In response to the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, Scarsdale’s large Chinese community “has been on high alert,” according to Rita Pan, public relations representative for the Scarsdale Chinese Association (SCA).
“Members have been informed of the official guidelines from physicians, CDC and New York Department of Health,” Pan wrote in an email to the Inquirer.
Since the outbreak in China began in December, some celebrations and activities planned by the local Chinese community were canceled or scaled back as a precaution. At Scarsdale schools, some PTA-planned Lunar New Year events were canceled, altered or postponed, and the SCA postponed a New Year party that was scheduled for Feb. 1 at Green Tree Club in New Rochelle. A spring party may be held instead, Pan said.
Some local Chinese school programs were on break last weekend to observe the Lunar New Year, and some weekend Chinese schools in the area reportedly are canceling classes or offering online instruction temporarily. In addition, many families are curtailing or canceling their own New Year gatherings.
“It is important to assess and mitigate the risk among the community,” Pan said. “While there is currently no known case in New York and it’s unclear how the situation in the United States will unfold at this time, we are taking extra precaution by canceling big gatherings and avoiding big crowd for the benefit of our local community.
“We are sadden by the losses of lives due to the virus,” Pan said, adding “We are sending our prayers for China to beat the virus and will continue to follow the situation closely.”
Many members of the local Chinese community have been working on finding proper ways and channels to help those who are battling ths virus on the frontline, such as sending N95 medical masks and protective gloves.
“Many joined the effort to help via alumni associations, physician associations or/and other charitable organizations,” Pan said.
Coronavirus can lead to fever, cough and shortness of breath. According to news reports, there are thousands of confirmed cases in China, including cases outside of Wuhan, and additional cases being identified in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States. As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in New York State, according to the NYS Health Department.
Dr. Scott Bookner, lead physician at Scarsdale Pediatric Associates, said it’s especially important to note that the flu — and other serious respiratory viruses such as RSV — are much more common and potentially just as serious as coronavirus.
“Everyone should be vaccinated against the flu,” Bookner said, and precautions such as thorough hand washing are of “utmost importance.”
In an email sent to parents Thursday, Scarsdale school district officials said they continually monitor the overall health of students and each flu season the faculty and staff take common-sense approaches to mitigate the spread of illness, including thorough cleaning of classroom surfaces and common areas and constantly reminding students to wash their hands and cover their mouths while coughing or sneezing.
“At this time, there is no specific guidance regarding additional precautions for schools,” the district email said.
The New York Department of Health hosted a series of informational webinars about the coronavirus and provided specific guidelines to all health care providers, hospitals and others health care facilities last week.
The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the global outbreak a public health emergency on international concern, “not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries.”
As the situation is evolving, Bookner said people who are concerned should check for updates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov/coronavirus) or local or state health departments.
