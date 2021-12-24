It is our hope that the youngster who asked for his parents’ business “to blow up ‘Kaboooom’” was referring to an increase in profits and not some sort of explosion or insurance fraud. Welcome to Letters to Santa, 2021 edition, courtesy of the North Pole and the Scarsdale Recreation Department.
Though the number of letters received this year — each one responded to by the Man in Red himself — were down compared to last year (around 250 versus more than 400), they were as priceless as ever, many including drawings of Santa Claus. The most common request was a “real dog,” with “real” often underlined because perhaps there was a miscommunication last year and Santa was leaving stuffed dogs under trees and in stockings.
One 5-year-old boy sent in a form postcard and didn’t fill anything into the spaces for the five things he wanted, but checked the box for having been “Very Nice” this year and said he is grateful for “mommy.”
A young girl tag-teamed the Santa letter with her mother. The girl drew a picture of Santa with two Christmas trees, while Mom handled the writing. Mom wrote, “She was a really, really, really good girl this year. She is adjusting to the new neighborhood and school. She is kind and loving and sweet” and hopes she gets the Flippy shirt she requested.
Props to the young lady who said she was “nice to others,” including her little brother — always good to point that out — in addition to her “good grades at school.” She underlined that in addition to a couple of other items she wants “real crystals.” And also a dog, which is her “most wanted.”
One boy went all out with a full-page marker drawing of Santa and an elf on his sleigh and presumably is leaving it up to Santa as to what to get him.
A request for a black iPhone XR or X — or any model with face ID — including the current inventory number on Amazon.com was sent. A promise of “cookies and snacks” was made to sweeten the deal.
One car-obsessed kiddo included photos of three Hot Wheels sets just so there was no confusion.
A note to Santa from a girl who listed what she would like and what her brother would like admitted to being “a little bad this year” and asked Santa to “also make me a better girl.”
A caring boy opened his letter to Santa by saying, “I hope you are healthy and safe during covid 19,” adding, “I have been a very good boy this year,” noting he practices his violin and viola and also does his math homework. Not being picky about what he gets, he wrote, “Please surprise me with something I like.”
Another writer addressed her note to both Santa and Mrs. Claus: “This Christmas, I am finally realizing Christmas is NOT about American Girl dolls and Hatchimals it is about Jesus, love, joy I could go on and on!” That was followed by, “Anyway, I still want some things …” Among them, you guessed it, a “real dog.” Among the gifts requested was also a visit from Santa to the pediatric cancer center at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and with toys for the children there.
Instead of going with the grain and asking for her two front teeth, one young girl who said she has donated her toys and clothes to “other little girls” and who started school this year and loves it, wrote that having lost six teeth, “All I want are my 4 front teeth.”
One girl simply wrote, “I don’t need a lot for Christmas. Just come to my house to make everyone happy.”
A 12-year-old boy who got the COVID-19 vaccine wished for Santa to stay safe from COVID, while also asking mostly for Disney stuff and Pinmasters.
One child who said he’s Jewish also wrote that he loves “getting in touch” to check on Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves and the reindeer, with a shoutout to Rudolph. In addition to a couple of modest asks, the boy’s list included “love, happiness, equality and freedom,” in addition to “NO MORE COVID.”
You know what, Santa, put us all down for that last one.
