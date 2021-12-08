A bank employee at First Republic Bank on Popham Road notified police Dec. 2 of a man attempting to make a fraudulent transaction. She told police she was following him after he attempted to use a fraudulent driver’s license to obtain banking documents. She told police she had checked his ID while he was in the bank, and she saw his face did not match the face on the license. When she told him he could not be helped with his request, the man left the bank.
He was described as a slim man wearing a gray sweater and black shoes and pants. Police saw him inside Scarsdale Spencer Pharmacy. Daniel T. Dickerson, 44, from Los Angeles, Texas, was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters where he was searched for contraband. In his possession was a New Jersey driver’s license with a picture of a different person and personal information. He also had on him a substance that looked like crystal meth, which he said was crystal methamphetamine. After processing, Dickerson was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 8.
Two cars stolen
Two cars were reported stolen Dec. 3 from a residence on Leatherstocking Lane. The victim said he last saw the cars, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, in his driveway 30 minutes earlier. Both cars are valued at $50,000. Police said one of the cars has been recovered.
Bicyclist hit by car
A father called 911 Dec. 1 to report that his 13-year-old son was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Post Road. The driver, an Eastchester man driving a cab, said he was traveling in the left lane southbound when the cyclist was attempting a turn into a driveway and he rear-ended him. The boy was reportedly injured, but no other details were provided.
Congrats! You’ve won $3.5 million. Hoax!
A Lebanon Road resident Nov. 30 reported receiving a fraudulent phone call telling her she’d won $3.5 million. To collect her prize, the caller was told she would have to provide some personal information. She said she would not do so and hung up. Police told her there are many scams going on at this time and she used good judgment by hanging up.
Identity theft runs rampant
An Oakstwain Road resident went to police headquarters Dec. 3 to say he thought he’d been scammed. He said he got a call from someone he believed was an Amazon representative reporting a $999 transaction was fraudulently made to his account. When asked to give access to his banking information to initiate his refund, he agreed. Twenty thousand dollars appeared as a deposit in his account and soon after he got a call saying the amount was an error. He was given directions to correct the matter and return $18,500 and told not to log into his Amazon account for 72 hours. He logged in anyway and was told he was being fined $50,000 for that action which would have to be paid. He continued to follow directions and made three separate payments of $15,000 before realizing he was being scammed. He stopped sending money but said he is out over $36,000. Police are investigating.
A Catherine Road resident Dec. 2 said he was the victim of identity theft. He said he wrote a check to a paving company for $9,000 and an unknown person forged a signature on it and cashed it. He is working with his banking institution.
A Black Birch Lane resident Dec. 3 told police she might have given personal information to a caller who might be a scammer. She said someone called her to say she was an identity theft victim and requested information. She gave them her Social Security number, but soon became uncomfortable and terminated the conversation. She said she’s not out any money. Police told her to contact the Social Security office and follow up by reporting the incident on identitytheft.org.
Identity theft was reported Dec. 4 by a Cooper Road man who said a check he put in a stamped addressed envelope in the mailbox at his residence was altered to $5,000 by an unknown party who later cashed it. A hold has been placed on his account at the bank while an investigation takes place.
A Post Road man Dec. 4 reported receiving a message from someone while chatting on Facebook. He said the person asked him to purchase $5,000 in gift cards and in return receive $30,000 in stimulus money. He bought the cards and sent the scammer photos of the account numbers. When he didn’t get $30,000, he realized he was scammed. Police told him to block that person’s number and not buy gift cards as a form of requested payment.
Screaming man
A caller reported Nov. 29 a man screaming in the street while walking on Bell Road heading toward Tunstall Road. Patrol looked for the man, described as wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants, and found him at the intersection of Hamilton and Edgewood roads. He told police he was talking on the phone while walking and didn’t need help.
Stolen bike
A caller Nov. 29 said that morning he’d locked his green Blix Vika electronic bike to the bike rack on E. Parkway and Spencer Place and when he returned to it that evening, the bike was gone. He filed a report to document the incident.
Loud bang
A loud bang was reported by a Meadow Road caller Nov. 30. She said she saw someone running toward the Hutchinson River Parkway but didn’t know if there’d been an accident. Police told her there was an accident in Westchester County police department’s jurisdiction and the county police and Scarsdale firefighters were responding to the scene.
Wallet found and returned
A person went to police headquarters on Tompkins Road Nov. 30 to turn in a wallet found in the area. Using a student identity card found inside the wallet, police contacted New Rochelle police who put officers in touch with the wallet’s owner. The owner requested the wallet be returned to their residence. An officer returned the wallet after confirming the person’s identity.
I smell gas
An E. Parkway caller Nov. 30 reported smelling natural gas. On arrival, police noticed a faint odor outdoors. Firefighters arrived to check the location and patrol assisted with traffic control. The fire chief declared there was no reason for concern and the scene was cleared.
Man with a shovel going door to door
A Madison Road caller Dec. 1 reported a 6-foot-tall man wearing a hoodie, carrying a shovel and a metal detector, going door to door. Police looked for the man but didn’t find him.
Not happy with current living situation
An Edgewood Road caller Dec. 1 wanted to speak with a police officer about a living situation. Police went to the residence and found nothing had happened that required police assistance. The caller and a housemate were both spoken to and no further action was taken.
Men in a tent?
A caller Dec. 2 reported two men inside a dining tent on Freightway Road that belongs to Jackie B’s restaurant. The caller thought that was suspicious. Police went to the location but saw no one, nor were there any signs of suspicious activity. All appeared in good order.
Road rage
Westchester County police advised Scarsdale police Dec. 2 of a road rage incident that occurred on the Bronx River Parkway. The reporting party had pulled off the highway and was parked on Spencer Place at Chase Road. She said she wasn’t injured. Police responded and spoke with the caller who said she’d been followed by a gray Volvo sedan with Georgia plates. She said she got off the parkway at Crane Road in an attempt to get away from that driver, but the car continued to follow her, and at the intersection of Chase Road and Christie Place, someone inside that car threw something at her. When she pulled into the Scarsdale post office lot and picked up her phone to report the incident, she said the Volvo fled in an unknown direction. Police checked her car, which did not appear damaged.
Graffiti
Criminal mischief was reported Dec. 1 on Greenville Road after graffiti appeared on a sign in George Field Park. The highway department was notified and arrived to remove the graffiti. Police photographed it for appropriate follow-up and documentation.
Nothing to be alarmed about
Police responded to Brite Avenue Dec. 3 on a report of an alarm that went off inside the basement of the house. The caller told police she had turned off the alarm signal before it went through to the alarm company. She asked police to check the house, which they did. A search of the interior turned up nothing out of the ordinary.
No trespass posted
A Hampton Road caller Dec. 3 said he believes people are going on his property without authorization. He said a news article recently published with a picture of his house led him to think that people were coming on the property to take pictures and he wants them considered trespassers. He doesn’t have security video proving anyone has been on his property. He said he posted signs warning people not to enter the property which is under construction, and he said it is unsafe for anyone to be there who hasn’t received authorization. The article he referred to did not indicate who took the photograph.
Front door reported open
A UPS driver making deliveries Dec. 3 reported a front door was open when the driver dropped off three packages at a residence on Mamaroneck Road. The driver tried to contact the homeowner with negative results. Police went to the address and found the front door was ajar. They entered and found nothing out of order. Police contacted the homeowner who said the open door must have been left open by accident.
Need help?
A caller Dec. 4 reported a man lying on the ground at Popham and Post roads wearing what appeared to be a fireman’s raincoat. Police saw the man walking north, not lying down, heading north on Post Road. They spoke with him; he said he didn’t need any police assistance and kept walking. A second caller reported him an hour later lying down on Post Road. Police saw him walking on the sidewalk near Post and Crane roads. They said he was dressed appropriately for the weather. The man declined when police offered to help him get to a shelter.
A homeless man was reported Dec. 5 at E. Parkway and Christie Place. The caller thought he might be in need of assistance. Police responded and contacted the man who said he did not want assistance.
A caller Dec. 5 reported a man in his 50s with a long beard wearing a black and yellow jacket at Garth Road who seemed to be in need of assistance. Police were unable to locate anyone of that description.
A disheveled, heavyset man in a yellow striped outfit was reported Dec. 5 at Depot Plaza by a cab dispatcher. The dispatcher was notifying police because he thought the person might need assistance. On arrival, police saw a man matching that description entering a pizza restaurant. He said he was fine and didn’t need any help, so none was given.
A caller Dec. 5 reported a woman pushing a shopping cart on Post and Richbell roads headed southbound. Police looked for her but didn’t find her.
Police responded to a report Dec. 5 of a man sleeping under the tent on Spencer Place. Police spoke to the man, and told him he couldn’t sleep there. He woke up and immediately left the area. He refused to give his name and declined assistance.
Safe and sound
A caller Dec. 4 reported a Cavalier King Charles spaniel found loose on Black Birch Lane was safe and in her possession. Before police arrived, the dog was reunited with its owner.
Barking dogs
A Westview Lane caller Dec. 4 reported a dog barking for an extended period of time. Police went to the location and listened for some time but heard no barking.
A barking dog was reported Dec. 5 by a caller near Saxon Woods Road and Crawford Lane. The caller said the dog was barking for 10 minutes. Police responded and saw the dog outside. They knocked on the door and spoke with the owner who said they forgot about the dog. Police issued a warning.
Car windows open, reeking of fast food and marijuana
A Seneca Road resident Dec. 5 reported a car was parked in front of the house for a few days. The caller said the car reeked of fast food and what might be marijuana. The car was described as a red Mazda with New Jersey license plates. Police checked the status of the car and learned it had been reported stolen. The owner was contacted and arrangements were made for a tow service.
Fire
A leaf pile was reported on fire Nov. 29 in the vicinity of Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway by the southbound entrance ramp. The fire was extinguished with a hose and the pile hauled. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.
A car drove into a tree Nov. 30 on the ramp of the Hutchinson River Parkway north near Weaver Street. The occupant was seen walking on the parkway and was picked up by an ambulance crew who took the driver to the hospital. Firefighters stood by until the car was towed.
Elevated carbon monoxide readings were detected Dec. 4 at a home on Penn Boulevard. A problem was discovered in the boiler room and the high-efficiency unit shut down. The house was ventilated using fans. The homeowner was told to call for service.
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found Dec. 4 in a house on Rochambeau Road. The readings were taken in an unattached garage on the property. Firefighters told the resident his generator, which was outside the garage, needed service.
An automated carbon monoxide alarm was activated Dec. 5 at a house on Sycamore Road. A minor leak was found coming from a meter fitting. Con Edison Gas was notified and responded and a mechanic said he would stay on scene until he resolved the problem.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.