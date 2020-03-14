Residents bustled into Rutherford Hall at Scarsdale Village Hall March 5 to hear from the six candidates running for board of trustees at a public forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale.
In the hourlong forum leading up to the March 18 election, Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party candidates Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone sat opposite Voters Choice Party candidates Robert Berg, Sean Cohen and Robert Selvaggio on the dais.
There were 12 questions — the first six from the League, the final six from the audience — and a candidate from each side answered the same question as an opponent, so everyone had a chance to give four responses. Each candidate had 90 seconds to respond to each question and they all were given two chances to raise a card if they wanted to comment on a question or respond to another candidate.
In their formal opening statements, Arest and Crandall — both running to keep their seats on the board — focused on their accomplishments while serving and how the board will work moving forward.
“We are so fortunate to live here and while we may face our share of challenges, including an aging infrastructure, unfair changes to the tax code by the federal government and unfunded mandates for both the state and federal governments, we are ready to deal with them head on and, as your local officials, will always do all that we can,” said Arest.
In a similar fashion, Crandall said what the board does today “has ramifications for years to come” and that since serving on the board she had transitioned from “a community activist that was focused on single issues, to a dedicated public servant working on a variety of topics.”
She added, “My perspective has been broadened because I now represent all residents of Scarsdale.”
First-time nominee Whitestone focused on his past occupation as a journalist, a career that made him “naturally curious and able to focus on the key information.” He said, “I know how to listen and ask tough questions,” and added, “Because I think rolling up your sleeves matters, this is a wonderful community, but it doesn’t stay that way without hard work.”
Berg wondered why the board has been run by “the same political party for 109 consecutive years,” and said, “The status quo is not working.”
“Our property values have plummeted while property taxes have continued to rise,” he said. “Our roads and infrastructure are crumbling. Our downtown is fading. New voices with different perspectives need to be on the board.”
Selvaggio said he would require “publicly disclosed cost benefit analyses and strict criteria for committing to any commercial development,” in reference to the Freightway development project, while also acknowledging the suffering many Scarsdale residents have had due to the cap on the SALT deduction by the federal government.
“[Residents] are stuck between a rock with increasing taxes and a hard place with declining home values,” he said.
Cohen, who was cut off during his lengthy opening statement, focused heavily on his mission to improve the system in Scarsdale because he believes the system is “defining the answers.”
“The best boards seek outside ... voices. Voices that challenge the other board members and bring fresh perspectives,” he said. “I’m here to help make our stable system healthier.”
Question 1 to Whitestone and Cohen: What do you consider the three most pressing issues facing our village in the next two years and, as trustee, what would you do to address each issue specifically?
Whitestone said deciding what to do on the Freightway garage, making the village downtown more vibrant and putting an even stronger focus on sustainability. “[Freightway is] an important site, it’s an asset of the village and I think clearly we are going to look at it further [and] get more data,” said Whitestone.
Whitestone commended the Scarsdale Business Alliance for the group’s work on scheduling events for the downtown, but said there is still a lot more that can be done. “I think there needs to be a public private partnership,” he said.
Cohen said the No. 1, and most pressing, issue facing the village was the Freightway garage. “We need to repair Freightway and move on,” he said, adding that the Dec. 11, 2019, public meeting about Freightway also touched upon the next most pressing issue facing Scarsdale: engaging residents further.
“We don’t need to be hiring outside consultants all the time,” he said. “We have fantastic ability in this town.”
Cohen’s final issue was similar to Whitestone’s issue concerning revitalizing the downtown. “The center of downtown is dying,” Cohen said, also referencing the growth of areas surrounding the downtown, such as Garth Road.
Question 2 to Crandall and Selvaggio: As trustee, how would you balance village taxes with the quality and type of services residents expect from Scarsdale?
Crandall referenced the cap on state and local taxes and how residents were all feeling the effects of the federal tax change. “When it comes to taxes, we are careful to keep your tax levy as low as possible while still providing essential services,” she said, adding that the village provides quality services like speedy police and fire response times, pickup of refuse from driveways and a food scrap recycling program.
“It’s the nonpartisan system that has kept our community really focused on the bottom line, while also looking for value in the services provided,” she said “That’s the key: value.”
Selvaggio said he thought the village could focus more on shared services by working with other communities “to see where we can realize some efficiencies by providing services.”
Selvaggio added that the village needed to “broaden and diversify [the] tax base” and to only introduce commercial development proposals that have a “positive fiscal impact.”
Question 3 to Arest and Berg: Some experts believe that global response is critical in the fight against health, safety and other emergencies. As trustee, what would you do to help manage emergency responses to natural disasters, including storms, health emergencies (including epidemics) and other safety issues?
Arest said that local governments “need to hope for the best and plan for the worst” when it came to natural disasters, including the most recent COVID-19 virus. “As a board, our job is oversight,” he said, adding that communication and coordination was key during a disaster. “Our job is to ensure that we’re comfortable with what’s in place and what’s going to happen.”
Berg said the primary function of local government is to protect residents’ health, safety and services, and that the village could dip into the community more to get answers to pressing health questions.
“We actually have tremendous expertise within the community, which we can really ask for their assistance,” he said, adding that the village needs to prevent panic during a disaster. “We have to engage, we have to have preventative measures.”
Cohen, using the first comment card of the night, reiterated Berg’s point regarding dipping into the expert pool within the community, including local doctors who could talk about what to do and how to plan in the event there is a disaster. “There are many issues facing the village where we can tap into that talent,” he said.
Crandall also presented a comment card to say the village has “an engaged community,” adding that any resident was welcome to participate and that volunteers are needed for multiple boards and committees. “We have to work together, we need to talk to one another, clarify what our goals are and figure out how to get there in a helpful way, not by tearing one another down,” she said.
Question 4 to Selvaggio and Whitestone: How would you recruit volunteers to serve on village boards and councils and what role should appointed councils play in regards to village governance?
In the first set of questions directed at VCP candidates to answer first, Selvaggio said appointed council members should only provide advisory services to the village, as they are not elected. “One place where we need to be very careful in the selection of volunteers is when it comes to nepotism,” he said.
Whitestone said he wouldn’t respond to any claims of nepotism in boards and councils made by Selvaggio, but that in his 25 years of volunteering there had always been an opportunity to serve. “The question is, how do we communicate to potential volunteers when we do want their perspectives? We do want them to come forward and offer their thoughts,” Whitestone said.
Question 5 to Cohen and Arest: What would you propose to help enhance property values in Scarsdale?
Cohen said the most important property values factor is property taxes and that because taxes were going up, property values were declining. Cohen said the board was falling into “mission creep” and “had a habit along the way of making decisions” that added to the tax burden.
“We have to limit ourselves and have an absolute discipline on not having the taxes go up,” he said. “I appreciate in [some way] the board’s hands are tied, but in other ways there’s absolutely more that could be done.”
Arest said he took on a leadership role in the last budget rounds and that the board focused on fiscal discipline. “We ensured that our infrastructure is being addressed, we ensured that the services that our residents expect are going to be met and we’re coming in under 2%,” he said, adding that Scarsdale had concierge services that needed to be met and that the board was hyper-focused on improving infrastructure such as water and sewer lines.
With a comment card in hand, Selvaggio said he was taught — in regard to public policy — that the village needed to concern itself with “the most vulnerable amongst us.”
“There are people here well below our $200,000 to $250,000 medium income who are hurting from the tax burden,” he said. “We have to care about these people.”
Selvaggio said the village needed to commit to a standard of lowering taxes and broadening the tax base. “We need to broaden that tax base, we have got to diversify that tax base, we’ve got to get smarter about our spending,” he said.
Using a comment card, Arest pushed back, saying it was insulting for Selvaggio to make a comment about how the village should prioritize lowering taxes and watching spending when Selvaggio hadn’t attended any budget meetings where they were trying to do just that.
“Sound bites, ladies and gentlemen, do not govern and I think we just have to be very careful to understand that ideas can be very cheap — it’s implementation, it’s rolling up your sleeves and actually getting it done and that also means volunteering… and doing things in the community,” said Arest, adding that he is open to ideas and that the board is looking out for “what’s best for our community.”
Berg also used a comment card to mention the cap on SALT deductions. “The village is not addressing that,” said Berg, who added that the village should stop overusing consultants. “They stick their heads in the sand and are ignoring it.”
Question 6 to Berg and Crandall: What is the biggest misperception about you and what motto best describes you?
Berg said the biggest misperception about him was that he is “mean or nasty and he doesn’t get along with people.” Berg said he has worked with many people in the community, including Crandall and Arest. “People work with me all the time and they find that I’m actually a pleasant fellow,” said Berg. “I have good ideas and I try to solve problems.”
Crandall said the biggest misperception about her was that she only cares “about trees and sustainability,” adding that sustainability also pertains to economic sustainability.
Question 7 to Arest and Selvaggio: Do you have any — or reasonably believe you will have any — conflicts of interests as trustee and, if so, how would you handle these if elected?
Arest said he did not have any conflicts of interest and that the state and village codes were clear on disclosing any such interests. “We are encouraged and we encourage all to fully disclose,” said Arest, adding that the village codified requiring village volunteers to disclose interests. “That should be on everyone’s mind, always.”
Selvaggio said he wasn’t sure if he had a conflict of interest or not in regard to Berg’s lawsuit against the village for removing political signs.
“If it came to a vote and I was trustee… I would probably have to recuse myself,” said Selvaggio.
Question 8 to Whitestone and Berg: What changes would you propose to the village code to prevent overexpansion of large homes and to protect the “village in a park” setting?
Whitestone said he noticed the trend over the last 15 years for larger houses being built on lots with small houses, calling it “a shame.”
“It’s difficult to limit property rights, it’s difficult to have standards that are enforceable and that basically can stand the test of pressure from developers,” he said. “It’s a tough one. I don’t have any specific ideas that haven’t been tried. I’ve seen a lot of attempts to limit this over the last 15 years. I regret it, I wish we had more green space, but it’s probably some of the long-term economic realities.”
Berg agreed that the overexpansion of large houses was “a challenging issue” and that loopholes in the zoning code could be closed up and historic preservation law could be tightened up to save some smaller houses.
Question 9 to Crandall and Cohen: What would you recommend to improve the roads of our village and how would you specifically finance such projects?
Crandall said the village had “upped the pace” for road repairs over the last several years and that 8 miles of roads had been paved in the last year. She added that, at the end of the fiscal year, the board sees how many funds are left and decides how to allocate those funds, which are usually spent on roads.
Cohen said the village needed to fix smaller cracks before they become big cracks and that the village needed to think about the future of how residents planned to use roads, such as commuting less with cars and more with bikes or walking. “There’s very simple things we can do that don’t drive up the cost and then free up money for elsewhere so we can keep engineering our roads toward a different future,” he said.
Crandall responded with a comment card, telling Cohen that if he had attended the traffic safety meeting the village had organized he would have heard about “the proactive programs our village staff is looking into” such as the safe routes to school program.
Whitestone used a comment card to say he had attended some of the meetings regarding traffic safety and was impressed with the forward-looking perspective. “We do need to accelerate our embrace of this future that candidate Cohen referred to,” said Whitestone.
Selvaggio also presented a comment card and said he believed there should be enhanced traffic enforcement in an attempt to refocus drivers on how to drive safely and follow speed limits to make the streets safer for pedestrians. “I take my life in my hands when I cross Crane Road in the dark,” said Selvaggio, who added that he walks to the train station when he commutes and has experienced close calls while walking in the village.
Question 10 to Berg and Arest: What environmental issues, like pollution and sewage, are most important?
Berg said sewage was one of the most important issues facing the village, referencing the Barry Road sewage issues in the Edgewood area of the town, where residents had been experiencing sewage backup in their basements and on their street for more than 20 years. “What has the village done? Nothing,” said Berg.
Arest said he understood Berg hadn’t been at the recent meetings where the board has spoken about the Barry Road sewer issue and that the village was working on solutions and being proactive. “What’s happening is unacceptable and it’s a priority and we are taking it very seriously,” he said.
Berg responded with a comment card and said the village had known about the Barry Road sewer issue for two decades and that the issue had been raised repeatedly within the neighborhood association and the village. Berg called the issue a serious public health emergency and said he had attended meetings regarding the issue.
Question 11 to Selvaggio and Crandall: What would you propose to improve openness and transparency in the village government?
The key element expressed by Selvaggio was for the village to publish a count of how many Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests had been filed. “I want our residents to have free access to information,” he said, adding that he wanted to “end this tradition of acquiring freedom of information act requests” for residents to find out where tax money is going.
In response, Crandall said the village had a committee on communication that’s been working on expanding transparency and that minutes are posted for public meetings that residents are not able to attend.
Cohen used a comment card, saying that if he were on the board he would completely redo Rutherford Hall to make it more inviting to residents.
Question 12 to Cohen and Whitestone: What should be done with Freightway and the village’s property issues? How would you fund this project and how would you include community input?
Cohen circled back to the opinion he had previously offered regarding Freightway and his belief that the garage needed to be fixed. “We’ve been doing surveys and getting community input forever,” he said. “Let’s fix the parking garage.”
He also recommended developing the parking lot next to the Freightway site, which was immediately rebuffed by Whitestone, who said the parking lot parks more than 200 cars per day and that the board would need to figure out where to put those cars.
“It’s very unattractive and there are some issues around the façade,” Whitestone said of the garage. “ I do think some repairs need to be undertaken.”
Whitestone said he had a “completely open mind” regarding the future of the project and that the village needed to gather more data, like school populations, traffic flows and the potential impact the construction could have on downtown. “I’m not dedicated to one side or the other on this,” he said. “But I do know that it’s an asset of the village and we have to figure out what to do with it for the long term.”
Arest used his final comment card to rapid fire off some expansions on things he had stated previously and to reiterate certain subjects, such as the importance of the Ethics Board in terms of financial disclosures, how the Barry Road situation is also part of an intermunicipal Hutchinson River flood mitigation plan and that real discussion among board members could be seen at work session discussions.
In the candidate’s closing statements, Berg focused on his past, growing up in Long Island where he didn’t have the opportunity to volunteer due to the political system. “I got hooked on volunteerism in Scarsdale early on and it really is addictive,” he said.
Selvaggio said there were misconceptions surrounding the VCP and that the three were not running “to be disruptive.”
“We’d like to promote conversation, we’d like to promote best practices,” he said. “I consider the three people on the other side of the dais here just as I’d consider my two colleagues here as neighbors and friends.”
Cohen said he didn’t believe people in the community should be criticized for “taking a stand” and that the difference of opinions “engenders debate” and gets people involved. “I think we should take a stand; there’s nothing wrong with taking a stand,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with taking a stand and having people say you’re wrong.”
Arest said he has appreciated volunteering and learning about the processes in Scarsdale. “I do believe in this system,” he said. “I do think it works. I think the reference vetting that goes on is just so important.” He added that there had been some “misunderstandings, some misconceptions and fear mongering” regarding the Freightway project.
“Some of these assumptions that have been made about the lack of economic analyses, that we’re not worried about the community at this point,” Arest said. “We’ve tried to be as open as we can and we anticipated just opening up and giving everything to the community. At some point we will regardless of what happens with the project, because I look forward to sharing all that information.”
Whitestone said his general philosophy has been to “get the facts, gather the right people in the room together, encourage creative thinking and try to write a consensus and [find] the best solutions for the community.
“Differing opinions are healthy,” he added.
In summation, Crandall said she understood where the VCP candidates were coming from as she “was frustrated” when she first started getting involved in 2001. “I understand what the Voters Choice candidates and party are saying, because it took me a while to learn how Scarsdale works,” she said. “It takes a while to learn how this community comes together. But once you figure that out, it’s incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.