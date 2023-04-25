Metro-North passengers can expect to have fully operational ADA-accessible elevators at the Scarsdale and Hartsdale train stations this summer. Construction began in March 2022 after being significantly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of the project was set to finish in 2021, but is now expected to wrap up in June 2023.
The station improvements are funded by the Metro Transit Authority (MTA) 2020-24 capital program, approved in January 2020 by the MTA Board. The program is an agreement to invest $54.8 billion into the state’s transportation system. One of the goals of the program is to improve accessibility by adding elevators and upgrades that comply with the Americans with Disabilites Act (ADA). ADA-compliant elevators must be easily accessible in a public space and follow the up-to-date regulations of the ADA.
The initial portion of the MTA project for Scarsdale includes the construction of one elevator, elevator machine room and communication room, in addition to the existing elevator at the platform. New amenities will also be added to the overpass and a new sidewalk will be created near the elevator.
Hartsdale will see two enclosed elevators on each platform side with accompanying machine rooms, new sidewalks near each elevator, as well as benches, leaning bars, new LED lighting and heaters.
Both stations will have a Phase 2 that includes the installation of heated platforms, new canopies, a public address system, customer information displays, security cameras, benches, help points and heated shelters. As Phase 2 for both of the projects will be funded by the next capital program, there is no expected start date at this time.
Although station upgrades will require more maintenance, the MTA, not the municipalities, will be responsible for all future maintenance.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said he’s been pushing for these changes to the Hartsdale Metro-North station in his district since he took office more than 30 years ago. He said he thinks these modifications will be “an enormous quality of life improvement for the elderly, the disabled and families with strollers.”
