Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

An activated burglar alarm at Jewels by Joanne store on Heathcote Road, Monday, July 17 brought police to the scene where the front door was damaged and the interior ransacked. Additional units were called upon. Fifty items valued at $300,000 were reported stolen by the storeowner. Damage to the vandalized door was valued at $300. Police said the break-in and burglary occurred around 1:30 a.m. By Tuesday, July 18, the store had reopened for business. 

Residence burgled

