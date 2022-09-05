Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain likely. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.