Live from the Great Hall it's SMS Today

When Charlie Mackesy wrote — literally by hand in calligraphy — and illustrated 2019’s bestselling “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” little did he know the types of inspiration he would in fact inspire. After Scarsdale Middle School principal Meghan Troy shared the book with social studies teacher Meghan Lahey and music teacher Daniel Boniello, they quickly came back with the most unlikely of suggestions that has proven to have a profound impact on the school community during the COVID-19 pandemic: a daily morning live news show.
Every page of the book, Troy said, “has a meaningful message about friendship or connections or relationships.” At a time when “we were feeling a little bit disconnected” with some students hybrid and some fully remote, Troy was looking for a way for “everybody to start off their day in the same way as a community.”
Enter Lahey and Boniello.
“This is all you have to do in Scarsdale is mention something and the two of them come back the next day and go, ‘What if we do a morning news show and every day we share a page from the book?’” Troy said. “It was about the community message and it just sort of evolved from there.”
Lahey and Boniello, who compile the information and write the scripts for the newscast, spent a couple of weeks preparing for the first broadcast, which wound up being March 8, 2021, about a month before students were able to return to school full time.
“Optimally we do it ahead of time several weeks in advance and realistically we do it a day or two ahead of time,” Boniello said. “Last week we were really far ahead and this week we’re not so far ahead. It’s all on our free time.”
The dynamic duo consulted with Michael Pincus, the middle school’s technology guru, who advised them on the best way to get the broadcast off the ground.
Pincus called Lahey and Boniello “the doers in the building,” so he wasn’t exactly surprised when they came to him in advance of the pilot. As his main job is to “integrate technology into the building,” and at a time when he was “absolutely nuts running around the building and they didn’t want to bother me,” Pincus did all he could to get the already tech-savvy duo up running as soon as possible.
They were going to use Zoom, but Pincus suggested YouTube Live and they used a document camera and snowball microphones. At first it was grainy and the sound and lighting was poor, but as time went on they moved from a low-tech operation in a then-unused library classroom to a high-tech studio in the Great Hall, where there is often a live audience. The move required putting in a new ethernet connection since the Wi-Fi was spotty. Now they use Open Broadcast Studio software, professional cameras with multiple angles, studio lights and multiple monitors, including one facing the anchors so they can see what’s going on.
“We’re getting more fancy as it goes on,” Pincus said.
Aside from the occasional technical glitch or stumbling over a word in the script, there have been no Weekend Update or Ron Burgundy live news mishaps.
The middle school received a Center for Innovation grant, so they will use that money to expand the broadcast to include another news reporting area and a teleprompter so the students aren’t reading off paper or iPads.
Pincus arrives at 7:15 a.m. each day to begin getting ready for the broadcast by downloading the slides and graphics provided by Lahey and Boniello. The students get there at 7:45 a.m. to rehearse, the standby screen goes live at 8:05 and at 8:10, about 30 seconds after the bell rings, the broadcast begins. It is perhaps the most stressful, yet enjoyable hour of the day for all involved.
The potential for a daily dip of sharing “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” quickly evolved into the creation of SMS Today in which students host the broadcast that includes announcements, news, sports, student achievements, art, a trivia question, quotes from BIPOC authors, DEI information, holidays and a list of that day’s birthdays in a tight five-minute package. There are also theme days, including “Name that Tune Tuesday,” “Wacky Wednesday” — there is a box of props for that — and “Feel Good Thursdays.” Librarian Shana Frazin also does a weekly “What’s Circulating” segment.
Boniello said SMS Today is “now part of the regular fabric of the building.”
Students used to have to learn about announcements and clubs by logging into the Schoology online software system. Now, in a time when they are finding their own identities, the broadcast is an opportunity to introduce them to the diverse offerings during and after school. “This is the time when they’re trying to figure out what path they’re going to follow, what’s their interest, so to be exposed in this way is really positive,” Troy said.
The daily reading of birthdays has allowed the administration to shift away from some kids having their lockers decorated by their friends, which is a very public thing and becomes obvious when a student’s locker isn’t celebrated. To promote that social-emotional inclusivity, lockers are no longer decorated and in addition to the birthday shoutout on air, each student can go to the house office to get a goodie bag.
Troy co-hosted the first week of broadcasts and then began turning the spotlight over to different students each morning, though other educators have hosted and made appearances on the show. Memorable guest hosts were Cooper House counselor Michael C. Williams and assistant principal Chris Coughlan, who hosted a mostly ad-libbed St. Patrick’s Day show in leprechaun costumes and talking in brogues, and another time when assistant superintendent Edgar McIntosh was on the show.
Troy plans to invite Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo to do a show at the end of the school year as a way to introduce him to the middle schoolers, particularly the eighth graders who will be moving up.
This week they also had their first parent guest to talk about Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
On Friday, Oct. 29, there was even an end-of-day live broadcast to announce the Keystone door decorating competition winners. Every classroom tuned in — to Troy’s surprise — and teachers were sending photos of the kids on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the big announcement. “Every kid was in rapt attention watching the TV,” Boniello said. Added Lahey, “It was like watching the Oscars.”
SMS Today is tied into the Keystone Advisory Program, which used to be called Core, and is overseen by Lahey and Boniello. Going from Core to Keystone has “created the connections we were hoping for,” according to Troy. “For kids it’s a trusted adult and a safe space where they have a connection.”
Many years ago the school eliminated homeroom and Core was later installed as a weekly meeting time. With Keystone there is a seven-minute, small-class home base time from 8:10-8:17 each morning, with a longer session every other Monday. The broadcast fills most of the time, but the teachers have a couple of minutes at the end to discuss a quote, topic or the quiz question with their students.
“We wanted to use that book to unite the school at a time when we were not able to come together for small group advisories,” Lahey said, adding, “It has now grown into a centerpiece of the middle school. Faculty and students look forward to it each morning.”
SMS Today is an experience not just for the anchors, but for the audience, too.
“The whole experience is so nice when we see the kids get so into it, especially when they’re hosting it,” Boniello said. “The kids in the room when they’re watching it, it’s the whole building doing something at the same time, which was, for a while last year, few and far between. Everyone was so isolated.”
The news show is so popular that it gets kids out of bed and to school on time. “It was very well received to begin with, but kids were coming in late because there were so many kids being dropped off,” Pincus said. “Not many were taking the bus. It started getting people in earlier because they wanted to watch the news. The majority of the kids are in. We’ve never seen so many kids in school, waiting.”
The best thing about the kids who have signed up to host is that there isn’t a certain type of student. Troy was impressed at how many sixth graders were eager to participate.
“We get such a wonderful range of students who want to do this, which has really surprised me,” Lahey said. “When we first started it I figured it would be more of your outgoing kids, but we have had the students who maybe would never want to stand up in front of class, but because you’re not really in front of a live audience I’ve been amazed at the range of kids that want to be in the spotlight.”
On Monday, Nov. 1, Fountain House seventh graders Devin Grasheim and Nia Benzino anchored the Day of the Dead broadcast.
“I didn’t even think about going on the news until this year just for fun,” Grasheim said. “We were scared and we came here 20 minutes early and we were super nervous and my voice cracked at the end. I said, ‘We’re never doing this again, this is awful,’ and then we signed up again.”
The duo learned a lot from their first broadcast to their second. “Stay calm,” Benzino said. “Don’t get too nervous and don’t talk too fast. That’s my biggest problem.”
The girls also like that when they are viewers they learn things about other people they ordinarily would not learn.
“For some of those kids it’s great to have a voice and kids will come up to them during the day and tell them they did a great job,” Troy said. “They realize some kids have a great sense of humor or even the teachers have different personalities up there.”
There are just under 1,200 students in the middle school, and it is estimated that by the end of this school year about 400 students will have anchored the show since it’s inception. That doesn’t count those who will contribute down the road with guest spots, features, artwork and behind the scenes. “Even if they’re not necessarily a host we can feature their work or their ideas,” Boniello said.
The staff is constantly looking for ways to increase student participation beyond the daily hosts. By getting another desk they can feature more anchors. In addition, they are looking to increase the number of prerecorded segments to include more kids and to also get students doing behind-the-scenes work like writing and directing the broadcasts.
Each student already has an iPad, so the ability to film, edit and submit the final product is easy.
“We just needed to feel more comfortable with it before we handed it off,” Pincus said. “It’s turned into a lot more work that we ever thought it was going to be, but it’s well worth it when you see it.”
In order to get more faculty involved, they are considering running a Scarsdale Teachers Collaborative course to train educators in the various facets of running the broadcast.
“They work tremendously hard on this and you can tell it’s a labor of love,” Troy said. “Hopefully over time, for the sustainability, they need to get other people to get pulled in and that’s what is starting to happen with other faculty. They are sending in things and it’s starting to build this momentum.”
The middle school is a hub of constant activity in and out of classrooms. Troy believes the students got what they needed academically “100%” last year and now is the time to catch up on things like collaboration and community.
“There was a lot of heavy duty stuff that came out of the pandemic, but this is one of the shining lights,” Troy said. “Pre-pandemic, people didn’t realize it was missing and the pandemic showed us we really need it.
“This is Scarsdale and the teachers just run with it. Here’s a little idea and you plant a seed and they turn it into this. It’s more meaningful that it came from them and not from me. It’s them and the kids, and it’s pretty impressive.”
