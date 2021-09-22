While on patrol on Mamaroneck Road Sept. 16 police saw another officer in the vicinity of the Scarsdale pool talking to the driver of a gray BMW. The trunk of the car was open and the man was removing items from the trunk. The man told the second officer he had a flat tire which was observed. He said he tried to arrange for a tow but had argued with a tow operator. Police thought the driver of the BMW might be intoxicated.
Police also noticed the car, which had Connecticut license plates, did not have a proper registration. They ran the plate through police records and found it belonged to a different person. The man said the car wasn’t registered to him.
When informed the car was going to be impounded, the man became irate and combative. A sergeant arrived to assist the two officers. The man grabbed a 3- to 4-foot long piece of metal pipe from the passenger side of the trunk. Police told him to put the pipe down. The officer put his foot on the pipe and the man tried to gain control but the police officer prevailed and the pipe flew out of the man’s hands away from the BMW.
Police used force to bring the man down. He actively resisted arrest while being handcuffed. He continued to resist commands and had to be carried to the patrol car, but he refused to get in. He was eventually placed in the back seat where he continued to yell and tried to break the glass between the front and back seat by banging on it with his handcuffs. He continued to threaten the police at the station where he kicked the door of his holding cell. He kicked it so hard and so many times, he broke the lock. Firefighters arrived to remove the lock, and Raeshone J. Foote, 34, from Mount Vernon, was relocated to a jail cell, charged with criminal mischief, assaulting a police officer and driving while intoxicated. He was eventually remanded to the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Arrested for DWI
While patrolling Mamaroneck Road Sept. 18, police saw a gray Honda traveling slowly westbound near Canterbury Road with its hazard lights on and a flat tire on the car’s front passenger side. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver got out of the car. He appeared unsteady on his feet and told police he hit a rock. As he seemed intoxicated, he was asked if he’d been drinking. He said he drank six beers. The man, Emiliano Catemaxcatemich, 27, from White Plains, failed the field sobriety test and police arrested him, and took him to police headquarters to be booked and processed. The man was released and summoned to return to court Oct. 6. His car was towed to the police impound.
Cars sit abadoned long after storm Ida
Police took a report Sept. 13 from a caller who said a silver Subaru had been parked in the vicinity of Ogden Road and Church Lane since the deluge from Ida on Sept. 1. The owner was contacted; he said his insurance company told him it would be towed and he gave permission for police to have it towed from the scene.
A caller Sept. 16 reported a dark blue Mercedes parked in the vicinity of Shaw and Sherbrooke roads for several days. The owner was contacted and said the car was damaged in the storm and he was waiting for it to be towed.
More cars parked for days
A caller on Montrose Road Sept. 14 reported a car parked for two days needing tow. Police saw it was legally parked and not blocking anything. No further action was taken.
A possibly abandoned work vehicle was reported Sept. 14 on Ogden Road. The caller said the keys were in the truck. Police were able to contact the owner of the vehicle who said it was having a mechanical issue they expected resolved the next day. Police locked the truck and told the owner they would safeguard the key.
A caller Sept. 16 reported a car on jack stands being repaired in the street on Bradley Road. Police found the owner and a friend working on a blue Nissan that was on jacks. They said they were almost done and would remove the car soon.
Landlord feels threatened
Police responded to a report of harassment at an address on Mamaroneck Road Sept. 13. The landlord said a person was illegally subletting the apartment from a previous tenant. The landlord said he let the man stay even though he hadn’t paid any rent. The landlord told police he heard the man was planning a large event in the apartment and was trying to manipulate him into investing money in that and other ventures. The landlord said he fears for his safety because a neighbor told him the tenant had made serious threats and the landlord said he “doesn’t know what the tenant is capable of.” A report was made.
Disputed tree trimming
Police responded to Sherbrooke Road Sept. 14 on a complaint about tree cutting. On arrival police spoke with the complainant who said his neighbor hired arborists to cut down a tree he said was on his property with branches hanging over the property line. The neighbor’s daughter said the tree company was hired to trim a dead limb hanging over their outdoor propane tanks. After this was explained to the complaintant, the work was allowed to continue.
Bank fraud attempt
A suspicious man was reported Sept. 14 at a bank on Popham Road. Police responded to the bank and spoke with a manager who said a man wearing a dirty white shirt and red Crocs with long hair in a ponytail tried to open an account without proper credentials. When advised he would need to present ID, the man left the bank and got into an older model, white Ford van. Police looked for him without success.
Tellers at a bank on E. Parkway Sept. 14 called police to report a suspicious man who entered the bank and stood around gazing at the artwork hanging inside the bank. Police learned from another bank employee that the man was an artist and he left without incident. No further action was taken.
Men on the property
A White Birch Lane resident Sept. 14 reported a car was parked in front of her house and one of the occupants, a man, went onto her property. She said she tried to talk to the people in the car but they were unwilling to answer questions. Police were able to locate the described man who said he was on village property while regarding a neighbor’s property. When police tried to call the homeowner, they got no response and could not leave a voicemail.
Fraud
A Gaylor Road resident called police Sept. 15 to report her banking information had been compromised and unauthorized purchases were made. She said her credit card company told her about purchases made at Walmart and Gamestop.com. She was working with the credit card company and was not out any money.
A Lincoln Road resident Sept. 15 reported being scammed by someone pretending to be from Con Edison who directed the resident to put $2,598 in a Zelle account to avoid having electric service terminated. After completing the transaction, the caller spoke with three different Con Edison employees who said that was not how the company does business.
Get this man a cab
Police responded to Mamaroneck and Catherine roads Sept. 14 on a report of an elderly man in the middle of the road. Police found the man, who said he needed help getting a taxi but otherwise was fine. With police assistance, a taxi arrived and drove the man to his destination.
Accidentally tossed out plates
A Sherbrooke Road resident called police Sept. 15 to report he might have accidentally thrown out his car’s license plates after a misunderstanding with the dealership where he was being issued new plates. A report was made.
Leaf blower violations
Violations of Scarsdale village code prohibiting the use of gas powered leaf blowers were observed and summons were issued to homeowners and landscapers on Farley Road and Walworth Avenue on Sept. 15 and Church Lane and Lockwood Road on Sept. 17.
She doesn’t need help
A caller reported an elderly woman was in need of help on Post and Gorham roads Sept. 16. Upon arrival, police saw an older woman using a walker. She said she was in front of her house and didn’t need any assistance.
Let us in
Firefighters requested police assistance getting into a residence on Brown Road Sept. 17 where a Con Edison worker was on scene. The homeowner said she would not allow them into her basement because of COVID-19. Police arrived and brokered arrangements between the homeowner, fire personnel and Con Edison. The homeowner said they could come back when she was finished working and they agreed to do so.
Dog bite
A dog bite was reported Sept. 17 on Tunstall Road. The caller said she was bitten on the neck after she fell down when she was defending her dog. She was treated on scene for a laceration on her neck but declined to fill out a dangerous dog complaint because she knows the other dog owner personally. The biting dog’s owner injured her ankle during the fray but refused medical treatment. A bite report was made for the county health department and, although the owner provided proof of vaccination, the biting dog must be quarantined for 10 days.
Live band causes problems
A summons for making too much noise was given to an Overlook Road resident Sept. 17 after a complaint about a loud live band. The homeowner was told the music would have to stop as they’d been warned earlier.
Staffing shortages lead to unexpected early closure
A caller Sept. 18 reported the doors were locked at the CVS on Popham Road but it looked like someone was inside the store. The caller said the stated hours of business posted on the door indicated the store should still be open. Police went to the location and saw the door was locked. They spoke to an employee on the premises who said the store was closing due to a staffing shortage.
Stolen bike
A Carstensen Road caller Sept. 19 said her bike was stolen two days earlier at Scarsdale High School. She said she left her bike on the rack on the Brewster Road side of the school but it wasn’t locked. She made a deposition in the presence of her father who brought her to the police station to make a report.
Collisions
Police spoke with a caller on Clarence Road Sept. 13 who said his parked, unoccupied car was struck by a neighbor’s car backing out of a driveway. The driver of that car said, yes, she hit the neighbor’s car, but she believed it was parked in a way that blocked her driveway. The hit car was no longer on scene. Police helped the two parties exchange information.
A collision was reported on Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue Sept. 13. According to police, one car was traveling south on Brite and a second car traveling east on Fenimore when the first car struck the second. The second car next struck a utility pole on the southeast corner of the intersection and the rock wall in front of a house on Fenimore. Witness reports were taken. One person went to the hospital for treatment, the other refused medical attention.
No injuries were reported Sept. 18 at the scene of a collision on E. Parkway after someone bumped their car into a yellow pole in the parking lot at DeCicco’s Family Market.
A ladder fell off a utility truck on Saxon Woods Road Sept. 17 causing damage to a Lexus behind it. According to police, the utility vehicle was traveling southwest on Saxon Woods Road, drove across the double yellow line to pass other cars involved in an accident when the van caught a low-hanging Verizon wire in the roadway and a ladder strapped onto the top of the van came loose and fell off, hitting the front and sides of the Lexus that was behind the truck. No one was injured.
Fire
A kitchen fire was reported Sept. 13 at a house on Myrtledale Road. The fire was extinguished prior to police or fire department arrival but the house needed to be ventilated. The fire was caused by a plastic lid left on a burner. The resident put it out with a pot of water. The cabinets weren’t damaged except for some smoke staining.
A lawnmower leaking gasoline was reported Sept. 17 at a house on S. Woods Lane. The machine was removed and the odor dissipated.
A golf cart rollover was reported Sept. 19 at the golf course on Griffen Avenue. Two patients were in the care of ambulance personnel when police arrived. Police said the cart rolled over into a bunker at the 11th hole. No extrication of people from the cart was required.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Sept. 6 through Sept. 12, was compiled from official information.
