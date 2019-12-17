While conducting a routine patrol on Post Road Dec. 9, police saw a 2019 Honda Accord parked in the southbound lane of the roadway with the engine running. When officers approached the vehicle, they saw a man sleeping in the driver’s seat covered in what appeared to be vomit. Police attempted to wake the man by tapping on the window, but were unsuccessful. An officer was able to open the driver’s side door, turn off the car and wake the man, who was later identified as Daniel Santiago Perez. Perez, 31, told police he had drank two beers in White Plains. Police detected a strong odor of alcohol on Perez’s breath and noticed his eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Perez was arrested for driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with .08 of 1% alcohol content, which is a misdemeanor, and stopping, standing and parking on a roadway.
Stolen
A Carthage Road man went to police headquarters Dec. 10 to report a petty larceny. The 39-year-old man told police someone had stolen a package after it was delivered to his house.
A 47-year-old Paddington Road woman called police Dec. 13 to report that someone had possibly stolen $24,000 worth of sterling silver flatware between April and December.
On Dec. 13, a 39-year-old Fox Meadow Road woman told police someone had stolen $12,844.73 from her bank account.
A 37-year-old Hazleton Drive woman reported to police on Dec. 14 that someone had potentially stolen a watch and makeup bag from her house between October and December. The watch was a $12,000 Rolex Yachtmaster and the Prada makeup bag was worth $350.
Police responded Dec. 14 to a burglar alarm activation from a second floor motion detector at a Dolma Road house. When police arrived, they noticed the garage door was open and a door within the garage was unlocked. A rear glass door was also broken and officers entered the house to check inside. Police found a closet in the master bedroom had been ransacked. No other rooms appeared to have been tampered with. The homeowner, a 48-year-old man, came home and said it appeared several watches were stolen, but was unsure of the cost. The homeowner told police he would complete an owner’s deposition in the next few days.
The address does not exist?
A Morris Lane woman called police Dec. 10 when two unknown individuals came to her door asking unusual questions. When police arrived, the woman said a man and a woman came to her door and identified themselves as health aides looking for a house on Morris Lane South. Police advised the woman that Morris Lane South was in fact an address further down the road. The woman told police she was unaware of the address and felt better knowing it existed.
Citizen police force
A woman called police Dec. 10 to report that during her morning commute, a car failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle on Heathcote Road near the north exit of the parking lot at village hall. The woman provided a license plate number and described the car as a silver Ford Escape. Police couldn’t find information on the listed vehicle in the DMV database. Police told the woman an officer would need to witness a traffic violation in order for any action to be taken.
Poor pups
Police responded to a Sprague Road house Dec. 10 on a report of a dog tied on a leash outside in the rain. Upon arrival, police reminded the homeowner of the village code, which requires pets to have adequate shelter from the elements. The homeowner brought the dog indoors and police found the dog was in good health and well cared for.
Homeless
While checking the underground Christie Place garage Dec. 10, police saw a woman gathering up her belongings. The woman told police she didn’t have a place to sleep for the night. Police headquarters contacted the Samaritan House Women’s Shelter in White Plains and police transported her there.
Didn’t listen
On Dec. 11, police issued a parking summons to a car parked on Garth Road that had $775 in unpaid parking violations. Police told the 48-year-old owner of the car who was at the scene that her vehicle also had an expired registration as of Dec. 5 due to lapsed insurance. Police told the woman her car couldn’t be driven, due to the expired registration. The woman ignored police and proceeded to drive her car. Police stopped the woman on Garth Road at Freightway and issued a summons for driving with a suspended license. The car was towed to the woman’s residence in the Bronx.
Train station trouble
A caller reported to police Dec. 13 that a man was harassing people on the Scarsdale train station’s southbound platform. Police located the man, who was acting erratically and in an excited manner. Officers spoke with the man and allowed him to board the next train.
A caller advised police that a suspicious bag was left on the Scarsdale train station’s southbound train platform Dec. 15. MTA police were notified and advised they would respond.
Identity theft
A 47-year-old Secor Road man went to police headquarters Dec. 13 to report that someone had stolen and fraudulently used his identity.
Trapped animal
A Magnolia Road woman called police Dec. 14 to report an animal trapped under her fire pit. Police checked the fire pit and saw a rabbit, which was able to get out.
Are you UPS?
A caller reported to police Dec. 14 that a man in a UPS uniform was delivering packages in a personal car and not a UPS truck on Nelson and Edgewood roads. Police couldn’t find the man or the vehicle in question.
Vintage weapon
A 58-year-old Hampton Road man went to police headquarters on Dec. 15 to turn in his 101-year-old father-in-law’s World War II-era Japanese pistol with approximately 100 rounds of ammunition. The man told police he would like the firearm and ammunition destroyed, as they are no longer needed.
Coyote?
A caller reported to police Dec. 16 that a coyote was seen on the track at Scarsdale High School. Upon arrival, police couldn’t locate any animal on the track.
Traffic
A Scarsdale man’s car and a Monsey, New York, woman’s car collided at Sprague and Nelson roads Dec. 9. The woman complained of soreness in her hand but refused medical attention.
A White Plains woman’s car hit a Scarsdale man’s car Dec. 10 when the woman failed to keep right in the right lane while turning on a red signal from Murray Hill Road onto Post Road.
While driving straight in the southbound lane of Walworth Avenue Dec. 11, a Scarsdale woman’s car hit a Larchmont woman’s car. The Larchmont woman told police her car was traveling straight on Fenimore Road when the Scarsdale woman’s car hit her from Walworth Avenue.
A Yorktown Heights woman’s car rear-ended a Pelham woman’s car Dec. 13 on Weaver Street.
A Scarsdale woman was hit by a Lanesborough, Massachusetts, man’s car on Dec. 13. The woman was walking southbound on Garth Road in the Freightway crosswalk when she was struck by the man’s car, which was traveling southbound on Garth Road and making a left turn onto Freightway. The woman complained of right shoulder and hip pain and was transported to the White Plains Hospital emergency room.
A West Harrison woman’s car was hit Dec. 13 by a Tuckahoe woman’s car while traveling southbound on Palmer Avenue. The West Harrison woman told police a car in front of her was making a lefthand turn and when she attempted to go around the car, she hit the Tuckahoe woman’s car.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Mamaroneck Road Dec. 9 on a report of smoke from an outdoor light fixture while it was raining outside. Fire officials shut down the circuit at the breaker panel and advised the resident to call an electrician.
Firefighters responded to a Carman Road house Dec. 10 on a report of smoke from an oil burner puff back. Firefighters shut down the oil burner and used a fan to clear out a buildup of carbon monoxide in the basement. The residents of the house did not complain of any symptoms due to carbon monoxide.
Firefighters were dispatched to Carthage and Crossway roads Dec. 14 on a report of a natural gas odor. When fire officials arrived, they noticed a slight odor in front of a Carthage Road house and notified Con Edison. There were negative gas readings in nearby sewers, storm drains and in the Carthage Road house. A slight reading was found in the area of the gas curb box. Con Edison took over the area to find where the odor of gas was coming from.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.