Taking a job as director of the pharmacy at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla and moving to Edgemont two years ago most certainly saved Prad Ananthasingam’s life.
On July 25, 2019, Ananthasingam was having lunch in the hospital’s cafeteria when he suffered a myocardial infarction — an acute heart attack that led to cardiac arrest. His colleagues sprung into action and used CPR, chest compressions and shocks from a defibrillator to keep him alive until he could be transported less than 2 miles away to Westchester Medical Center, which happens to have the leading heart transplant center in the area, only 1 of 7 in New York State.
After being shocked nearly 30 times before being put on an ECMO machine (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which pumped the blood to his major organs, including the brain, he was put in a coma, and the next day doctors determined Ananthasingam was still healthy enough to be put on the heart transplant list.
“The proximity to Westchester Medical Center is what saved his life,” Dr. Chhaya Aggarwal-Gupta, a cardiologist at WMC, said. “They were able to bring him here quickly in a matter of minutes, maybe 10 minutes. We were already notified they were on the way so our core team was prepared. There were probably about 20 people in the room doing resuscitation to revive him and at the same time putting him on a heart-lung bypass machine to keep blood flowing through his vital organs like his brain, his kidneys and his liver.”
It was determined that there was nearly complete blockage of three major arteries, and one was completely blocked. “Very quickly we had Dr. [Masashi] Kai and his team involved because we realized this was a very big heart attack,” Aggarwal-Gupta said. “The main arteries of the heart were completely blocked and other arteries had several blockages. After a consultation we realized his heart was not going to recover quickly enough to be able to take him off the bypass machine. We were able to emergently list him for a heart transplant.”
On July 30, Ananthasingam received his new heart and weeks later, on Aug. 20, he awoke from the coma having no idea what had transpired from the moment he went down.
“I guess it was fate or luck that I came here because the only reason I’m alive is because I was in a hospital when I had the heart attack and they were able to transfer me to Westchester Medical Center, which is probably the best regional hospital in the area that does heart transplants,” 40-year-old Ananthasingam said. “Usually if you shock someone about 10 times and they don’t wake up you already know they are not going to wake up. For them to go that far and shock me that much is incredible. I can’t believe that I even survived through all that electricity.”
At one point the doctors did bring Ananthasingam out of the coma to help gauge brain function, and it was very telling what he was able to scratch out on a piece of paper: the word “baby.” His son, Aiden Lee-Ananthasingam, was 9 months old at that time and Ananthasingam’s last memories of him were pushing him to start crawling at home.
“And then I woke up [a month later] and he was crawling,” he said. “Even though I was completely knocked out, I was still thinking of the little guy. My wife has a picture of my writing it down in my horrible handwriting looking for my son at that time.”
Though the transplant division at WMC started in 2001, it took years to really become a hub and a lifeline for patients. They started out doing around 10 transplants a year, and that number steadily increased to triple the level it was at first. In many of the cases, while severe, there is time to work on getting the transplant done. With Ananthasingam it was a true race against time as the ECMO machine kept him on life support.
“He was completely dependent on the ECMO machine because his heart was not functioning at all because of the massive heart attack,” said Dr. Kai, the surgical director of heart transplants since 2007. “We quickly realized the only chance for him to survive is the ECMO machine and a new heart. His own heart was too damaged … Once he was placed on the machine. the circulation was restored. The other organs, including the brain and liver, were saved, so he was able to become a candidate for the heart transplant.”
Five hours after he was put on the transplant list, a match for a new heart was found. The day of the transplant, Dr. Sugura Ohira, the cardiac surgeon at WMC, and a Scarsdale resident, took a private jet to remove the heart from the body of a donor who was declared brain dead; he had less than four hours — including ground and air travel — to get the heart, which was on ice, to WMC for the 12-hour transplant procedure.
“[The heart] has to be somewhere close,” Aggarwal-Gupta said. “It can’t be on the West Coast. It has to be a four-hour radius, but usually it can’t be more than two hours away plus ground travel because we don’t want to reach the four-hour limit.”
The donor match takes into consideration things like blood type, weight and height, gender and antibodies to ensure the best chance of survival, and the lowest chance the body would eventually reject the new heart.
“Once the new heart goes in, it takes time to adjust to the new environment, the new body,” Aggarwal-Gupta said. “The heart is sitting outside the body in ice for sometimes a few hours. Once it goes in we give it time to completely take over, get the patient off the breathing tube, get them off the heart-lung machine. At the same time we have to put them on medicines so the body doesn’t reject the heart. It’s a foreign body.”
The transplant team couldn’t say definitively what Ananthasingam’s chances of survival and success would be, but they knew this was his only chance at survival. He was “very high risk compared to other transplants,” according to Kai, but his age and otherwise healthy body worked in his favor.
“His chance of making it was better than many worse people because he was young, but he was the sickest possible patient to need a heart transplant,” Aggarwal-Gupta said, noting how lucky Ananthasingam was to be just five minutes from Westchester Medical Center. “If it took longer than 20 or 30 minutes, maybe we’d be talking about a different outcome completely.”
Just two days before the heart attack, Ananthasingam had been at the gym for a workout. He had a positive physical exam each year. No family history of heart issues. Yet his arteries were nearly fatally clogged.
“I was completely confused,” Ananthasingam said upon hearing the news when he awoke from the coma. “Even after [the nurse] told me, I said I wanted to get out of bed just so I could see what was going on … Maybe because I work in the field and worked in the ER and I had seen it before, maybe that’s why it didn’t hit me hard.”
At first Ananthasingam had to have weekly biopsies and he began taking medicines, some of which he will take the rest of his life. Now the biopsy can be done through a noninvasive blood test, starting with his one-year anniversary biopsy, and eventually the time between tests will increase. About a month ago, he resumed workouts at the gym.
“Heart transplants have come so far from what I was used to,” Ananthasingam said. “Maybe a decade ago [if] you had a heart transplant, you maybe had another couple of years to live. Now honestly the heart doesn’t slow me down. I can go to the gym and lift weights, go to work and do everything normally and I don’t feel tired. I come home and take the little guy for a walk, take him to see the trains, to see the duckies and run around with him and I’m not tired. It’s kind of unbelievable you can have a transplant and you can have a normal life.”
The average lifespan of a new heart has risen to 13 years, but many patients get 20 to 30 years. Ananthasingam could need another transplant down the road, but that’s the farthest thing from his mind.
“The beauty of a heart transplant is you can go back to whatever you want to do,” Aggarwal-Gupta said. Still, he has to be cautious, especially during the flu season, and avoid being around too many people the first year after surgery while taking heavy medicines to suppress his immune system. Otherwise he can run, jog, fly, go swimming and get back to his usual life.
Ananthasingam was supposed to be discharged from rehab on Oct. 1 last year, but as he was about to be released, an infection in his right calf set him back as tissue had to be removed. When his son turned 1 on Oct. 10, Ananthasingam was still in the hospital.
Even though Ananthasingam was in isolation at that time, the nurses at WMC hung up birthday signs and allowed him to be with Aiden for 10 minutes. Later that day, on Facetime he got to watch his boy celebrate at home and get cake “all over his face,” something Ananthasingam looks forward to seeing in person next weekend when his son turns 2.
“The care that I got at the hospital — I’m starting to cry thinking about it,” Ananthasingam said.
After missing out on one of Aiden’s major milestones, Ananthasingam lobbied to be discharged by Halloween last year so he could take his son trick or treating. He was released at 2:30 that day and the hour they spent going door to door dressed as Yoda and Darth Vader was all he could handle physically, but exactly what he needed mentally and emotionally.
Having lived many years in Staten Island and New York City, Ananthasingam’s wife, Sally Lee-Ananthasingam, also a pharmacist, didn’t drive, but Blythedale co-workers made sure she had rides and an Uber gift card to get to the hospital every day, plus food for home. “They took care of my wife like you couldn’t believe,” Ananthasingam said. “She went through a lot and she had the baby and everything. She went through more than me because I had no clue what was going on.”
Having previously worked at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, specializing in neonatal, pediatrics and medical intensive care units, and Mount Sinai Health System as pharmacy manager, focusing on NICU, oncology services and pharmacy facility designs, Ananthasingam went back to work at Blythedale in early January. Every step of the way he’d exceeded expectations for getting stronger; at home he was playing with, lifting and giving piggyback rides to his 20-pound son, even though he was supposed to be on a 10-pound limit. He wasn’t resting and he wanted to go back to work to show his gratitude to his co-workers and to keep his mind sharp. After all, there was no heavy lifting at the office.
A few months later, COVID-19 hit Westchester County, so as a precaution Ananthasingam was isolated in his office when he went in every other day, which he had to do because he could not do his work from home, especially as supply lines from overseas were being cut off or delayed, and he needed to make sure the children at the hospital got the medicines they needed. He put their well-being above his own.
“There was more risk at work than home, but in my situation I can sit at home and become tired, old and fragile, but I’d rather keep myself active,” Ananthasingam said. “Every hospital had issues getting drugs and there were shortages. If I’m able, I’d rather go into work and be safe, social distance and make sure the kids get their medications. They’re all high-risk, too.”
Like it was for many, this past summer was a lost one for Ananthasingam and his family, so he hopes next year to teach Aiden to swim and sign him up for martial arts class.
“I want to be able to take him to the beach,” Ananthasingam said.” I want to teach him to swim. That’s my No. 1 priority for next year. Hopefully a vaccine comes out for COVID and we don’t have to worry too much.”
The Westchester Cardiac Transplant Program team at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla recently performed its 300th transplant and has been looking back on some of the unique cases over the years, such as Ananthasingam’s.
“We are proud of the results of the transplant team at WMCHealth,” said Dr. David Spielvogel, chief of cardiothoracic surgery. “Our care, capabilities and outcomes rival any heart transplant program in the nation and, in fact, we rank among the top 15% in the world, in terms of volume. This milestone is a testament to our organization and the confidence that our patients, their families and referring physicians have in the quality of our outcomes and the compassion of our team,” which includes surgeons, cardiologists, transplant coordinators, nurses, social workers, anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, nutritionists and other staff members.
Many of WMC patients were denied heart transplants at other facilities, but have successful experiences at Westchester Medical Center.
“We take on many of the most acute cases … and our rates are at or above the national average for heart transplant survival. It’s a credit to the doctors and the team,” WMC senior director of network strategic communications Andrew LaGuardia said.
WMC heart center patients range from 19 to 74 years old, but are typically in the 50-60 age range. Their need for a transplant varies from “having a heart attack to being born with a weak heart to an infection to inflammatory conditions,” Aggarwal-Gupta said.
Ananthasingam counts himself among the lucky 300, and he is grateful for the amount of support he still gets from Westchester Medical Center. Even today, the nurse practitioners call to check up on him, he said, adding, “The amazing work at Westchester Medical Center and Blythedale is the reason I’m alive.”
