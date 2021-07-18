An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident July 10 told police she lost her diamond and yellow gold engagement ring valued at $5,260 sometime in the last 24 hours. She said she remembered taking the ring off inside her apartment, but she said she might have lost it while walking in her neighborhood. She said she retraced all her steps and searched her apartment to no avail. Police urged her to keep looking for a little while longer before advising her insurance company of the loss.
Stolen car recovered
Police responded to Beechwood Road July 9 on a report of an abandoned car. The reporting party said the car had been parked on the street for several days. On arrival, police check the registration and VIN and the records showed the car had been reported as stolen from Monmouth County in New Jersey. Monmouth County police asked Greenburgh Police to hold the car for fingerprinting and said they would pick it up in a few days. A towing service took the car to Greenburgh Police headquarters so it could be parked in a garage.
Wallet in hand — until it wasn’t
A woman went to police headquarters July 9 to report that her wallet was missing after she concluded an appointment at a Mount Sinai Health System facility on S. Central Avenue. She said she had her wallet in her hand while she was in the waiting room, but afterward she no longer had her wallet. She said she returned to the waiting room where she saw what she described as a sweating man. She asked him if he’d seen her wallet, and he replied, “No, but you can check my bag.” She did not do that but instead spoke with the office manager who reviewed video surveillance of the waiting room. The office manager was unable to tell if the wallet was in the female patient’s hand or not while she was in the waiting area. Police advised the woman to monitor her credit since her Social Security card was in the wallet. Police also issued paperwork so she could replace her lost driver’s license.
Hateful harassment
Police took a phone report July 6 from an employee at Westchester Jewish Community Services on N. Central Avenue regarding threatening messages left by a male patient who has been meeting with a therapist at the organization for the past 18 months. His message was distinctly anti-Semitic, hateful and violent. The caller expressed concern for the safety of WJCS employees. She was advised to call police if the man enters the premises. Police also recommended the subject’s psychiatrist be contacted to let the doctor know about the person’s behavior.
Found cash — lots of it
A Paret Lane resident reported July 9 she found a mini black binder clip with $1,300 in cash clipped to it while she was walking her dog by the Ardsley Road water tower. Police responded to the location where the woman said she found the cash and spoke with neighbors who happened to be outside. Police asked if anyone had lost any property and one homeowner replied that a landscaper said he’d lost $1,300. Police contacted the landscaper by phone and he described the clip and the wad of cash. Before long, he arrived at the location by the water tower to collect the money.
Gun rounds found near the cemetery
Police responded to Joyce Road July 6 where they met with a homeowner who said she found a 9 millimeter Luger round while walking on Secor Road next to the cemetery. Police collected the round and disposed of it properly. A search of the area did not turn up other rounds. According to police, no suspicious incidents or calls about gunshots were reported in the area.
Shoplifter
A man caught stealing salmon, steaks and lobster tails from ShopRite on S. Central Avenue July 8 was arrested and charged with petty larceny. A loss prevention officer apprehended Clarence Brown after watching him place the food in a bag in his cart and then use the self-checkout to pay for other loose items in the cart, but not the steaks or the seafood which he put in a separate bag. Police arrested Brown and gave him a ticket to appear in court on July 23. Police attached a photo of the suspect and the stolen food to the incident report.
Hit-and-run
A man told police July 9 he was involved in a hit-and-run car accident in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue. He said a white SUV was waiting to make a left turn. When he attempted to pass it on the right to go through the lot, the SUV moved forward, striking the side door of the man’s car, damaging the door and the side of the car. He said the SUV left the scene. A report was made.
Burglar alarm
Police responded to a Fieldstone Drive residence July 5 for an activated burglar alarm. While checking the premises, police saw the front door to the apartment was open; the interior was checked and there was no sign of damage or anything out of place. The residence was secured without further incident.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 5 to July 11, was compiled from official information.
