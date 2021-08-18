Jaime Alberto Valladares, 46, of Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. The victim of the alleged crime is a 37-year-old Bridgeport, Connecticut, contractor who stored tools and equipment in a secure garage on Tompkins Road. Recovered was a chop saw and its stand, a compressor, a nail gun, a radio, drill bits and an air hose. Valladares went to police headquarters with the items that had been reported as stolen and he was placed in a holding cell. He was processed and released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in Scarsdale court Aug. 18.
Criminal mischief
Tire tracks were reported Aug. 9 on the lawn at the Brite Avenue park complex. The Parks and Recreation Department supervisor showed police two areas where tires had damaged the lawn. He said he thought the damage happened sometime in the past two days. Police are not investigating due to insufficient information.
Criminal mischief was reported Aug. 14 by a Mamaroneck Road resident who said her shrubs and sunflower beds and parts of her lawn were destroyed by tire tracks.
Not taking pictures
A Crane Road resident called police Aug. 9 to report someone is accusing her of standing at her window taking pictures of children using the playground. The woman said she is just standing at her window looking out and is not taking pictures. This is not the first time a complaint about her behavior has been reported.
Identity theft/scams
A Franklin Road resident Aug. 9 reported someone attempted to open three separate bank accounts at three different banks using her name. She was able to cancel all the accounts and said she’s not out any money. A report was made.
A Nelson Road resident Aug. 13 said she was the victim of a scam from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. The scammer suggested she purchase gift cards and forward the information to the scammer, which is when she realized the call was fraudulent and hung up.
Suspicious behavior
A heavyset man was reported Aug. 9 walking into the woods behind the school on Heathcote Road. Police looked for the man but couldn’t find him.
Police responded to Palmer Avenue Aug. 10 after a resident called to report a parked car that seemed suspicious. The caller said he often sees the same car parked there. Police spoke with the driver who said he parks there to eat his lunch, which he purchases at a place nearby. Since he was eating his lunch and legally parked, no further action was taken.
Bicycle tire inflated
A child flagged down a police officer Aug. 9 on Christie Place to ask for help with a flat bicycle tire. The officer and the youngster tried using an air pump at the bike repair station and also at a gas station on Scarsdale Avenue without success. As a courtesy, an officer filled the tire using a police station pump stored in the area.
More smoke in the basement
A Leatherstocking Lane resident Aug. 11 reported a smoke condition in her basement. The fire department responded and everyone one was told to leave the house while it was checked. It was determined the smoke was coming from recent sewage smoke testing in the area and there was no danger.
Let me in
A Lebanon Road resident Aug. 11 said she was accidentally locked out of her house and needed assistance. Firefighters helped her get back into the house and no further help was needed.
Not talking to himself
Police responded Aug. 11 on a report of a man talking to himself and possibly in need of assistance as he walked along Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway, heading toward Scarsdale. Police found the man who was coherent and cooperative and not in need of assistance.
Too loud
A band was reported playing too loudly Aug. 12 at a golf club on Secor Road. The caller said they tried to contact the golf club themselves about the noise but were unable to make contact. Police went to the location and heard the band and spoke with an employee about lowering the volume. The officer went to the caller’s house and said the noise complaint was delivered. The resident told police the adjusted volume was fine.
A live band making too much noise was reported Aug. 12 in the vicinity of Grand Park and Griffen avenues. The resident at the house where the band was playing said the group were just practicing and would soon wrap it up for the evening.
Party-goers having too much noisy fun were reported Aug. 12 on Spier Road. Police drove around the area listening for a loud party but didn’t find one.
A noisy party was reported Aug. 14 on Sprague Road. As it was after midnight, the homeowner told police the party was over. No action was taken. The caller who complained about the party called again, but when police drove by the residence the party had ended and there was no more noise.
Another noisy party was reported Aug. 14 on Innes Road. Police went to the home and spoke with the resident. It was well past midnight and the host said the party was ending.
A loud party was reported Aug. 14 on Broadmoor Road. The host said he would lower the music volume and the party was ending.
Thrown out or lost
A Black Birch Lane resident called police Aug. 13 to report items were missing from her parents’ garage. She said she dropped some things off to store in the garage in late 2020 and now can’t find them. She said her parents are in the process of cleaning out the home and may have thrown her things out. She wasn’t sure. Her things might still be in the residence. Police told her there was nothing to suggest a crime had occurred. She said she will continue looking for her things.
Lunging dog
An Amazon driver told police Aug. 13 that while she was dropping off packages on Tompkins Road a dog lunged at her and scratched her. She said she went to the door and when the homeowner opened the door, the dog lunged. The driver said she wasn’t injured and just wanted to make a report. Police obtained contact information for the resident.
Car crashes
In a one-car collision Aug. 9 on East Parkway and Popham Road, a driver who had left his car in a parking space returned and saw his car’s driver’s side front quarter panel was damaged. He said a driver in a black BMW hit his car and left the area.
In a two-car crash reported Aug. 10 on Old Lyme Road by Weaver Street, one car sideswiped another car that was parked, damaging the mirror. The driver of the car that caused the damage left the scene and there were no witnesses.
Police assisted with an information exchange between two drivers after a minor crash Aug. 10 on Palmer Avenue and Mamaroneck Road.
A caller said he was on Weaver Street Aug. 11 trying to pull into a parking space when he accidentally clipped an SUV parked next to him. Police assisted both parties with an information exchange.
A bystander called police Aug. 12 to report a two-car collision on Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue. The caller didn’t know if anyone was injured. Police responded to the scene and no one was hurt. Information was exchanged regarding property damage.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Elm Road Aug. 9 on a report of an odor of gas inside an unoccupied residence. Con Edison Gas was on scene when firefighters arrived. Entry to the home was gained through the garage by a key held by a neighbor; firefighters located a small leak by a meter inside the garage which was repaired. No odors or levels were detected and the house was resecured.
A gas leak was reported Aug. 10 on Obry Drive. Firefighters assisted Con Edison with entry to the house. No leak was detected and the house was not damaged during entry. The residence was resecured.
Firefighters responded to the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound Aug. 12 on a report of a collision with injuries. A car was located on the shoulder with a flat tire; the driver was inside the car. He said after he pulled over, he got out of the car and was struck by a passing car that kept going after it hit him. The driver, who was injured, was taken to the hospital and firefighters stood by until Westchester County police arrived and the car was towed.
A carbon monoxide alarm alert brought firefighters to a business Aug. 13 on Berwick Road. On arrival, firefighters contacted Con Edison Gas for assistance. People at the business said they were using a natural gas kitchen range but had not turned on the exhaust fan. Firefighters advised always to use the fan. Con Edison noted combustion was being hampered by aluminum foil lining around the range burners. The people operating the range were advised to remove the foil and clean up the combustible material that was built up around the burners.
This report, covering Scarsdale police activity from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, was compiled from official information.
