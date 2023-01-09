LS-Artists-group-3.jpg
Jenny Liu of Edgemont, Scarsdale residents Jing Li, Hui Yin, Alison Shi, Grace Fan and EHS 2022 alumna Sernia Wang gathered at Scarsdale Public Library Jan. 4 to hang artwork for their show and sale.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams

Appreciation for the arts has long attracted residents to the Scarsdale Public Library. Since its renovation was completed two years ago, the library has continuted to provide educational resources and accommodate community events, the latest of which is a winter exhibition of paintings by eight local artists.

While many of the images in the exhibition portray nature and still life, each has a distinct focus, whether as accurate depictions of the environment or by capturing emotions through light.

