The Maccabi Games have been instrumental in creating lifelong friendships and celebrating Jewish life since 1982, and will continue bringing together teens and families from a diverse range of Jewish communities this summer in Westchester.
The international Olympic-style event for Jewish teens is set to take place in Westchester and San Diego in August. The Westchester event — the “JCC Maccabi Campus Games” — will consist of five days of sports competitions, community building and volunteering taking place all over Westchester, and will be headquartered at the Pace University campus in Pleasantville, New York.
About 800 Jewish teens, ages 13 to 16, will take part in the Westchester leg of this year’s games. Each day, athletes compete in two or so games with “hangtime” built in so they can bond with other teens from around the world.
The JCC Maccabi Games were hosted by the JCC of Mid-Westchester in Scarsdale in 2009. This year, Pace University is a key partner, which will add a new dimension.
“It is exciting for the teens to have this Jewish Olympic-style experience within a high quality college athletic setting on the Pace campus,” said Lauren Silverman of West End Strategy Team, which is partnering with JCC Association of North America to produce the event.
Last summer, the event was hosted by the Marcus JCC in Atlanta, and more than 1,200 volunteers stepped up to help out.
Amy Fox, a co-chair who focused on volunteers in Atlanta, said she and her family have been longtime supporters of the games.
“I think our world right now is very divided,” she said. “Maccabi is something that everyone can agree on. Everyone loves sports and everyone loves kids. … It’s a way to connect with people in the Jewish community.”
Steven Weisbrot, JCC Maccabi director at the Shames JCC in Tarrytown and director of the 2009 Westchester-based games, has longstanding enthusiasm for the event.
“Oh, I love it. I love it,” he said. “It keeps me involved with all the Jewish people in Westchester, and I love to see the kids flourish in the Maccabi environment.”
With almost a week of sporting events scheduled to take place in Westchester, the JCC Association anticipates that more than 750 volunteers will be needed to welcome 800 participants and 5,000 spectators from the U.S., Canada and from countries around the world, including Israel, Great Britain, Mexico, Panama and Hungary.
And volunteering at the Maccabi Games is actually quite fun, according to Fox.
“Even the people doing the tasks that you would think weren’t that exciting [were] so excited to be there and wanted to be a part of this larger [event],” said Fox. She also said people who only signed up for a single shift out of the entire week ended up staying and helping for a few days.
“We need volunteers for all different things,” said Weisbrot. The program needs volunteers to check credentials, to serve as sports commissioners, to deliver water and ice to the fields, to help with transportation, night activities, and medical professionals to provide care during the week’s activities.
Volunteers play a big role in how the games turn out, according to Fox.
“People just had an amazing experience, and I think a lot of that was the volunteers,” she said, referring to the games in Atlanta.
Weisbrot said hosting the games in 2009 had “a huge impact” on the Westchester community, and a big part of the impact then and every year is the JCC Cares program, which requires all athletes to spend time during the week of competitions engaging in a community service project. Writinig postcards to Israeli soldiers, speaking with Holocaust survivors, and making shoes for those in need are examples of past projects, according to Weisbrot.
Scarsdale graduate Gus Thompson, who participated last July in the Pan American Maccabi Games, a sister event to the North American games, said the JCC Cares program was “very rewarding” in a 2019 interview with the Inquirer.
The JCC Maccabi Games will take place in Westchester on Aug. 9 through 14.
To volunteer, contact Emma Schorr at e.schoor@jcca.org or call 212-786-5116.
