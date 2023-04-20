As the son of a librarian, a voracious reader and a lover of history, Dan Glauber took the best of all worlds and has found a real niche for himself on the staff of the Scarsdale Public Library (SPL) the last 15 years. The 42-year-old is the local history librarian, taking much of his time to delve into different time periods of Scarsdale’s past.
Glauber grew up in White Plains hearing stories from his mom, Leni, now retired, who was at one time a librarian at Scarsdale, where Glauber worked part time while in high school and college as a page and behind the circulation desk.
“She would come home and tell us stories, not every day, but that was a common dinnertime theme about how she'd helped someone find something they were looking for, or someone they were looking for,” Glauber said. “She'd have inspirational stories, and I wanted to help people.”
Glauber majored in history at the University of Rochester and after he “jumped around a bit,” he got a master’s degree in library sciences from Queens College in 2008. Soon after, he was hired as a librarian at the Scarsdale library and it just so happened the retiring librarian had focused on local history, leaving an opening for him to slide into that role. Over time it developed into his primary focus.
While official titles are determined by the Civil Service system, specific titles are assigned at the local library level, and in Scarsdale, Glauber is the Local History Librarian. Glauber had been in Scarsdale prior to the hiring of the library’s current director, Beth Bermel, who said Glauber “has done a fantastic job.”
“I have a feeling former [Village] Historian Eric Rothschild, who had been a fixture in our local history room, may have played a part,” Bermel said. “Scarsdalians really love local history, so it makes perfect sense to have a librarian with this focus. As a matter of fact, when I first became director, I was surprised by the demand for local history information. Dan has helped make this more of a focus of SPL, along with the Scarsdale Historical Society.”
At first Glauber, as a young new employee on an older staff, focused a lot on technology, helping patrons with various needs, including one-on-one sessions they could sign up for. He’d even helped people get set up on dating sites, including one who insisted on using Craigslist for that, something Glauber cautioned against. There was another person who wanted to become a hand model, and Glauber helped her with that online presence.
“I like working with people,” he said. “People think that libraries are quiet and you don’t have to interact with people. [They think] people who are shy go into library science and sometimes maybe they do, and if they're working in an archive maybe they can sort of hide from people, but if you work in a public library you’re dealing with people all the time. So you have to like working with people.”
It didn’t take Glauber long to delve into the library’s history resources, which includes a collection of old maps from the 1700s and 1800s in the local history room, and copies of The Scarsdale Inquirer since 1901.
Glauber called the Inquirer “one of the primary sources for local history research. In partnership with the Scarsdale Historical Society, the Inquirer has been digitized through 1977 and is fully searchable by text at https://news.hrvh.org. The library also has bound copies of the Inquirer “for most years,” and it still transfers the paper to microfilm. Though that’s not searchable, the library indexes each paper to make it easier to find topics and people.
“We find a lot of obituaries that way, even people just looking to find out who lived in their house,” Glauber said.
The Berlin family donated a collection of newspapers that, while not local, consists of papers from around the country during the Civil War era, even some that went back to the Revolutionary War, a unique collection the library could not turn away. “There was a lot of time spent encapsulating those, protecting them, indexing them, so we knew exactly what we had,” Glauber said.
Former Scarsdale teacher and then-village historian Eric Rothschild often borrowed the papers for his research.
“Unfortunately right now no one’s doing that anymore since he passed away and the woman who was sort of his protégé retired as well,” Glauber said. “So no one’s picked it up since then, but we have them here and if anyone wants to come look at them, we can bring up a couple. Or if anyone from the school wants to set up time or borrow them at some point for a class, we could do that again.”
The library’s center room currently has exhibits about the history of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and winter sports in Scarsdale. Glauber is working on something about the American Korean Foundation Scarsdale Project, for which he is using two scrapbooks that were donated to the library many years ago.
Glauber discovered the two books when he was contacted by Moojeong Chung of Duksung Women's University Department of Art History in Korea, who was interested in researching artwork that had been brought back to the United States from Korea in 1959.
“This project was basically a fundraiser to support Korean orphans and displaced people after the Korean War,” Glauber said. “There were a lot of Scarsdale residents who were involved in the American Korean Foundation, which was founded in 1953 as the war was ending. There were fundraisers in Scarsdale in the 1950s, and this was from a big Fourth of July celebration in 1959, where they raised a net of over $22,000. Robert Delaney, who was the chair of the committee, actually traveled to Korea and met the Korean president and gave him a check. We have pictures of that in here. And some of the publicity that went out about it.”
Glauber doesn’t want to give too much of a sneak peak at what he’s finding, but there are many photos from the planning meetings and the fundraising event, which was held at Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale Inquirer clippings and a flier from the event, which included Korean flower arranging and an art exhibition, in addition to a patriotic parade led by Malcolm A. MacIntyre, who was a resident and at the time Under-Secretary of the United States Air Force. He became mayor of Scarsdale in March 1967, a year after he was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
“I hadn’t really gotten a chance to look through these yet,” Glauber said. “And then about a year ago … this professor contacted me and that prompted me to look at this and now I'm going to do an exhibit on it. So it's great. It seems like there's always something interesting to dive into and learn more about.”
Glauber is also looking at Jewish history in Scarsdale as May is not only Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, but Jewish History Month.
Another memorable presentation Glauber worked on dealt with crime in Scarsdale from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. One focused on the murder of the Scarsdale train stationmaster, who was shot in the back and robbed by someone he knew after walking home to Arthur Manor. The killer fled to New York City and went on a spending spree. “They did catch him and he was put on trial. He was let go at some point and became a priest or a pastor,” Glauber said. “Apparently he had gotten his life together.”
Another crime dealt with someone who accidentally shot a co-worker when playing around with a gun. Suspicion had fallen on a neighbor, but, according to Glauber, “It turned out to just be a tragic accident.”
“I enjoyed doing the research and that process of finding those facts,” Glauber said. “You’re trying to determine exactly what happened, going through all the different sources you can find. It’s kind of like a treasure hunt. And then, sharing that information, telling stories, true stories.”
Glauber recently had visitors from Japan who had come to observe the high school’s Alternative School and Glauber was able to share with them a file of documents and clippings on the history of the program. One of the people gave Glauber three books he had published in Japanese. The library used to have a large Japanese collection back in the 1980s, but now there is a large Chinese language collection due to a shift in the demographics of the village.
Glauber tells the story of his encounter with a resident who came in wondering why her basement floods so often, which is common in certain areas of the village.
“It’s kind of a wetland area, but when I looked into this particular area [where] the woman lived, she was right on the border with New Rochelle and the Hutchinson River runs along that border,” Glauber said. “If you just Google the Hutchinson River, it supposedly begins at Brookline Road, but if you look at Google Maps, it’s a little farther southwest at Tunstall Road. So it looks like maybe some of it was built over and she's like, ‘Oh, yeah, I guess I do have like a creek running through my backyard.’ But it was interesting to see the discrepancy between the old maps, which all show the Hutchinson River going farther up to Brookline Road, and then looking at Google Maps and seeing that it seems to start farther south.”
Sometimes Glauber comes up with ideas on his own, while other times inquiry from residents and other information seekers sparks Glauber’s interest. “We get a lot of random questions,” Glauber said. “Sometimes we can answer them and sometimes we can’t.”
“Dan’s experience and dedication to public service encourage many of our regular patrons to seek him out for both general reference and local history needs,” Bermel said. “He has fostered a great relationship with the Scarsdale Historical Society, and is always willing to dive in to answer complicated questions. He was instrumental in The Scarsdale Inquirer digitization project, conducts film programs and has excellent tech skills.”
Some fun facts Glauber has uncovered over the years include that Fox Meadow was developed by Everett and I. Randolph Jacobs, who were Jewish brothers. They purchased land from Emily Butler and they made it easier for other Jewish people to purchase houses in that area, while other communities like Bronxville had exclusionary rules at the time. The brothers also developed Garth Estate, which now features apartment buildings just outside of Scarsdale.
Another fun fact is that Scarsdale is both a town and a village with contiguous borders. In 1915 the town incorporated as a village to protect itself from White Plains, which wanted to annex some of Greenacres and the Saxon Woods area.
“White Plains was arguing that Greenacres was cut off from the rest of Scarsdale by the large Fox Meadow estate, which was still owned by Emily Butler at that time, and that [Greenacres] was really more a part of White Plains than Scarsdale. But by incorporating as a village Scarsdale had more power to protect its borders for whatever legal reason,” Glauber said. “So that’s why we’re both a town and a village and they’re exactly the same.”
Glauber thanks the Scarsdale Historical Society for its recent documentary about the history of slavery and Black people in Scarsdale and the inclusion of information on escaped slave Robert Purdy, who purchased 5 acres of land on Saxon Woods Road in 1856.
“That's why that area of Scarsdale actually had a significant Black population. The documentary does a nice job profiling a lot of the people that lived in that area,” Glauber said. “I found it fascinating that this person was able to purchase land here and establish himself and then was welcoming to other Black families. Scarsdale doesn't really have much of a history of diversity in that sense.”
Glauber said he has also enjoyed the historical society’s documentaries about the various neighborhoods in Scarsdale.
Over his 15 years with the library, Glauber has seen firsthand the changes there, notably the pre-COVID construction into a modern space that lasted into COVID-19, which led to delays in the reopening of the library. Glauber appreciates both the old space and the new space for their own types of charm and character.
“The old library, before it was renovated, [had] so much stone and we’ve preserved a lot of it, but it really had that old library feel,” Glauber said. “It just felt comfortable. But it was cluttered. Now with the renovation, it's very open and airy. I like that they took out the mezzanine, which was put in in the ’90s, I believe. It cluttered the main room here, which is meant to be open like this with these windows ...
“I really enjoy the reading gallery with all of the glass and being able to look out at the pond in the back. Having the elevator is nice for bringing stuff up and down from downstairs. In the old building, we actually had this little lift not big enough for a person to get into … you could put [in] the cart and it would go down and come back up. It was probably from 1953 when the building was built. It was time for an update and I think they did a good job … I like the openness of it.”
The traffic through the library remains high and the location in close proximity to the high school attracts students daily after school. Physical books remain an attraction for many residents, while the e-book resources are also robust, and there is diverse programming that attracts large crowds to special events. The café has been a nice addition as well. “People come here just to sit in the café and drink coffee, and people play chess over there, so, the café has really been great,” Glauber said.
Young people in their 20s are probably the lowest usage group, but in addition to students and seniors, families use the library and keep the children’s room “very busy,” he said.
Glauber believes the library has something for everyone, which makes it a unique resource and a hub for the community, especially for the regulars, who often come in to chat with their favorite library staffers.
“I've heard it said that librarians are sort of like bartenders, except no alcohol,” Glauber said. “People come in and want to talk and you get to know people. It is a social job.”
Glauber has the best of both worlds as he gets to know people both past and present.
