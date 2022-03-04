Scarsdale Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 260 Madison Road on Friday, March 4. The report came from a neighbor at 5:43 a.m. According to Scarsdale fire chief Christopher Mytych, firefighters arrived to find “heavy fire” on the porch and extending into the first floor living area and the second floor.
He said they initiated an “aggressive attack” from outside to knock down most of the fire so units could search for occupants inside the house. After completing the search, they confirmed initial reports that the house was unoccupied.
Four departments responded, including Scarsdale, with mutual aid assistance from Hartsdale, Fairview and Greenville fire departments. Units from Eastchester and White Plains were standing by as well.
Mytych said the first men on scene were able to knock down the blaze “in short order.” The effort was “labor intensive” involving about 30 career and volunteer firefighters, he said, and crews used ladder trucks to douse the flames.
Mytych said the homeowners were not at the house when the fire broke out. They arrived about an hour after it was reported, and they told the fire chief they were preparing to put the house on the market for sale. The house is more than 50 years old.
Mytych said one of the challenges in battling the fire was that an electrical service line had dropped off the side of the house and was live on the ground next to it. He said the heaviest amount of fire damage was in the front right corner of the first floor of the house, where the wire had been attached. Though that area initially appeared to be where the fire started, the cause is under investigation.
