsible for maintaining watercourses that traverse their property, according to Scarsdale Department of Public Works Superintendent Jeff Coleman, so the school district is responsible for cleaning out the brook along Brewster where it abuts the high school property, which is owned by the district.
Introducing trash and the use of pesticides and artificial fertilizers near the brook has a cumulative, negative environmental impact on both the local and downstream ecosystems. According to the EPA, discarded trash, such as cigarette butts, paper wrappers, plastic bottles and other pollutants, when deposited into waterways, can impair the waterways, thereby discouraging recreational use, contaminating drinking water supplies, and interfering with the habitat for fish, other aquatic organisms and wildlife.
Madelaine Eppenstein, who has been involved in Friends of the Scarsdale Parks and the Scarsdale Forum’s Municipal Services Committee, said she thinks students may want to reflect upon their shared responsibility with all other residents as stewards of the environment to keep the brook, a vital tributary of the Bronx River, free of pollutants and trash.
She noted there are of course larger bodies of water, such as the Sprain Brook that feed into the Bronx River, however, the health of all waterways — big or small — is important to the web of life on the Bronx River, rivers and harbors downstream, and the natural environment.
The brook is home to waterfowl, where mallard ducks and killdeer plovers can be seen with their chicks in spring, where a gray heron sometimes wades in search of sustenance in the water while red-tailed hawks circle above, and where dozens of other species nest in the trees. White-tailed deer and smaller mammals live among native trees and shrubs provided by a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) grant for the wetland restoration site located between the high school campus and the library. More than 1,000 native plants and trees have been planted by resident volunteers, students and scouts, with parks department collaboration, in the tract between the high school and the library. The plantings have helped to mitigate flooding and discourage trash disposal in the area.
“We have oaks, sycamores, black gum, red maples, river birches — a very long list — in an area that used to be a dumping ground,” said Eppenstein.
In addition, many organizations, including the Bronx River Alliance and the DEC, release fish annually into the lower Bronx River to restore that historic part of the river’s ecosystem.
An effective and practical solution to the brook pollution issue might be the introduction of trash and recycling containers around the high school picnic table area and the parking lots along Brewster Road. According to Michelle Sterling, chair of the village Conservation Advisory Council (CAC), “Even pre-pandemic, there weren’t adequate trash and recycling receptacles outdoors at Scarsdale High School. When the pandemic made eating at the outdoor picnic table area more prevalent, it led to more trash and recyclables but nowhere to dispose of them.”
Over the past few years, the CAC has partnered with the Scarsdale Department of Public Works on a program to supply proper trash and recycling bins at all 29 Scarsdale parks and on village center sidewalks. According to Sterling, New York State reimburses 50% of each recycling bin, and that initiative has encouraged more responsible public behavior and drastically increased recycling.
“We really just want to make it easier for people to do the right thing,” said Sterling.
She noted there is an environmental benefit to recycling and a fiscal benefit, since Scarsdale pays to dispose of trash, but not to dispose of recycling — the county picks it up from the recycling center on Secor Road.
“In Scarsdale parks, we get recycling placed in the recycling bin and not in the trash bin, and we get trash placed in the trash bin. It has been a massive success for us. We’ve gotten a very big return … for a very small investment. We have an opportunity, now that so many kids are eating outdoors, to provide a solution in which students will separate their trash and recycling. We know we have an issue with the brook. Let’s make it happen.”
