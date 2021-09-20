Ben Flicker, 15, is not your average teenager.
As if the Scarsdale High School sophomore and hockey player didn’t have enough on his plate already, he recently became an ambassador for the nonprofit Soles4Souls and is currently running a shoe drive to donate gently used shoes to those in need.
The charitable outlet is the latest milepost in his journey as a young entrepreneur: he has been running a successful sneaker business from his house in Scarsdale and last year, Flicker’s company, Benkicks06, had $100,000 in sales.
During family discussions about supply and demand and how limited supply leads to high pricing, Flicker said they started discussing “how lucky we are to be able to build a business with relatively wealthy customers from all over the country.”
He recalled that a friend told him about Soles4Souls and how the organization helps the less fortunate but also encourages entrepreneurship — two things Flicker said he values.
“Soles4Souls collects lightly worn sneakers and then helps underprivileged folks in other countries set up businesses selling the sneakers, therefore creating jobs and also getting shoes at very low prices to those who couldn’t otherwise afford them. I wanted to use my platform to help, so I reached out to Soles4Souls and joined as an ambassador.” From there, Flicker started a shoe drive and with help from his friends, customers, suppliers, as well as the local community, he has collected several hundred pairs of shoes. Those interested in donating shoes can ship them out through Zappos or drop them off at the Flickers’ house in Scarsdale (see box).
“In addition to continuing to collect shoes, I’m looking forward to learning more about the organization and in particular how they choose and support local entrepreneurs across the globe,” he said.
Business has been a part of Flicker’s life since he was very young. “Even in elementary school, I would sell small items to my friends in school. For example, when I was in third grade, I would sell pop sockets, which are an attachment for your phone. Obviously, I didn’t make a large sum of money, but it was very fun for me at the time … I saved up a lot of my money and that’s how I was able to start this business in the first place.”
The focus of BenKicks06 is buying and selling high-end sneakers on the aftermarket.
When a highly sought-after, high-end sneaker is released from a major retailer, such as Nike or Adidas, that sneaker often sells out quickly on the retailer’s website or in its brick-and-mortar stores, explained Flicker. However, the demand for that sneaker doesn’t simply dissipate when the shoe is sold out. So, after securing various pairs of that sneaker through a complicated process, said Flicker, he can resell it for more than its initial sticker price.
“I did not think when I started this business that it was going to grow in scale to the point where it is today,” said Flicker, adding that this tremendous growth — both in terms of sales and quantity of product moved — has motivated him to “work even harder.”
Like most successful businesses nowadays, Benkicks06 took off when Flicker added social media to his business’ toolkit.
“I think [social media] really helped me jumpstart my business and boost my way through the early stages, which often, people in business can get stuck on. I’m very grateful for that,” he said.
Flicker started with Instagram, posting photos of sneakers bought from people at the high school, and some purchased from physical stores and online sites.
“Quickly, I was able to find and make connections with other people who were buying and selling shoes,” Flicker explained, “and through these connections, I gained more and more followers and more buyers that I could potentially sell to.”
But Flicker didn’t stop there. He created a TikTok account next, garnering around 40,000 total views on his first two videos.
“I was very obviously not expecting that, and I was very excited,” said Flicker, who kept on posting and eventually gained a following of about 30,000, with one of his videos amassing more than 1 million views.
While Flicker’s family members occasionally help with his business (such as taking a pair of shoes to the post office), Flicker himself runs “99%” of Benkicks06. He estimates that he dedicates a few hours to the company daily.
“It definitely is hard, going to school and playing hockey and running my business,” said Flicker, explaining that it can sometimes be difficult to amend his busy schedule when a major shoe is released, or he needs to ship something out or meet with a buyer. However, he added that “it’s definitely doable, and as a student, obviously, school comes first.”
Flicker’s dad, Russ, echoed this mentality.
“We continue to tell him, ‘Your number one, two and three focus is high school.’ But we’re thrilled that he has a hobby where he can learn and explore his interests … we’re super proud of him,” Russ said on behalf of himself and his wife, Lisa.
Those interested in purchasing shoes from Flicker are in luck because “at this point in time, I definitely do not see myself slowing down,” the young businessman said. “I enjoy every second of it. I do think that eventually, as trends move … I might need to adapt. But I do think that for now, I’m going to stay the course, continue to grow and keep working.”
About the ongoing shoe drive, Flicker said, “I’m just super grateful to be able to use my platform for good, and to hopefully make some people’s day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.