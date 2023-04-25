Scarsdale train elevator photo

An additional elevator is being installed, and will soon be ready to supplement accessibility to train platforms in Scarsdale.

 Izania Gonzalez Photo

Metro-North passengers can expect to have fully operational ADA-accessible elevators at the Scarsdale and Hartsdale train stations this summer. Construction began in March 2022 after being significantly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of the project was set to finish in 2021, but is now expected to wrap up in June 2023.

The station improvements are funded by the Metro Transit Authority (MTA) 2020-24 capital program, approved in January 2020 by the MTA Board. The program is an agreement to invest $54.8 billion into the state’s transportation system. One of the goals of the program is to improve accessibility by adding elevators and upgrades that comply with the Americans with Disabilites Act (ADA). ADA-compliant elevators must be easily accessible in a public space and follow the up-to-date regulations of the ADA.

