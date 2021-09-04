Sofia Bator finally managed to get a good night’s sleep. The 38-year-old Ossining mother-to-be had spent a tense two weeks worrying about whether her cousin Freshta Nazari, 24, had escaped Kabul, where she lived and worked, as the Taliban poured into the city during their takeover of Afghanistan.
At 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Bator received a brief call from Nazari, telling her that she was safe in Germany. Bator has since learned that her cousin is at an American air base; as of Sept. 1, Nazari was waiting for her name to be called for a flight to the U.S.
Nazari’s escape is the stuff of nightmares and also a tale of heroism. An only child from the poverty-stricken village of Dawlat Abad in northern Afghanistan, she’s the first woman in her family to obtain a higher education, graduating from Kabul University law school. She’s a women’s rights activist in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, providing school supplies to northern villages. On a delivery run four years ago, her vehicle was hit by a Taliban roadside bomb.
Damage to Nazari’s hip and legs paralyzed her for a year, during which she underwent several surgeries. As soon as she healed, she went right back to her activism, and also took a job in the Department of Combating Corruption in Afghanistan.
The nightmare began on Aug. 15 when Nazari and her co-workers ran from Taliban soldiers flooding the streets; women unaccompanied by a male were prime targets for violence. In her rented room, Nazari barricaded the door with a table, and kept quiet for several days, subsisting on bits of bread and diminishing amounts of water, calling Bator, when able, to tell her what was happening. Several times soldiers banged on the door, but eventually decided the room was unoccupied.
“I heard her crying on the phone,” Bator said. “She was saying, ‘I’m gonna die, I didn’t plan this for my life … tell me it’s going to be OK. I keep a knife next to the bed; I’m going to cut my throat, I’m not going to let them take me!’ I told her, ‘Don’t worry, the Afghan army is going to fight back… They can‘t do what they did last time.’”
Bator was referring to 1998, when the Taliban took Mazar-i-Sharif and committed genocide against ethnic groups including the Hazara, to which the cousins belong, and killed some family members.
Nazari told her cousin that her time was running out and, if captured, she’d be tortured, beaten, sexually abused, or killed — the fate of many women and girls during the 1998 massacre. She said she had called the embassies, to no avail.
Then Nazari’s landlord evicted her, fearing the Taliban’s punishment should they discover an unaccompanied female. Nazari told Bator she was now homeless, without food or money, fearing for her life.
Bator’s husband, Christian Peña, a security manager at the international boarding school in Westchester where Bator formerly worked as a residential adviser (she lost her job last year when COVID caused layoffs), suggested they talk with people who had “connections,” who could help.
Bator thought of professor Sheldon Malev at Westchester Community College, with whom she had studied psychology last spring. “He was very interested in Afghanistan and what’s happening in the country; he called to ask how my family was. I asked what I should do.”
Malev, who has taught at the college for 50 years and is a resident of Greenburgh, called Town Supervisor Paul Feiner; Bator also spoke to Feiner. “He connected me to another person; it was like a chain,” she said.
That chain included Camila Gomez, Westchester district representative for Congressman Mondaire Jones; Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office; a U.S.-based member of a “rescue team” who prefers to be called “Tim”; and an ex-Marine who is now an attorney in New York.
“I realized time was of the essence,” Malev said. “If we didn’t act immediately Freshta wouldn’t be able to get out. I wasn’t very optimistic, but I didn’t tell Sofia that. It really looked very bleak.”
Bator later found out that her cousin walked for 3 1/2 hours to the Kabul Airport (Hamid Karzai International Airport), because no taxi would pick up an unaccompanied woman for the 30-minute ride. Taliban checkpoints were stopping cars headed for the airport.
She also ascertained that Nazari stood all night packed with other refugees, nearly waist-deep in dirty canal water, outside the airport’s Abbey Gate, which was guarded by Marines. On her way there, she had been beaten by the Taliban.
Through the work of Gomez, the attorney, a Marine commander at the airport, and the Rescue Team (one of several evacuating specified individuals and their families), Nazari’s information was entered into a U.S. State Department database to begin processing a visa. Her photo was circulated so Marines could identify her; communicating via the WhatsApp group chat, a team member spotted her pink scarf, and they pulled her in through the gate. Nazari was the last person her Rescue Team pulled through.
As soon as she entered the gate on Aug. 26, Nazari’s phone battery ran out, and for two days Bator didn’t hear from her. After several hours in the airport, and a State Department paperwork snafu that almost cost Nazari her visa, she was flown on a U.S. Air Force plane to Germany, where she was treated for her wounds.
“I didn’t know if she left the country — I called everybody here and there,” Bator shared. “Nobody knew whether she made it on the airplane. That two days were horrible. I was so nervous I wasn’t able to sleep, I was crying so much. It was a very intense situation. My husband kept saying, ‘You have to think about the baby.’”
When Nazari arrives in the U.S., she’ll temporarily live with Bator and Peña, who may have moved into their new home by then.
“Our roles, I argue, pale in comparison to Freshta’s individual actions,” the rescue team member “Tim” wrote to Malev on Aug. 30. “I cannot even begin to fathom how difficult it was to persist under constant Taliban threat, make it to the gate packed with people … Despite all the setbacks, she persisted. She is out of Afghanistan because she just wouldn’t quit. She is an inspiration to everyone, and I am getting teary-eyed writing about it.”
