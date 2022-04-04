Though her previous books center around Indian-American characters from mysteries “Vanished” and “Finding Mighty” to the Mars Patel series, which is based on a Peabody Award-winning podcast, Sheela Chari never thought her latest novel would get published. Not only did it take her 12 years to write “Karthik Delivers,” but it features an Indian name and an Indian boy on the cover.
“When I sat down to write ‘Karthik Delivers,’ I didn’t actually think I would publish it, didn’t think I could publish it,” Chari said. “I thought his name was difficult to say and I didn’t think it would be on the cover of a book. I wasn’t sure if people would relate to these stories or be interested. It wasn’t action, not the Avengers or Marvel heroes. What I’m surprised is there is an interest. Parents want to read these stories, buy these stories. Librarians are interested in these stories, but so are kids. I didn’t expect that. That’s been the biggest surprise that there is a place in publishing for these books.”
It’s truly a dream come true and a long time coming for the Scarsdale author, who has done all of her best writing since moving here in 2004. Chari wrote “Vanished” in 2006 — it got published in 2011 — and she got started on “Karthik Delivers” next, but kept focusing on other projects, often stepping away from the book for a year at a time before finally finishing the manuscript and having it ready to be scooped up quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic by Amulet Books in 2020. It releases on April 5.
“Because it was not a mystery I had to think about how to plot the story,” she said. “It wasn’t about a missing thing — it was about a kid who works in his father’s grocery store and he thinks he might want to be an actor.”
Chari had too many plot points for the characters, all of whom she “cared about,” and she had to turn a 300-pager into closer to 250.
“It was just this sprawling mess,” she said. “I had to figure out what to cut. I would go through draft after draft and remove things. Sometimes I got farther and farther away from the spirit of the story. It really took writing all these other mystery books and understanding their structure to be able to know what stays and what goes, and what was the original story I wanted to hold onto. Once I was able to strip out all of that excess and see the story for what it was, maybe I just had fresh eyes and I was able to finish the book.”
Karthik is a 14-year-old boy living in Boston during the 2008 financial crisis that impacts his father’s grocery store. Karthik is asked to be in a play about a young Leonard Bernstein, leaving a dilemma for Karthik, and there’s also a potential love interest whose family owns an Indian food or chaat shop that is in competition with Karthik’s father’s store. With a theme of chasing your dreams, a lot could and does happen as the plot thickens.
“I’m so proud of this book,” Chari said. “I know the characters so deeply. It is the longest I’ve ever worked on anything, but I’m really proud of it. I’m proud of the humor and the storyline and all the elements that I was able to bring into this.”
Chari, who moved from India to Iowa when she was 3 years old in the 1970s, first had the notion of becoming a writer as a third grader. Coming from a family of scientists, Chari said her mother was “kind of panicky” when she found that out. Chari grew up reading Nancy Drew with her best friend and taking books out of the local library. She wasn’t paying attention to see if there were options to read about characters who shared her background.
“If I read ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ I was Meg Murphy,” Chari said. “I was going along for that adventure of whatever I was reading. I think I felt it more after I had children and even when my brother had children. I would read books to my niece and that’s when I started to notice there was this absence of certain kinds of books.”
Since that first inclination to become a writer, Chari also wanted to become a musician and an anthropologist, but she studied economics in college. Prior to graduating she took a creative writing workshop and all of a sudden she was a third grader once again.
“That really changed my life,” Chari said. “It wasn’t something I thought that I could do seriously. Then I found out about MFA programs and I went off to graduate school and that was really what helped me be on the path towards writing.”
Though she graduated from New York University with an MFA in 2000, it wasn’t until 2006 when she found her true voice writing for young people. She was inspired by her Harry Potter-obsessed niece, who was 8 or 9 at the time, and instead of buying her a birthday present she started writing what would become her first book, “Vanished.” Prior to that time she was focused on adult literary function, but felt like her “wheels were spinning.”
“That set the stage for me,” Chari said. “It gave me a place to write and play around in. I realized that was what I wanted to do — I wanted to write for children. I studied everything I could about the craft. I learned how to get an agent, got an agent and then sold the first book.”
Writing for the late elementary/middle school crowd, Chari discovered, was her “natural register” and mysteries offered a format that suited her ability to move characters through a plot.
“That sixth through eighth grade time is a real moment of transformation,” Chari said. “There isn’t always a place for middle school fiction on the shelf. You see middle grade, which is elementary school, and YA, which is 12 and up, but what does that mean? This tween group … they need their own space and their own stories. A lot of my stories are in that area in terms of their ages and experiences.”
It also took Chari time to realize she wanted to focus on ethnic characters that were similar to her — it hadn’t even occurred to her when she was in graduate school — and without even knowing it, she became part of a “movement of immigrant fiction wanting to have a place at the table.”
“I thought I was all alone in thinking that,” Chari said. “When I started writing ‘Vanished’ I was thinking there aren’t any mysteries about Indian Americans. There are issue books, but not protagonists solving mysteries. I thought it was only an idea in my head, but it turns out we were all thinking and feeling that. There’s been a real movement in that direction. I find that I have stories to tell about Indian Americans, but not just being Indian American, but solving mysteries and wanting to act. All these stories are universal, but I wanted to tell it through the lens of my own identity.”
Chari’s next project is a young adult book in which she feels like she is “starting all over again,” but she’s enjoying yet another challenge in hopes she never spends 12 years writing a book again.
