Desert Star Village in Israel.

For the past 19 years, Scarsdale resident Vic Goldberg has presented the Institute of International Education (IIE) Victor J. Goldberg Prize to two individuals, a Muslim Arab and a Jewish Israeli, who are working together to advance the cause of peace.

On June 28 in a virtual ceremony, Goldberg presented the 2023 IIE Goldberg prize to the two co-founders of Desert Stars, Mohammed Alnabari and Matan Yaffe, in recognition of their work to build a new generation of cross-tribal Bedouin leadership in the Negev desert in Israel. According to a press release from IIE, a nonprofit promoting international education since 1919, the honorees are “working in partnership with the entire community to lead long-lasting, sustainable change,” as they are building Israel’s first Bedouin youth village.

Victor Goldberg of Scarsdale at his desk, reviewing previous Goldberg Prize winners.
Matan Yaffe and Mohammed Alnabari

