An activated burglar alarm at Jewels by Joanne store on Heathcote Road, Monday, July 17 brought police to the scene where the front door was damaged and the interior ransacked. Additional units were called upon. Fifty items valued at $300,000 were reported stolen by the storeowner. Damage to the vandalized door was valued at $300. Police said the break-in and burglary occurred around 1:30 a.m. By Tuesday, July 18, the store had reopened for business.
Residence burgled
Burglary was reported July 12 at a house on Mamaroneck Road; police entered and saw it was burgled, but the burglars had departed. The homeowner was not at home when the burglary occurred, but is the person who notified police. The homeowner arrived at the scene soon after and went through the house, advising police of multiple items that were stolen. Specifics were redacted from the report.
Car stolen
Police are investigating a July 16 car theft reported by a Shawnee Road resident who said his 2021 blue Land Rover valued at $60,000 was stolen. Inside the car was a Doona brand child car seat valued at $500 and a stroller valued at $400.
ATM skimmed?
Police are investigating identity theft and larceny reported July 11. The victim is a bank on Christie Place. Two men working at the site for scheduled maintenance of an ATM reported seeing a problem and promptly notified police. Evidence of skimming devices was found. Police are investigating.
Rental car goes AWOL
A Subaru Crosstrek valued at $24,000 was rented May 8 from a gas station on Scarsdale Avenue to a woman, 63, from the Bronx. Employees at the gas station told police she never returned it on the date agreed upon. A report was made and the woman, if she can be located, will be charged with using a vehicle by temporary custody without consent.
High water disables vehicles
Flooding was reported July 14 in the vicinity of Brite Avenue and Chesterfield Road. Police saw a lot of water in the roadway due to torrential rain. The water seemed to be draining properly and no obstruction to motorists was observed.
Barricades were requested to block traffic July 14 on Brookby Road, which was flooded. The department of public works was notified.
A motorist said his car became disabled July 14 at Heathcote and Kelwynne roads, due to a flooded roadway. Patrol assisted getting the car off the road while the driver called for a tow.
The driver of a car traveling on Brookby Road July 14 said he drove through a flooded area, got stuck and his car broke down. Police advised him water was too deep there to retrieve the car and it couldn’t be moved until the water receded.
A driver whose car broke down July 14 due to flooding on Drake and Pinecrest roads said her car was in the middle of the roadway and she needed assistance. Dispatch notified duty tow, which arrived to remove her car.
Firefighters assisted police July 14 rescuing a car caught in rising water in front of a house on Brookby Road. On arrival, they saw the car stranded in 3 feet of water that was ponding in the roadway due to storm runoff. Fire personnel assisted the motorist out of the car; he said he wasn’t injured. They then went to nearby residences to find out if water had entered those basements; one resident said no water came in. The other said their basement took on water but they didn’t need assistance.
Hole in the road
On July 10, a caller reported a hole on the road/sidewalk eastbound on the bridge of the Heathcote Road bypass big enough, they said, for a person to fall through. The highway department was notified of the complaint.
Driver assisted
A motorist with a flat tire was assisted by police July 10 after the car became disabled at the intersection of Post Road and Lorraine Place. The officer helped the driver move the car out of traffic after a tow company was contacted.
Solicitors reported
New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG) solicitors knocking on doors on Cushman Road were complained about on July 10 by three separate residents. The residents were informed the young people have verified permits to solicit for the nonpartisan, nonprofit political organization.
Traffic lights amiss? Not
A traffic signal was reported as malfunctioning July 11 at Post and Mamaroneck roads, but police found it to be functioning perfectly. No further action was taken. A second caller a few minutes later reported the light at the same intersection wasn’t cycling properly. Police on scene said it was. A third caller one minute later reported the same issue. Police verified the lights were working fine and there was no problem.
A light at the intersection of Heathcote Road and Palmer Avenue was reported as malfunctioning on July 11. Police went to the location and said it was properly functioning.
Doesn’t look good
A caller July 11 on East Parkway reported an adult male with a young female having an interaction that the caller thought was suspicious. Police located the pair and spoke to them individually. It was determined there was no problem, and the man and the girl left and got on a southbound Metro-North train together.
Patrol reported as suspicious
A caller July 12 reported a white SUV parked at the intersection of Dickel and Post roads with its lights on for half an hour. The caller said this seemed like unusual activity in the neighborhood after midnight. Police told the caller the car was a police vehicle on patrol and there was no problem in the neighborhood.
Turtle saved
An officer July 12 removed a large turtle from the roadway reported by a caller who said it was on Axtell Drive. The officer/turtle-wrangler successfully guided the reptile to safety at the pond on Tisdale Road.
911, really?
A woman called 911 on July 12 to say someone was blocking her driveway on Walworth Avenue, inconveniencing her, and possibly causing her to be late for an appointment. According to police, she was quite upset. The driver of the car was located visiting a neighbor. The driver promptly moved the car and the caller was able to get out of her driveway.
What’s happening here?
On July 12 at Fenimore Road and the Bronx River Parkway, a Bronx woman, age 28, was given multiple summonses for having no insurance, improper plates, stopping in the middle of a roadway, having no inspection sticker and no registration. She had two passengers in the car with her, one from Massachusetts, the other from the Bronx. Police saw her car parked and unoccupied stopped in a lane of traffic. She said she had a tow truck coming.
Oh, deer
A Murray Hill Road caller July 12 reported a deer stuck on his property. Police arrived and unstuck the deer, which apparently was unscathed.
Harassed
A Myrtledale Road resident July 13 reported harassment stemming from a collision she was involved in sometime in the past. She said although her insurance company had already made a payment, the other party continues to contact her. In the presence of police officers, the resident sent the other person a text advising them to cease all contact. She requested the incident be documented without further action.
Not out the money
Police went to an event space July 13 on Garth Road after it was reported someone who wanted to book the location for a future event seemed to be a scammer. The alleged customer said they would provide a band for $6,000 and mailed a check to the Garth Road establishment for $15,205 to pay for the event, requesting a check in return for $6,000 for the band. Surprise, surprise, the check for $15,205 bounced. The proprietor’s bank never sent the $6,000 check and had advised the proprietor that the whole thing was likely a scam.
Squirrel behavior explained to city slickers
A caller July 14 on Lyons Road was convinced a squirrel playing near her children in a playground was sick and behaving erratically. Police watched the squirrel, which seemed healthy and normal. The caller was advised the squirrel might be coming too close because it was used to people feeding it. They explained that squirrels are not aggressive to humans and it’s best not to feed the squirrels.
Peed in her driveway
On July 14, a Park Road resident reported a Tesla pulled into her driveway; a man got out, urinated, got back into his car and drove away. He used the car door to shield himself but the resident’s video captured a plate number. Police said the car belongs to a rental company. A report was made but no further action was taken.
Dog saved from (chilly) locked car
Firefighters and police responded July 14 to rescue a dog that was locked in a car, which was parked and running on Walworth Avenue with the air conditioning on as the driver accidentally had locked the keys inside it. Firefighters were able to unlock the car without damaging it and the dog was fine as the air conditioning kept the car cool.
Accidentally ditched diapers
A woman July 14 called police to say she’d accidentally left her black Northface backpack containing her child’s diapers near the dumpsters located at a mall parking lot near Quaker Ridge. She asked police to keep the backpack for safekeeping and said she was concerned it might be reported suspicious.
Weather, not trespasser
A woman who called police because she thought someone was on her patio on Christie Place July 15 was told the noise she heard was actually the weather.
Car rummaged, manual taken
A Franklin Road caller July 15 said his unlocked car was rummaged through and things were taken, including the owner’s manual and his registration and insurance cards. He said he would review his security footage and if anything relevant showed up as evidence, he would share the footage with police.
Unsheltered man given assistance
An unsheltered man was reported July 15 at the intersection of Post and Gorham roads, sitting on the curb with his feet in the roadway. Police located the man, who he said he’d tried the day before to get into a shelter but was turned down because it was at capacity. The officer spoke with a shelter employee who said it has a first-come, first-served policy, and that they stopped taking people at a certain hour, which was still some time away. Police gave the man a courtesy ride to the shelter and no further action was taken.
Package tampered with
A School Lane resident July 15 reported an Apple watch she ordered from Walmart arrived in a package that was obviously tampered with. No watch was inside, only more packaging. Walmart advised her to file a police report in order to get a refund.
Just give me $10,000
An Old Orchard Lane resident went to police headquarters July 16 to report that he’d received a letter in the mail from someone who suggested he mail the person $10,000 to help start a business. The caller said he’d heard about similar letters being reported in the community and wanted the incident documented.
Speeder apprehended
A speeder was pulled over July 15 by an officer patrolling Post Road. The car was clocked via radar at the intersection of Fenimore Road. The driver, 44, from New York City, was issued multiple summonses including driving with a suspended registration and speeding.
Lost control
A man, 51, who lost control of his car at the intersection of Rodney and Nelson roads July 15, struck a curb, smashing it and his car. No injuries were reported and the car was towed.
Fire
On July 10, a Cushman Road resident told police he was preparing breakfast and left an oil-filled pan on his stovetop while the burner was still on. He briefly forgot about it, resulting in a smoke condition after the burnt oil ignited, activating an alarm. Firefighters assisted the resident with ventilating the space with fans and reset the system. No one was injured.
Firefighters were dispatched July 10 to the Bronx River Parkway southbound near Ardsley Road for a reported rollover; an SUV was seen lying on its side, blocking both lanes of traffic. Both occupants had self extricated and refused medical attention. County highway workers cleaned debris from the road and the rocky berm. The car was towed.
A car traveling northbound July 10 hit a parked, unoccupied county police car staged on the right lane shoulder of the Bronx River Parkway northbound; a passenger in the car complained of neck and back pain and was taken by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps to the hospital. The county police car was driven to the southbound lane until a flatbed arrived to tow it and the other car from the scene.
A plate of food left warming in an oven for 90 minutes July 11 on Leatherstocking Road burned, creating a smoky condition that brought firefighters to the residence. High temperatures were noted in the cabinets above the stove but no damage.
