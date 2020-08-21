Living without hesitation

Hunter Miller’s head kicks back a little bit.
His eyes roll up and look away from whomever he is speaking to.
His mouth freezes mid-speech.
His shoulders will rise and sometimes his arms and hands tremble or twist.
There is the occasional tic of the face.
All that, just to get out the next syllable or word.
The rising Scarsdale High School junior is typical in every way with his stutter, except for the “complications,” which the Mayo Clinic lists as: “problems communicating with others; being anxious about speaking; not speaking or avoiding situations that require speaking; loss of social, school, or work participation and success; being bullied or teased; low self-esteem.”
In fact, Hunter is the exact opposite. He’s outgoing, a leader, confident and well respected.
“I give myself a little credit — I’ve always gone for it, I’ve always participated in class, had a good relationship with teachers because why let it control me?” Hunter said.
“He’s really a front of the room kind of guy,” mom Susan said of her youngest of three kids. “Somebody with a stutter; to always be the one raising his hand, always wanting to speak up says a lot to his grit, tenacity and confidence.”
Hunter is a strong student. Other than having trouble getting the spoken words out, the words are there — he knows what he wants to say — so writing an essay or doing other homework isn’t impacted. Some words, some sentences come out easier than others. Sometimes it takes a while with large gaps between syllables and words. At this point it’s more pauses than repetition of sounds or letters. His parents described it as like trying to control a muscle.
At the beginning of the school year he emails his teachers and lets them know he stutters and tells them he wants to be called on often and that he doesn’t want anyone finishing his sentences for him. All it requires is the same amount of patience he shows with himself to allow him to thrive.
“Hunter is extremely well regarded by the faculty at Scarsdale High School,” high school counselor Michael Hiller said. “He is so well liked because of his incredibly positive attitude, willingness to take chances in the classroom and the warm tone that he brings to each and every interaction. There is a kindness and a goodness in Hunter’s aura that you feel when you are with him.”
Both of Hunter’s parents, Susan and Eric, have male relatives who stutter — it is often genetic and more likely in males.
“There’s no one that’s perfect,” Eric said. “Everyone has something. That’s the thing about the stutter: you feel it, you see it, you hear it. Somebody may have ADHD and it’s not something that they wear as much. Everyone’s got something.”
When Hunter was in preschool his teachers started to notice a change in his speech pattern, which became more pronounced when he reached kindergarten. Though he’s gone through phases where the stutter isn’t as prevalent, it’s something he’s been dealing with almost all his life.
His parents have had him in therapies and even programs down in Virginia, but they decided that it wouldn’t be at the expense of other experiences in life, such as being a Civ Ed adviser. “It’s more understanding the techniques to use and how you breathe and pause,” Eric said. “We’ve gone in and out on these programs, but to Hunter’s credit he’s never let it hold him back, so we didn’t want to make his whole childhood about that.”
Susan said, “It’s a lot of work and there’s a lot of other things going on. He’s learning and growing. Their belief is that over the course of time he’ll have the strategies to ultimately manage it.”
He could even outgrow it.
Benji Miller — no relation — met Hunter in kindergarten and the two have been friends ever since. What Benji remembers from his first impression was not the stutter, but how much Hunter cared for others.
“He was a little shy also, but after I started talking to him he was able to open up to me as a friend, which I was very grateful for at a young age,” Benji said. “I think at a younger age it was definitely more difficult for him and some kids might not have had the level of maturity to handle the way he speaks, but now as we’ve grown up it’s been a lot better. As his best friend I’m with him a lot and I don’t even notice the stutter anymore.”
Confidence on the court
One place everyone can see Hunter for who he is is on the basketball court. He’s played since first grade and has always been a big kid — he’s now 6-foot-4 — but when he started playing for Chris Ward AAU as a fifth grader he really started to hone his skills to go with his size. Then as a freshman and sophomore playing junior varsity for Scarsdale under coaches Jordan Griffith and Bryan Bagala he made even more strides.
“I give a ton of credit to both coaches as they both helped me develop as a player, as well as an athlete,” Hunter said. “I felt my sophomore season the speed they played at prepared me for varsity.”
When Hunter was coming in as a freshman, Joe Amelio was hired as Scarsdale’s new varsity head coach, with Griffith pulling double duty as a varsity assistant. That fall of 2018, the players at all levels were invited to the fall league, open gyms and the school’s fitness center for workouts. “I really give Coach Amelio credit for building a program because it doesn’t feel like two separate teams because he really mixes everyone together,” Hunter said.
Hunter was there from the get-go, making an early impression on all of his future coaches and teammates. Sure Amelio noticed Hunter’s size first, but that wasn’t what stood out.
“I saw his work ethic in the weight room and how hard he was working every single day as a freshman knowing that he most likely wasn’t making varsity and he was still showing up every single day and playing against Cole [Kattan] and Gus Thompson and Evan Huo,” Amelio said. “All of those seniors really respected him and his work ethic. I knew at that time Hunter was going to be a force to be reckoned with both as a basketball player and as a person.”
The first time Amelio and Hunter met, the freshman came up to introduce himself. That’s when Amelio learned about the stutter.
“Although he had a stammer he never lacked confidence in the way he spoke, so I knew right off the bat that although many people might think of it as something that might affect him, he came over, introduced himself and he had a ton of confidence, which I knew would carry over to the basketball court,” Amelio said.
Despite his size, Hunter said it was “tough at times” being younger on JV and “really having to fight for playing time” freshman year. But he grew from that opportunity and set out to make varsity as a sophomore.
“I came into tryouts determined to make varsity,” Hunter said. “I played all fall in the fall leagues and open gyms and weight room. When I got cut I was upset, but it really motivated me because being the big guy has always helped me make the team, so I never — from a basketball standpoint — had really been cut from a team that I felt I should have made.”
Hunter 100% believed he should have made the team as a sophomore, but Amelio felt he needed playing time on JV that he wouldn’t get on varsity, at least not right away. He wanted a more seasoned player to come up when he was ready.
“I think he really felt slighted by not making varsity this year,” Amelio said. “Part of my conversation with Hunter was, ‘Prove me wrong.’ And he basically told me — and I’m not going to say in what terms, the words he said — but he told me I was going to regret it.
“It was great to hear it. I remember telling the staff. Once he said that I knew he was ready, but I wasn’t going to bring him up and show him that yet. I think he earned it all season long. That type of effort he brings really carries over into the other players as well.”
When asked about telling Amelio he was wrong not to put him on varsity, Hunter said, “Yeah, I did,” with no stutter and a big smile.
Hunter wasn’t the only one who felt he belonged on varsity. Senior captain Jayshen Saigal called Amelio and told him the team “needed” and “respected” Hunter.
“Again, this was a senior who was one of the best players in the section and he was going to bat for a sophomore,” Amelio said. “Hunter is one of the most respected kids in our program and we hold him in high regard.”
When Eric played basketball for Tappan Zee he did make varsity as a sophomore, but playing time was sparse, so he was sent down to JV to excel the rest of the season. “It was the best year of my life because I got to play a lot,” he said, able to use his own experience to help his son. “It’s about working harder.”
What Susan respected was that Hunter was only mad for one day. After that it was all about working hard once again.
Following a regular season-ending varsity/JV doubleheader against Mamaroneck, Amelio called Hunter up to varsity for sectionals. Amelio himself didn’t know how much time the rookie would spend on the court — if any time at all — but he knew Hunter deserved the honor.
Hunter was excited for the opportunity, but told his parents not to come to the outbracket home game against No. 17 John Jay-East Fishkill because he didn’t expect to play. It’s a good thing his parents didn’t listen. Clinging to a 10-9 lead, Scarsdale needed a boost. One of the changes Amelio made was putting Hunter in to face John Jay big man Jahni Gainer to give him a different look.
The Raiders soon built a 27-13 lead and went on to win 67-50. Hunter scored three points and had five rebounds and two blocks. He played a significant 10 minutes, which proved key as Gainer didn’t score any of his 16 points in the second quarter with Hunter shadowing him. Amelio liked the “energy” and “physicality” Hunter brought that day.
A week later at No. 1 Suffern, the Raiders fought to the end in a 58-46 loss as Clev Lubin put up 24 points for the home team and had his way with Scarsdale, which was in the game late, down only 40-35 with 6:08 left to play. Hunter spent a lot of time on the court banging around with Lubin, a future Division I football player, who at one point lifted Hunter over his shoulder in the heat of battle.
“That Suffern game was a lot of fun,” Hunter said. “I’m not gonna lie. I had a good time playing that game.”
Having done offseason work with the varsity players and playing on JV with some of them, Hunter was ready to make the jump to the next level. Although the system is consistent for the high school teams, he really didn’t know the more complex plays heading to varsity, so he had to learn as much as he could in a short time and rely on his energy and instinct, which both served him well.
“We were on JV together and being around him he definitely gets more comfortable and once you’re used to being around him I don’t see any difference at all,” rising senior Levi Ring said. “He’s such a nice, confident kid. It doesn’t affect him that much. He’s easy to talk to and eventually he’ll say what he wants to say. You learn to be patient with it.”
On the court the stutter isn’t much of an issue because in addition to communicating with his hands, he yells out to teammates. And when he yells — or sings or does an accent for that matter — he speaks clear as day. “In games it’s not even a thing,” Ring said.
Best bud Benji was in the stands for both playoff games soaking in the magic of the moment, honored to be along for the ride. It was just another inspiring moment in a decade of friendship full of them.
“He’s been talking about wanting to play on varsity for so many years and to see him in that system with so many scorers like Jayshen, Dennis [Alter] and [Matt] Lipsay, to be able to see him out there doing what no one else likes to do — go on the ground, get the rebounds — that’s truly what Scarsdale needed in the playoffs,” Benji said. “That’s why Scarsdale did so well. To go against Clev Lubin in his second varsity game and have him go at him was really inspiring. I saw the player he was when he was younger and now everyone was cheering his name.”
The varsity season ended on Feb. 22 — despite being on the team for only a week Hunter took the loss hard — and leading up to the school shutdown on March 9, the varsity players were spending afternoons playing ball at Greenacres Elementary School.
During the pandemic the high school coaches set up a Zoom workout and support program and Hunter has been working a lot on his own. He opted out of the AAU season that just started with too many risks and unknowns, but he’s been running small basketball clinics for elementary school kids in his driveway and recently started a job as a lifeguard.
As an academically motivated student-athlete, Hunter isn’t focused on playing ball in college, but will explore the opportunity if it presents itself. “I’m still uncertain if college basketball is right for me, but if I had an opportunity that was a fit for both I would definitely consider it,” he said.
With the spring high school sports season having been canceled and the fall at least delayed, Hunter wants more than anything to have a basketball season for his junior year, but knows nothing is guaranteed.
“I’ll take anything that allows the 13 of us to play basketball,” Hunter said. “Whether that’s only league games, no spectators, whatever it is, I just want to play.”
Amelio hopes to see Hunter on the court this winter to continue being a four-year “foundation of the program.”
“When the lights go on he plays hard, he plays well,” Amelio said. “I find that sometimes kids can fall into the shadow if they think too much and they don’t feel they belong out there. He’s the most outgoing person. Although he has his stutter, which many think is something that would hold him back, it really drives him and motivates him.”
Despite not promoting him to varsity earlier, Amelio always had confidence in Hunter. And Hunter’s confidence in himself was later rewarded to create a lasting memory in February.
“Touching on confidence, I think that’s why I love sports in general,” Hunter said. “The only thing that matters is that sport, that game. It doesn’t about anything else that’s going on in your life. I think for a kid who stutters I find that on the basketball court I’m very confident, I’m very energetic and I think that reflects me more than my stutter.”
How’s that for making himself clear?
