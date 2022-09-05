16u-gold-medal-winners

Boys' basketball 16u team won the gold medal at the 2022 JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego. 

 Contributed photo

The JCC Maccabi Games is an international Olympic-style sporting event for people that identify as Jewish between the ages of 13 and 16. The games include competitions in baseball, basketball, flag football, ice hockey, soccer, volleyball, dance, tennis, swimming and table tennis. While there is an enormous array of sports, athletes can only compete in one of them.

The Maccabi Games is much more than just sports. The games foster teamwork, sportsmanship and Jewish pride. Being the most renowned Jewish teen event internationally, there are usually about 2,000 Jewish teens competing in one of the 11 sports and the games have been held since 1982.

14U Maccabi 2022

Boys' basketball 14u took the bronze medal at the 2022 JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego.
JCC Maccabi coaches 2022

Westchester delegation coaches at a special event at the historic Del Mar Race Track during the 2022 JCC Maccabi Games.

