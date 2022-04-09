Greenburgh showed some of its best community spirit Sunday, March 27, raising nearly $28,000 for Ukrainian relief at “A Show of Caring” at Tarrytown Music Hall. Producers Dr. Irena Portenko, a renowned Ukrainian pianist who lives in Dobbs Ferry, and Tara Framer of Tarrytown helped the relief effort for nonprofits Razom and United Help Ukraine, while Portenko also set up a fund for displaced musicians.
Portenko, who was born and raised in Ukraine, came to the United States 27 years ago to continue to study music, and ended up staying as she “found my soul here and I found my professional career to be very interesting and satisfying and blossoming,” she told the Greenburgh Town Board days before the benefit show that also included performances by Chorus Dumka of New York (directed by Vasyl Hrechynsky), pianist Svetlana Gorokhovich, countertenor Jeffrey Palmer and bass Stefan Szkafarowsky.
“I am an artist and I am using my skills, my talents to spread the word and to ask people together to listen to the music and to help as much as they can,” Portenko said.
Two days after the local show, Portenko played the recital hall at Carnegie Hall, with both shows nearly sold out days beforehand. “I think people’s response is overwhelming,” Portenko said.
Portenko’s mother was preparing to have heart surgery on Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine and at 4 a.m. the day of the attack the “sirens started sounding.” Her mother, with medical staff hard to reach, dragged her IVs and joined the group evacuating and trying to get to an ATM to get enough money to survive. She finally got back safely to her house six days later. Portenko called it a “gruesome situation” that put her in “shock and deep, deep, deep grief.”
“This story changed my perspective of things,” Portenko said. “I personally started to cherish moments, right now, what is happening. Also I addressed to my students whom I teach, I asked them not to procrastinate, not to wait a long time before they want something to happen so that they act right now immediately and they make their plans and dreams as soon as possible.”
With cities surrounded and having trouble getting food and supplies, and constant air strikes taking place in her homeland, it’s been many sleepless nights for Portenko for the past month.
“I would like you not to think this is easy for me to talk about this, but I have to because I must tell people what’s going on from the source,” she said. “That’s why I’m here. That’s why I have been communicating with the media, with the journalists, because this is very, very important.”
Forty-year Hartsdale resident Dr. Ronald Litepio, a second generation Ukrainian-American and retired physician, also spoke to the town board as he is in the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, which performed on “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 26.
Litepio cited Francis Scott Key’s “Star-Spangled Banner” line, “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave,” in thinking about Ukraine fighting valiantly against Russia.
“I am immediately struck by the appropriateness of these words today within the context of an ongoing savage and inhumane war against Ukraine, a peace-loving sovereign and independent nation, which the world has been watching live day after day for the last four weeks,” Litepio said. “And the blue and yellow flag still waves o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave. But make no mistake about it, there are consequences of the indiscriminate targeting of civilians and their homes and the intentional destruction of hospitals, schools and nonmilitary targets.”
The rising number of refugees who have fled the country and those who are stuck internally are in Litepio’s heart, including his niece and her 4-year-old son who had to flee to Poland, which has welcomed millions of refugees. Litepio spoke of the “brave” soldiers, first responders and journalists, and all the lives lost and those who have been injured and the sacrifice they have made during the “carnage.”
His own son, Andrew, an emergency physician who is fluent in Ukrainian, traveled to Moldova to use his skills — much like he and the other musicians are doing locally — to do his part.
Litepio was proud to see people around the world “in awe of the brave, resilient and gritty people whose actions against the invaders has been nothing less than inspiring.” He cited Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his “Churchillian style of leadership” that “has galvanized the Ukrainian people and riveted the attention of the world to Ukraine’s plight.” He called on people to show compassion in the humanitarian aid effort, including the concert, which he called “a collective prayer … for the good of Ukraine.”
To donate, visit unitedhelpukraine.org, razomforukraine.org or bit.ly/3NO
1CKt.
