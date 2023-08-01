For the past 19 years, Scarsdale resident Vic Goldberg has presented the Institute of International Education (IIE) Victor J. Goldberg Prize to two individuals, a Muslim Arab and a Jewish Israeli, who are working together to advance the cause of peace.
On June 28 in a virtual ceremony, Goldberg presented the 2023 IIE Goldberg prize to the two co-founders of Desert Stars, Mohammed Alnabari and Matan Yaffe, in recognition of their work to build a new generation of cross-tribal Bedouin leadership in the Negev desert in Israel. According to a press release from IIE, a nonprofit promoting international education since 1919, the honorees are “working in partnership with the entire community to lead long-lasting, sustainable change,” as they are building Israel’s first Bedouin youth village.
According to the IIE, Desert Stars broke ground on its new campus in April 2022, after more than three years of planning. The Jusidman Campus for Bedouin Leadership, scheduled to open in late 2024, will be a living community based on organizational values. At Desert Star’s new boarding school, “stars” will live side by side with staff, classmates and older students, who serve as mentors and role models. The village concept is adapted from Israel’s innovative model for youth villages, which allows students to excel in an immersive boarding school environment.
“We will blend formal and informal education to nurture our stars’ natural talents, foster their intellect and entrepreneurial spirit, and promote healthy cognitive, social, and emotional development. Families will be highly involved in village activities. The village will allow us to create a transformative experience for our stars and reach many more promising students, ensuring a large, active, and effective network of future Bedouin leaders,” Yaffe and Alnabari said in a statement released July 6.
During the IIE Goldberg Prize presentation Yaffe, who recently completed a master’s degree in public administration at Harvard University as a Wexner Fellow and has returned to Israel to continue his work there, told the story of how he was inspired to create Desert Stars:
Yaffe had moved to the Negev, where he saw Jewish communities were building fortresses rather than villages. “I started thinking to myself, ‘Is this the reality I want to live in?’ When I looked around in the Negev … I saw that basically all the Jewish villages are not just villages, they are like fortresses, we surround ourselves with fences and barbed wire, in order to protect ourselves not from an external enemy, but from Bedouin neighbors who are Israeli citizens, exactly like I am, and that seemed crazy to me. I had no intention of leaving the Negev, but neither did our Bedouin neighbors. I understood that instead of building these walls we must start building these bridges in order to connect the communities and build a better future for all of us.”
With that perspective, Yaffe decided to help develop internal leadership in the Bedouin society. He stopped what he was doing, took out a loan and started to look for partners. Everyone told him it would not work, until he met Alnabari, who was mayor of Hura Local Municipality at the time and now is the board chair for Desert Stars.
Alnabari has pioneered new approaches for advancing and promoting the Negev Bedouin community, and is a social entrepreneur and public figure with extensive experience in leading social change in local government and civil society.
“I’m a Bedouin. I grew up in a tent,” Alnabari said at the ceremony in June. “I had the good fortune to be a student in higher education, and I then did my Ph.D. I spent four years with an American pharmaceutical company in Israel. When I was 34 I became the mayor of my community … I began to look at what was the biggest challenge for our community. I wanted to make a big and deep change.” He set out to work with the government to make changes in health and education for the community. Then he met Yaffe, and he started to believe that “leadership can be the major change in my community.”
Although the pair came from different backgrounds,
“We are first of all human, and we are Israeli citizens, and we are facing the same changes from different angles,” Alnabari said. “We believe that we can make change from within the community. We decided to work together. We believe that we can build trust within the community and then with a wider community in Israel, and then with central government.”
Desert Stars operates a high school, two gap-year programs, a thriving youth movement, and a comprehensive alumni program to “help all graduates succeed in higher education and to build careers of influence,” according to the IIE. The program builders, Yaffe and Alnabari, model “true partnership” and “demonstrate how two leaders from very different backgrounds can accomplish a dream when working together in full trust and belief in one another,” the IIE stated, adding, “Their programs aim to create a network of young leaders by empowering mission-driven young people to realize their individual and collective potential, in order to address poverty, high unemployment rates and disenfranchisement in the Negev Bedouin community. Their vision is to create groundbreaking Bedouin leadership that unites the Negev and strengthens Israeli society.”
Desert Stars has previously been awarded the Israeli Hope Award for Education at Ben Gurion University for its work in preparing Bedouin students for higher education and supporting young Bedouin leaders in key social and economic fields, as well as a President’s Award for meaningful contribution to Israeli society.
The IIE Goldberg Prize
Victor J. Goldberg, a Scarsdale-based retired senior-level IBM executive and longtime IIE trustee, created and endowed the IIE award in 2005. It is awarded annually to recognize outstanding collaborative work being conducted jointly by two individuals, one Muslim Arab and one Jewish Israeli, working together to advance the cause of peace in the Middle East. The two individuals whose work is judged to be most successful in bringing people together and breaking down the barriers of hatred toward “the other” share a $20,000 prize. The winners are chosen by a selection committee that includes leaders from business, academia, the not-for-profit sector and government.
In presenting the 2023 prize, Goldberg said, “In this time of violent conflict, we believe it is more important than ever to share stories of grassroots success so that they may encourage and inspire others. This year’s winners are a great example of the brave individuals and groups who are working together to try to make life better in their communities and the region. While there is no magic solution, one positive force is to encourage people to live and work together toward mutual goals, learning to trust and depend on one another for their common good. As we look ahead to the 20th anniversary of the IIE Goldberg Prize in 2024, we celebrate the courage and conviction of Matan and Mohammed as well as the accomplishments of all the inspirational pairs of winners who we have recognized in previous years.”
For more about the IIE Goldberg Prize and the 24 pairs of winners from the previous 18 years, visit www.iie.org/GoldbergPrize.
For more information on Desert Stars village, including partnership and naming opportunities, contact vice-CEO Yael Bialer at yael@desertstars.org.il.
