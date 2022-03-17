Scarsdale Little League (SLL) is proposing to install six permanent light poles to expand options for spring and fall night games at the versatile Crossway Field 1, which can be used for all ages. Field 1 on Mamaroneck Road across the street from Boulder Brook is the one closest to the soccer fields. With its plan, Little League is hoping to have the greatest amount of positive impact on the kids in its program, while minimizing the impact on the neighborhood.
The light poles — four at 70 feet tall, two at 80 — are designed to direct the light down toward the playing area of the grass baseball/softball field in order to keep the light from spreading into surrounding areas. Based on renderings from MUSCO Lighting, which installed the lights at Butler Field at Scarsdale High School, the impact on the neighborhood will be little if any as the field itself is surrounded and shielded from houses by more fields, parking lots and trees.
The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees discussed the project at a work session Tuesday, March 15. The project is expected to be heard by the Planning Board March 23 before returning to the trustees, if and when approval is given. Little League board member Steve Pass told the village board it’s the “best of all worlds here” given the project’s positive impact on the baseball program and the lack of negative impact it would have on the community.
According to the 37-page proposal, “Scarsdale Little League believes that having a community baseball field with lights and giving hundreds of our young players a chance to play night baseball games in Scarsdale would greatly enhance our Little League program and be a value-add for the Village. Put simply, night games offer a unique, memorable, and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Our hope in lighting up Crossway is to be able to offer our players, spectators, and community members a new and exciting way to enjoy baseball and other recreational activities in Scarsdale.”
SLL plans to donate half the money and raise the other half of the estimated $455,000 plan, which includes lighting the field and the parking lot. A 25-year maintenance contract with MUSCO Lighting will be included and the league will cover the estimated $200-per-game electric bill.
The plan calls for no use during the colder months and “minimal use if any” June through August when daylight lasts longer.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Brian Gray wrote in support of the project, which began in earnest with Daniel Kolb and Pass of SLL attending an Advisory Council on Parks, Recreation and Conservation (PRC) meeting on Oct. 20, 2021 with a MUSCO Lighting representative. The PRC gave SLL a list of tasks to accomplish, including reaching out to the surrounding community about the extended park hours and also to look into lighting the parking lot.
Pass returned to the PRC a month later with a more detailed proposal, including the potential for spring and fall estimated 122 usage days overall for Crossway 1, which would include 88 days the lights would be used — 51 days until 9 p.m. for the younger kids, 34 until 9:30 for the older kids.
A final presentation was made on Jan. 26, 2022.
“[MUSCO], using industry standards, calculated the illumination would be less than the brightness of a new standard car headlight calculated at 100k Candela if one was staring directly up at the lights which are calculated at 30k to 40k Candela, therefore there would be little to no light spill past the edges of the field,” Gray wrote. “PRC Chair Larry Medvinsky reiterated there should be no impact on surrounding residents.”
In the pros and cons section, Gray noted that more attention would have to be dedicated to the field and area from grounds staff and public safety.
Medvinsky also wrote a memo to the village board offering a “strong endorsement” from the PRC as the project “would significantly benefit field conditions throughout the village, local sports programs and most importantly, our village’s youth.” He said the increased ability to schedule more games on Crossway 1 would “alleviate at least some of these issues,” including scheduling and opening fields when “conditions are not optimal,” and therefore stressing and damaging those fields.
Medvinsky praised SLL for everything it put into the project, notably reaching out to three neighborhood associations.
Jennifer Zola, who lives at 12 Carstensen Road, which is five houses or approximately .2 miles from Butler Field, wrote to the village in support of the Crossway project, which is in an area less densely populated — in terms of the distance from the lights to surrounding houses — as compared to Butler.
“Since the installation of the lights [at Butler], we have not once been negatively impacted by their presence or the extension of field usage they allow,” Zola wrote. “I have no doubt much of this is thanks to the careful and thoughtful consideration around usage policies implemented, the actual technology of the light fixtures selected and the strategic placement of those lights to maximize coverage while minimizing ‘ambient spillover.’
“My understanding of the proposal before the Village is that the Crossway installation will equally apply the same thoughtful consideration in installation of and usage for these field lights to limit negative impact on the direct houses in the vicinity.”
Zola said there have been sound issues in the vicinity of Butler Field, though the high school has been working to curb those issues.
At the work session, PRC liaison Trustee Sameer Ahuja said he believes Little League “has a real positive impact on youth and that these lights will give kids the opportunity for a broader, a deeper experience playing baseball, playing sports, and put us on par with many communities not just in the county and the state, but across the nation.”
Ahuja said that while many have expressed support for the plan, he knows others have concerns that have been presented to the village and posted on social media. But he said he thinks there are “lots of avenues to mitigate those concerns,” which include traffic, noise and light pollution.
Mayor Jane Veron said all impacts will be considered, and community input is welcome at the planning board and village board meetings.
Trustee Lena Crandall wondered if the extended use of the field with the lights would create issues for families and students when it comes to family dinner, homework and relaxation time in such a competitive school system. She said she’d like input from the Advisory Council on Youth on the potential wellness issue.
“While it’s exciting to have games under the lights and I’m sure there are kids who would just love to have this, as a parent I am concerned that maybe we’re … creating a situation where there might be more stress on the kids, more competition for their time,” Crandall said. “If you can get the school to cut back on homework — that’s something I tried when I was a parent — maybe I wouldn’t worry so much. But then there are actually parents who give their kids extra homework to do … As someone who is asked to speak on behalf of residents I just have to share that point of view.”
Trustee Jonathan Lewis said that SLL “brings the community together,” and as a former coach he found it to be a “great source of reducing stress for children.”
Whitestone agreed and suggested perhaps temporary lights could be tested out at Crossway. The high school had been renting lights for well over a decade at Butler and Dean Fields at the high school prior to installing permanent lights.
Trustee Karen Brew asked whether feedback from the Butler Field lights might be useful in making this decision. Veron said she’d only heard “anecdotal comments” that the lights being disruptive ended up not being true.
Pass said the primary concern for Butler Field was noise and called baseball games at Crossway a “very different situation” with smaller teams, smaller crowds and no sound system as compared to a football game.
