Appreciation for the arts has long attracted residents to the Scarsdale Public Library. Since its renovation was completed two years ago, the library has continuted to provide educational resources and accommodate community events, the latest of which is a winter exhibition of paintings by eight local artists.
While many of the images in the exhibition portray nature and still life, each has a distinct focus, whether as accurate depictions of the environment or by capturing emotions through light.
“I find it so pleasing to look at beautiful artwork, so I want to share this joy with our community,” said artist and event organizer Jing Li.
Although Li majored in computer science while in college, she rediscovered her passion for painting, which she studied on and off for years, in 2016 after finding art teacher Xu Fu, who is based in Dobbs Ferry and teaches painting in Mandarin. Since then, she and several other Scarsdale and Edgemont residents have honed their oil painting skills every week, exploring genres ranging from landscapes to still life to portraits. All of the class members are originally from China and have lived in Scarsdale for a decade or so.
“Painting served as a bridge that connected us; we have become close friends beyond class,” said artist Yongquan Yuan. “This event is the first time we have participated in an art exhibition, which showcases work from everyone in our group. It is a good start, and I hope more people in the community will show support and join us.”
Aside from forging bonds together while painting, the classmates have found an outlet for creativity that fostered new perspectives.
“My academic background was in astrophysics and computer science, in which natural light is composed of different colors on the electromagnetic spectrum. Painting helped me look at the world in a different way; it is interesting to see how painters create light using palette colors,” said Yuan.
Li also found room for more self-expression in the genre of landscape paintings. By drawing inspiration from the bold brushstrokes and soft but vivid use of color in impressionism, Li said she grew more confident during her art process.
“My style has become freer as time progresses. In the beginning, my strokes are … timid as I’m afraid to make mistakes. Nowadays, I purposely use bigger strokes and thicker paint,” said Li.
Just as Li grew more daring through art, the library has helped the community take bolder steps toward reopening after the height of the pandemic.
“Most programs in 2021 were virtual because of COVID, so 2022 has been the first year since our 2020 reopening where we are seeing a large increase in attendance numbers,” said library support services administrator Roberta Stein-Ham.
The Scott Room, where the the group’s paintings are on display through the end of January, has also been the setting of local organization meetings, presentations, recitals and more. By filling out a request form on the library’s website, it’s possible to reserve study rooms or rent meeting rooms. In this way, the library has facilitated a gradual growth of in-person community events.
“With all these new programs and rentals, we are seeing many more new people,” said Stein-Ham.
Yuan, who based her painting, “The Lighthouse,” on a photograph of the Portland Head Light in Maine, said she was “attracted to the bold shades of the sunset that beat down on the ocean, rocks and lighthouse.” It wasn’t until later when she had seen the lighthouse by chance on her way up the East Coast that she realized what she had painted.
“With the past two years of staying home due to the pandemic, ‘The Lighthouse’ has served as a beacon of hope and anticipation to exploring the boundless expanse of our world, a feeling I want to share with the community,” said Yuan.
Paintings in the exhibition are for sale, with prices ranging from $300 to $5,500. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the artwork will go toward funding for Scarsdale library programs and events via the Friends of the Library.
