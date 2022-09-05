The JCC Maccabi Games is an international Olympic-style sporting event for people that identify as Jewish between the ages of 13 and 16. The games include competitions in baseball, basketball, flag football, ice hockey, soccer, volleyball, dance, tennis, swimming and table tennis. While there is an enormous array of sports, athletes can only compete in one of them.
The Maccabi Games is much more than just sports. The games foster teamwork, sportsmanship and Jewish pride. Being the most renowned Jewish teen event internationally, there are usually about 2,000 Jewish teens competing in one of the 11 sports and the games have been held since 1982.
The games returned this year after the pandemic forced cancelation in 2020 and 2021. Shames JCC on the Hudson brought 32 athletes, including many from Scarsdale, to compete in San Diego July 31 through Aug. 5 to the best of their abilities against some of the top Jewish athletes in the country.
Opening ceremonies were held at the historic Del Mar Race Track, and on Tuesday, Aug. 2, all the athletes and coaches had a blast at Seaworld, according to Steven Weisbrot, director of the Shames JCC Maccabi teams.
The results of the games were just as stellar for the local athletes. In boys’ 16u basketball, the Shames JCC team, coached by Josh Javer, won the gold medal beating the perennially strong Los Angeles JCC team in the finals. In boys’ 14u basketball, the Shames JCC team coached by Lee Joffe won the bronze medal.
The boys’ 14u team was mainly composed of Scarsdale athletes who have been playing together for a long time. Scarsdalians Jake Rabb, Spencer Goldfarb, Andrew Roseman, Eli Etra and Chase Kantor were among the bronze medalists. These boys have been playing AAU basketball together for years through the Metro Hawks Basketball program coached by Joffe, which meant they were somewhat better prepared for the games than most teams, Joffe said. Since AAU is competitive and they have all played together, they understand the type of offense and defense they want to play, the coach said.
As other Maccabi teams were selected in June, many of those players went to sleep-away or day camps and then came back together for the JCC Maccabi Games. The winning 14u team, however, had an elite understanding of their game and it clearly set them apart from their competition, the coach said. The team shook off a semifinal loss and got back on track in a game that was close in almost every quarter. Shames JCC team scored three quick three-pointers in the fourth quarter and closed the game out, earning the bronze.
The 14u team faced some very tough competition. They ended up losing in the semifinals, which left them in the third-place game. According to Coach Joffe, the third-place game is the hardest game in all of the Maccabi Games. “I have been doing this for over 10 years now. It’s always fun to win your last game,” he said. “Sometimes the second-place team is more disappointed than the third-place team because they actually won their last game. In AAU, if you lose your semifinal game, you’re out, you go home. In Maccabi, you have two hours to get over it and then [return to] play for the bronze medal.”
He continued: “I had a coaching friend text me right before the game, ‘Good luck, you’re about to coach the hardest game there is to coach at Maccabi.’ It’s a sentiment that all the coaches share … because you’re trying to get over your disappointment of losing in the semifinals and still trying to win a medal.”
The boys’ 16u team members came from all over Westchester County. This team was a group of players who had not played together for very long. They had tryouts in June, as well as a couple of practices, but other than that it was a fairly new team. When the games started, they went to work. By the time they reached the finals, they had one thing left to do, beat the Los Angeles JCC team. They did that and they got the gold.
Scarsdale athletes Lev Mizukovski and Max Siegel both competed in ice hockey for the Shames JCC on the Hudson team.
In 2023, the JCC Maccabi Games will be held in Israel July 5 to July 25, and in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11.
