A 43-year-old female dialed 911 April 12 to report she witnessed an assault on Olmsted Road in the park near the library pond. A 19-year-old Scarsdale man told police he was walking through the park when he was pepper sprayed and then assaulted. He said he didn’t know the name of his assailant and was generally uncooperative. The most he would say was that the assailant was a brown haired 19-year-old wearing a black sweatshirt. The victim, who was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, continued to be unhelpful to police who maintain the assault wasn’t random. The incident is under investigation.
Credit cards declined
The operator of a business on Chase Road called police April 16 to report a man tried to use several different credit cards to purchase a $34,000 Rolex watch but all the cards were declined. The man was reportedly in the store only a short time and left after multiple cards were declined.
Unemployment fraud, ID thefts
Police reported multiple incidents of identity theft, fraudulent unemployment claims, fraudulently opened bank accounts and one incident of attempted insurance fraud between April 12 and April 18. Reports were made by residents of Harvest Drive, Kent Road, Griffen Avenue, Montrose Road, Hamilton Road, Lockwood Road, Brown Road and Wildwood Road.
A Graham Road resident reported April 16 an accountant said a fraudulent tax return was filed in the caller’s name.
On April 18 a Fairview Road resident reported receiving 20 letters in the mail from the Department of Labor informing him someone was using his identity to falsely claim unemployment benefits.
A Bradford Road man April 13 told police he found out about three bank accounts opened in his name that he had never opened. He said he also received a debit card from the same bank. The fraud department of that institution was notified. The man is not out any money.
Water, water everywhere
Police responded to Mamaroneck Road April 12 on a report of a large amount of liquid running onto the caller’s property from a neighbor’s property. The caller said at first there was a puddle of water in her backyard, which turned into a stream of water flowing down her driveway. The neighbor told police there might be a problem with an underground water tank. Police advised the property owner to get the tank fixed. No active draining of a pool was observed by police.
Larceny leads to arrest
A 19-year-old White Plains man was arrested April 12 after a larceny was reported at the CVS on Popham Road. An employee described a male wearing a green hoodie taking multiple packs of Ensure nutrition drinks from the store and then fleeing on foot on Garth Road. Police saw the described individual in the area of Freightway Road in a parking lot in the company of another male. The store employee arrived to identity the suspected thief, who was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters for processing. The stolen property was photographed and the suspect was issued a summons to appear in court April 21.
Criminal mischief and theft
A Ramsey Road caller told police April 16 that exhaust pipes from two of his Ford Econoline vans were cut by an unknown party. He called back later and said the vans were damaged and parts stolen. He said a catalytic converter was cut from the exhaust and other pipes were damaged. He said when he started one van, he heard a loud noise; only later did he realize he was the victim of criminal mischief. It appears the perpetrator used power tools. Photographs and a deposition were taken. The damaged exhaust systems were valued at $5,000. The catalytic converter was valued at $400.
Contractor added on charges
A Cushman Road man April 17 told police his contractor added charges to his American Express credit card without completing the agreed upon work. He said he was aware that it was a civil matter, but he wanted to file a police report. Police tried contacting the contractor with negative results. The disputed charges were $4,362.80. The man said he contacted American Express and the charges were refunded.
Items stolen from car
A Wildwood Road caller April 17 said a SAM brand black down vest valued at $200 was stolen from her BMW along with a $200 Burberry makeup case and about $10 in coins. She said she parked the car in her driveway, but the next day, when she entered the car, she saw the glove compartment and center console had been ransacked. No damage was reported to the car, which the caller said had probably not been locked.
Don’t worry about him
A caller reported a man wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and a knee brace was walking with a cane on Kingston Road between Greenacres and Brite avenues on April 13. The caller said the man urinated in the street and seemed disoriented. Police contacted family members who reside with the man. They said there is no reason for concern. Police did not observe any urinating and left the man alone.
Argument with Con Ed
A Canterbury Road resident called police April 14 to report having an argument with a Con Edison technician. The caller said Con Edison scheduled an appointment to check for gas leaks; the caller was upset because while the technician was there, he found a leak in the basement and shut off the resident’s gas. The technician informed the homeowner a supervisor was required to assess the leak. On arrival, the supervisor found multiple leaks in the gas line and said the gas must be turned off until a licensed plumber could repair the system and then report to Con Ed that the repair was finished. Police were present when the Con Ed supervisor placed a lock box on the gas shut off valve, which was marked with a Con Edison tag. All was calm when police left the residence.
Ice cream truck ousted
A caller told police that an ice cream truck parked April 14 on Kelwynne and Catherine roads was blocking traffic. On the advice of police, the ice cream truck moved to a less hazardous location. Another call was received April 16 but police said the ice cream truck was not causing a hazard and had a valid seller’s license from the village.
Heavy traffic
Two separate callers reported an unusual volume of traffic April 14 at the intersection of Heathcote and Kelwynne Roads. Police went to the location and saw normal traffic conditions. No hazardous condition was observed.
Police responded to Brookfield Road at Mamaroneck Road April 15 on a report of cars lined up to pick up students from school in a “no standing” zone. Police helped drivers move the cars into a safe and orderly formation.
No debris dumped
A caller April 14 reported someone was dumping lawn debris at Windmill Circle and Greendale Road. Police arrived and saw landscape work being done at a nearby residence. No debris was seen being dumped.
Court requests assistance
Police received a call from the Scarsdale Village Court April 15 requesting assistance. The court clerk said a Tompkins Road man repeatedly contacted her regarding a parking summons. She asked police to contact the man and tell him to stop calling. Before police could make the call, the man himself called the police to talk about a ticket or tickets he received while parked in a village business district. After a lengthy conversation, an officer said police could respond in person, but the man declined the offer and said he would be in touch with his attorney.
Smoke detector beeping
A caller reported a loud alarm coming from an unknown location in the vicinity of Johnson and Madison roads on April 15. Police determined it was a smoke detector inside a dumpster in the driveway of a residence. The dumpster, which was full of construction debris, was locked so the beeping detector could not be reached.
Wildlife
A large coyote was reported in a Brite Avenue backyard April 16. Police looked for it without success.
Parking concern
Police responded to Dunham Road April 13 on a report of uninsured cars parked on a neighbor’s property. Upon arrival, police determined the cars were on private property and legally parked. No violations were observed.
Collisions
A mail truck struck a parking meter April 12 at Christie Place and Chase Road. Police reported the mail truck was pulling into a parking space when it first struck the curb and then a meter, which got knocked over and dislodged from the sidewalk. The curb wasn’t damaged and no injuries were reported.
An officer on patrol reported seeing a car that apparently slid off the road and got stuck on a rock April 12 at Weaver Street and Heathcote ByPass. Police were able to help the driver get the car back on the road without further assistance.
A hit-and-run accident was reported April 15 in the Wilgrin Lot on Palmer Avenue. The caller said the driver of another car hit his Honda Accord and left the scene. Damage was visible on the rear bumper of the caller’s car. There were no injuries.
Fire department activity
Firefighters responded to the Hutchinson River Parkway, Exit 23 southbound April 14 on a report of a car crash with injuries. On arrival, they saw a multivehicle accident involving a motorcycle at the exit in the northbound lane. The badly damaged motorcycle was lying in the grass on a shoulder and ambulance personnel were evaluating the motorcycle driver. Airbags had deployed on one of the cars and its operator complained of abdominal pain. The motorcycle operator was transported to the hospital for treatment. Five other cars in the right lane were slightly damaged. The driver whose airbags were deployed was taken to the hospital for evaluation. As antifreeze was leaking from one of the damaged cars, absorbent was applied to the road surface.
A two-car collision occurred April 14 on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound, south of Weaver Street. County police and ambulance personnel were on scene to evaluate the drivers. No injuries were reported. Police waited with county police until both cars could be towed.
Firefighters responded to a Brewster Road residence April 15 on a report of an odor inside the house. The homeowner said he turned on the boiler, but there seemed to be a problem, so he turned it off. Fire personnel detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide. The house was aired out using fans and the homeowner was advised to have the boiler serviced.
A commercial alarm was set off in a building on Murray Hill Road April 16. On arrival, firefighters responded to a water leak and steam coming from the boiler room. The boiler was malfunctioning and power was shut down. The building management was advised to have it serviced.
A minor two-car crash with injuries occurred April 17 on Crane Road at the Bronx River Parkway. Upon arrival, firefighters stabilized the scene and the occupants of the two cars were evaluated by ambulance personnel.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from April 12 to April 18, was compiled from official information.
