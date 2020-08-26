Patrol responded to a location on Saxon Woods Road Aug. 23 on a report of a person brandishing a firearm. The suspect, a 6-foot slim man whose appearance was described as “disarranged” was wearing a blue shirt and pants that might have been a skirt, and carrying a handgun. Patrol searched the immediate area for the suspect while other units responded to the caller.
A man later identified as David Bright, 60, was seen sitting on stairs leading from a driveway. Police requested backup and approached Bright, who got to his feet and used both hands to reach behind his back and then into his front pocket. Police instructed him to show his hands; the officer grabbed Bright by his wrist and attempted to place his hands on the retaining wall behind him, but Bright freed his arm and pushed the officer, who brought him to a prone position on the ground. As they were both falling, the officer saw a magazine of ammunition in Bright’s right back pocket. Bright was placed in handcuffs and a black, unloaded firearm was taken from him. Police got the suspect to stand and then searched him; a 2-inch stainless steel knife was found in his front left pocket. Bright was positively identified by the caller and was charged with menacing in the second degree with a weapon, a misdemeanor, and charged with criminal possession of a loaded weapon, second degree, a felony. His pistol, ammunition, magazine, a shoulder holster and a folding knife were collected as evidence to be held for safekeeping. A paramedic evaluated Bright on scene.
No dumping
An Oxford Road caller reported Aug. 17 a man dumping branches and assorted brush into George Field Park. Police saw him tying up branches and brush and putting them curbside for pickup. He was advised wood storm debris is supposed to be placed for pickup at the curb of his residence and not dumped in the park.
The manager of the Quaker Ridge Golf Club reported Aug. 21 someone dumped a toilet and paint cans on a vacant lot on Bradford Road owned and maintained by the golf club. Police investigated and noticed the property, which was normally fenced off, was easy to access because a tree had fallen on the fence, creating a gap. The club’s management was informed of the breach, and police said there would be additional patrols of the area.
Lost property
A Dobbs Terrace resident went to police headquarters Aug. 17 to report her passport was lost. She said she mailed it to the Social Security Administration and it was mailed back July 7. After two weeks, USPS policy was to consider it lost mail, she said. The woman requested a police report so she could file for a replacement passport and she was advised to follow up with the postal inspector.
A woman called police Aug. 18 to report she had dropped her phone into a storm drain by Chase Road and Spencer Place. Police responded and referred the incident to the highway department. The woman remained on scene in hopes of the safe return of her phone.
Car accidents
No injuries were reported at a two-car accident on Brewster Road Aug. 17. Police assisted with an information exchange.
A two-car accident was reported on Post and Murray Hill roads Aug. 17. Police on arrival could not find the two black SUVs reported crashed.
A bus driver reported a hit-and-run Aug. 18 between his bus and a car on Post and Popham roads. No injuries were reported.
A bicyclist was hit by a car Aug. 19 on Weaver Street and Old Lyme Road. The bicyclist was injured; no further details were provided.
One car backed into another Aug. 19 on Christie Place and East Parkway while leaving their parking spots. Both drivers said they didn’t see the other. Rainy conditions may have contributed to poor visibility. Police assisted in a peaceful information exchange.
A car backing out of a driveway on Lincoln Road Aug. 21 hit a parked car. As there was property damage, police assisted the owners with an information exchange.
Officers on patrol Aug. 23 saw two cars facing each other with their hoods up in the left turn lane of Fenimore Road. One driver was attempting to give the other a jump. The jumped car got going but stalled out again at Mamaroneck and Murray Hill roads. Police pushed the disabled car to the dead end of the street and a towing company responded to take the car to Mamaroneck.
Identity theft
A Quaker Center resident reported packages she didn’t order were delivered to her house Aug. 17. The packages contained a belt buckle valued at over $3,000; assorted La Mer cosmetics valued at $2,674; and a hair dryer valued at $864. The caller said she had been away on vacation and returned to find six packages she didn’t order delivered to her address from Neiman Marcus. She spoke to a store representative who told her six online purchases were made on her Neiman Marcus card over a period of three days totaling $6,603.29. She closed the card, made arrangements with the store to return the merchandise, and was advised she’s not liable for the charges.
A Stratton Road resident reported Aug. 18 he was a victim of fraud. While looking for work online, he said someone pretending to be an employer told him he would receive checks to deposit and to use the money to purchase gift cards to be sent to another name and address. The man followed the directions and sent money through Zelle, Cash App and gift cards, spending $2,400 before he realized he’d been deceived.
A Nelson Road caller reported Aug. 19 that she was the victim of a computer scam. She said she had called what she thought was a Best Buy tech help line regarding an issue with her computer. She said she dialed a corporate number and was directed to a tech support representative. She provided information to allow the rep to access her computer remotely. She said the rep told her to pay $411 for services through a PayPal account and the problem would take up to 72 hours to fix. After a couple of days her computer wasn’t fixed and the so-called tech support person asked for more money. At that point she realized he wasn’t really a Best Buy tech support rep, and she stopped talking to him.
A woman reported Aug. 19 her mother, who lives on Sherbrooke Road, gave $3,000 to a phone scammer, and her mother’s bank needs a police report in order to reimburse her. Patrol was not immediately able to contact the caller’s mother.
A Brite Avenue resident on Aug. 22 reported someone attempted to take out a loan in her name. She told police she learned of the fraud when her bank told her the account was suspended due to fraudulent activity. On Aug. 18 the Small Business Administration notified the bank to report that an unknown person tried to take out a business loan using the woman’s personal information with slightly altered versions of her former address and name. The loan was blocked before any money was involved.
Flooding
Street flooding was reported in front of a Ferncliff Road house Aug. 17. On arrival, police saw water pooling by a drain. The homeowner said since the rain slowed, the water levels receded. No further action was taken.
A caller reported concern Aug. 20 about flooding due to a sprinkler running for hours at a Herkimer Road property. Upon arrival, police found no problem as water flowed away from the house and into a storm drain.
Loud parties
Police responded to Secor Road Aug. 17 on a report of a loud party and saw a small gathering in progress. The host said they would turn the music volume down and police gave a verbal warning.
A pool party on Hanover Road was reported for excessive noise Aug. 18. The homeowner said his teen son had friends over; while police were on scene, the boys’ parents arrived to pick up the kids. Police reported the noise was not excessive.
A Lockwood Road caller Aug. 18 complained of a “really loud garage band” making too much noise on Hathaway Road. Police drove around the neighborhood listening but heard nothing.
When police responded to a Bell Road residence Aug. 18 on a complaint of a loud party, the homeowner said he had friends over and they’d keep the volume down.
A complaint was made Aug. 19 of people making “unnecessary noise” on the front porch of a house on Sprague Road. Police responded and didn’t hear any noise. The Sprague Road resident was advised of the complaint.
A loud party was reported Aug. 22 at a house on Sunset Drive. Police remained on scene while the teen guests were picked up by their parents.
Stolen bike
A woman called police Aug. 18 to report her son’s Mongoose Mountain bicycle was stolen while he was inside a store in the area of E. Parkway and Christie Place. She said he had put it in a bike rack without a lock and, while he was briefly in a store, someone stole it.
Keep your distance
A caller reported Aug. 19 a man standing too close to customers inside a store on Depot Place. She thought he was attempting inappropriate touching. A second caller at Pizzarelli’s on Depot Place reported a similar situation. An employee at Pizzarelli’s, who said the man did nothing wrong and had left the store, said he thought the man might be experiencing some mental difficulty.
Catching some rays
Police responded to Palmer Avenue Aug. 20 on a report of a dog lying in a driveway and not moving. Police contacted the dog’s owner who said the dog was sunbathing.
Request to enter denied
A Brookfield Lane resident reported that while she was away from the premises two men tried on Aug. 20 to persuade her housekeeper to let them inside the house. The housekeeper turned them away. Police went to the house, but no one was home. They called the homeowner who said her security camera showed two men with blond hair talking to her housekeeper about a communications service installation. They asked to enter the house, but when the housekeeper said no, they left. Patrol saw Verizon working down the street; they spoke to workers who said they were doing a service installation at a house, but were unsure if other workers were sent to that location.
Wheels off
A caller reported a truck lost a wheel in the area of Post and Heathcote roads on Aug. 20. The driver said a wheel came off a double axle trailer and a tow was called. Police waited for the tow to arrive as the broken down truck was blocking traffic. Two hours later it was apparent the driver’s tow wasn’t coming and a towing company was notified. They were unable to help with the available equipment. The truck’s driver was able to temporarily fix the problem; the roadway was cleared and the trailer was relocated to the parking lot at the Scarsdale Alternative School on Wayside Lane to be repaired without causing a traffic hazard.
A caller on Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway Aug. 21 reported a flat tire on her Jeep Wrangler. She requested a tow truck and R&D Towing arrived to replace her tire.
A motorist on Fenimore Road and Walworth Avenue Aug. 21 also got a flat tire. A towing company arrived to change it.
Wear a mask?
Police responded to Carthage Road Aug. 20 on a report of an outdoor party at which too many people were not wearing masks nor practicing safe social distancing. Upon arrival, police saw all pandemic safety rules were being observed. The host told police he asked his guests to wear masks except when they were eating or drinking. A half hour later police received a call about too many cars in that same area. Police responded and saw the cars were legally parked. No further action was taken.
Is someone prowling?
Police responded to Penn Boulevard Aug. 20 on a report of someone prowling in the yard and a pool gate slamming. Police checked the area but found nothing unusual.
A loud banging sound outside a house was reported Aug. 22 by a Continental Road resident who requested a property check. Nothing appeared out of order.
Lady roams at night
A caller reported Aug. 20 around midnight that an elderly woman wearing a short housecoat was trying to get in her front door and was looking inside the caller’s mailbox. The caller said she saw the incident through her doorbell security system. On follow-up she changed her description of the woman’s attire from a short housecoat to a long nightgown. Police looked for the suspect, but didn’t find her.
Kids, put your masks on
A caller reported a group of 10 or 12 kids not wearing masks nor social distanced who were congregating outside a business on Scarsdale Avenue Aug. 21. When patrol advised the teens of the pandemic-related rules and restrictions, the group put on masks and left the area.
Fire
Fire personnel responded to the Hartsdale Fire District for a report of a house struck by lighting Aug. 17 on Richard Terrace. Units were dispatched to the location as a fast team.
An overheated clothes dryer motor caught fire Aug. 18 at a house on Kensington Road. There was a smoke condition inside the house and the occupants were told to evacuate. Electric power and gas were disconnected and the dryer’s exhaust duct removed. The resident was advised to replace the unit and ensure proper installation. Firefighters saw the dryer’s exhaust system consisted of a 4-inch PVC drain pipe exceeding 35 feet. The fire inspector was notified.
A hazardous condition was reported Aug. 18 at a house on Torrence Place. On arrival firefighters heard a hissing sound outside; inside was the smell of gas. They were told an excavator accidentally severed a high pressure line. Prior to emergency service arrival, the contractor crimped and secured the line with duct tape. Con Edison was notified and the village building department to verify safe working conditions after Con Edison clamped the line and made preparations for service restoration.
Smoke was reported in the basement of a house on Carthage Road Aug. 21. It was determined the smoke was from a smoldering log in a fire pit close to the house; the smoke came through an open window. The house was ventilated and the homeowner advised to completely extinguish anything burning in the fire pit after each use.
Wires were reported crackling in the road in front of a house on Beechwood Lane Aug. 23. Firefighters saw wires burning on a pole. Con Edison was notified and firefighters remained on scene until Con Ed personnel arrived.
This report was made from official reports from the Scarsdale Police and Fire departments covering the period of Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.
