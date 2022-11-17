Though it’s been nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, the SHS Drama Club is still suffering through some of the pandemic’s lasting repercussions.
“We lost everyone. Before the pandemic, we put on a bunch of plays in a row, such as ‘Grease,’ ‘Addams Family’ and ‘Cinderella,’ which were really jam-packed. When you put on a bunch of shows in a row, people always come back — no matter what,” said Drama Club advisor and play director Barbara Malecki.
However, due to the pandemic, the Drama Club has had to “slow down,” put on fewer shows and adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols. “We don’t really have a rapport with the community anymore. We need to restart.”
This year’s fall musical, “Mamma Mia!,” is Malecki’s attempt in “restarting” and branching out to a wider Scarsdale audience. Told through the legendary music of ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing and singing along. “It’s just the type of show to get everyone coming out of the woodwork,” said Malecki. For Scarsdale parents, “Mamma Mia!” brings nostalgia and memories of ABBA of the 1980s to early 2000s when the “Mamma Mia!” musical was at its peak on Broadway and playing all across the globe. Meanwhile, “The children really love it because it makes them feel retro. But, [no matter what], all people will enjoy the dancing, awesome costumes, and … setting of a gorgeous Greek island. It’s a perfect trifecta,” said Malecki.
The musical takes place on a small Greek island where Sophie, played by SHS junior Samantha Loeser, dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie has no idea who her father is! Her mother, Donna, played by senior Taylor Levin, refuses to talk about her past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Secretly reading through Donna’s old diary, Sophie discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill and Harry — played by seniors Jason Dickstein, Henry Nova and Charlie Milberg, respectively. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father as soon as she sees him. However, when all three turn up, the truth is not as clear as she thought.
The production follows the story many know and love, but Malecki has worked to add a few unconventional “surprises” into the musical, especially with the choreography, adding a few tweaks here and there to ensure an even livelier, equally enjoyable and original experience.
“This is the hardest choreography we’ve ever done and [when added together with] the optical design elements, the show just really comes to life. All of a sudden its three dimensional, colorful, there are lights everywhere, and it just feels like a real show,” Malecki said.
Despite all the hype surrounding the musical, many cast members said the bonding and friendships created behind the scenes are their favorite aspect of the musical. “After being in rehearsal together everyday after school we really feel like one big family. We have all gotten to know each other really closely and it has positively affected our performance on stage,” said senior Colin Dunsky, vice president of the Drama Club and the actor playing Sky Rymand, Sophie’s fiancé.
Reflecting on the journey to bring this show to the stage, Malecki said, “All our principal actors are really incredibly talented. Everyone is just incredible and working really hard. I am very grateful to have such an amazing cast who … have held things together for us … It’s going to be great.”
