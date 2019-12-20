’Twas the week before winter break and all through the village of Scarsdale merchants and consumers alike were preparing for last minute shopping and gift-giving.
As tinsel and sparkling snowflake lights adorn the streets of the village, small-business owners anticipate the busiest shopping season of the year, offering special deals, specialized products and enhanced shopping experiences to the town.
Small businesses nationally have seen a downturn due to the rise of e-commerce which allotted for 14.3% of all U.S. retail shopping in 2018, a more than 15% increase since 2017, according to BusinessWire. The convenient shopping and return experiences that e-commerce provides have made it essential for local businesses to adjust their traditional strategies in order to stand out to shoppers.
Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-owner of I AM More Scarsdale on Spencer Place, said the woman’s boutique stocks up on gifts for everyone, ranging in price from $30 up to a few hundred dollars. Berman-Goldstein said the store’s deals, which they have been running continuously since Black Friday, include discounts on almost all of their merchandise, both in stores and online.
“We are continuing to pass along any promotions so that we’re able to compete with our online competition,” Berman-Goldstein said. “That’s why we do it, people still like the in-store shopping experience and we’re able to give it to them and still compete with the online retailers in terms of their promotions.”
Berman-Goldstein said shops in the village were significantly quieter at the start of the season, but since Thanksgiving she has noticed a significant increase in foot traffic in her store.
Despite the combination of online competition and high rent in the village stores, businesses have continued to work to maximize in-store experiences through personal connections, a hallmark that has allowed local businesses to flourish for decades.
At establishments like Zachys Wine & Liquor, customer experience remains as important to the family business today as it did when the business was founded more than 75 years ago. Despite their shift to an increasingly prominent online presence, the Scarsdale store works to ensure its customers can enjoy a personal in-store experience.
Rich Fontaine, the store’s head of marketing, said their weekly wine tastings bring in a huge amount of business and are especially popular during the holiday season. Customers can come in to try various holiday themed beverages, ensuring they make the perfect choice for a lavish holiday get together, he said.
Chuck Anderson of the European gift shop La Dentelliere on East Parkway echoed the sentiment of other local merchants. He said the time following Thanksgiving remains the store’s busiest time of year, one that he prepared for by stocking up on bestselling tabletop goods and home accessories. The store also offers complimentary, elegant gift wrapping for the holidays.
Despite what other local businesses may be doing to continuously compete with online retailers, La Dentelliere does not run additional sales or promotions as the holidays approach, but the store does have an online shop where customers can also purchase gifts for the holiday season.
While many shoppers may take to Amazon and other online retailers during the peak shopping time of year, Berman-Goldstein said she sees how her customers continue to value the in-store shopping experience that cannot be mimicked by shopping online, allowing local retailers a brighter outlook in the face of their e-commerce competition.
