The owner of Jewels by Joanne on Heathcote Road was asleep at home on Monday, July 17, when she was awakened by an alarm notification from the store security system around 1:30 a.m.
She immediately notified police. Upon arrival, officers found the front door was damaged and the interior of the store was ransacked. Additional police units were called in.
“My alarm went off, the police were called and came very fast,” storeowner Joanne Fiedler told the Inquirer. Upon being dispatched, officers arrived in four minutes, but the burglars had already left the scene making off with inventory valued at about $200,000, Scarsdale Police Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher said Thursday.
“They were in and out in minutes,” said Fiedler, citing the video footage. According to the police report, the thieves were in the store for about three minutes.
In an interview Wednesday, July 19, Detective Lt. Kellaher told the Inquirer the door had been pried open. “They pried their way in … and quickly grabbed the goods.”
Damage to the door was valued at $300. Repairs were made quickly and the store reopened on Tuesday.
Fiedler lauded the local police and detectives, saying, “They’ve been very hands on, very responsive.”
This was the second late-night jewelry store burglary in Scarsdale this year. In March, masked smash-and-grabbers were seen on security camera footage using a crowbar to break the glass front door and several display cases at Holsten Jewelers in Scarsdale village. The thieves took items worth about $280,000 in what store owner Gary Holsten estimated — based on his review of the camera footage — was a four- to five-minute job.
Since then, four or five suspects involved in the Holsten incident have been taken into custody. The investigation is still “open” involving law enforcement agencies other than Scarsdale, according to Det. Lt. Kellaher. Based on video footage from both incidents, he said, investigators are “certain” the two break-ins are not related.
Based on footage from Fiedler’s store, “We know there were multiple people involved … We have some idea of who some of the crew is. But it is still being investigated,” Kellaher said. “The jewelry store had cameras; that is common knowledge. Any jewelry store has that. But we have covert technology for surveillance as well as old-fashioned surveillance techniques. These are some of the tactics we use.”
Though he could not reveal specifics, he said, “There are other investigative things that we use to further identify suspects or see who is in the area based on suspect movement and things of that nature.”
Scarsdale police officers acknowledge the crime rate has been rising, not just here but everywhere.
For Fiedler, “It's violating … and it’s scary because I thought we were safe. Now I'll have to do everything in my power to make us even safer. I thank the lord above that we were not in a store. I could not be more grateful and humble.
“I want people to know that I'm strong and I’ll bounce back … Life goes on and I'll do whatever it takes. I'll bring in experts again and just be even more secure … I love Scarsdale. I love my little store. It's just special, so special, and that won't take away from it.”
