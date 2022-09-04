Police took a fraud report Aug. 29 from a Kingwood Road resident who said on July 25 he got a call from someone who claimed to work at his bank; the person told him his Social Security number was compromised and he should call a number to safeguard his account.
He complied and was asked to provide personal information and to make several large deposits of money to the person he spoke with, a man who identified himself as a deputy inspector general, totaling approximately $251,000. He completed the transactions but not long afterward, he began to suspect their integrity. He contacted the Federal Trade Commission and Social Security Administration. The detective division of the police department has been notified of the incident. For the time being, he appears to be out of the money.
Tax fraud?
A Keats Avenue man told police Aug. 26 he was contacted by mail from a state labor board accusing him of failing to pay taxes on $15,000 of income earned in 2021. The letter included a dollar amount of just how much tax he owed and where to send the money. The information didn’t jibe with income he earns and his wife’s income. He completed a fraud claim with the labor department and police advised him to alert credit bureaus. He said he’s not out any money but he thinks the letter he received was fraudulent.
Arrested
Kim Eurip, 31, was arrested on West Hartsdale Avenue Aug. 24, charged with assault in the second degree with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon. No further information was available.
Scott J. Rothman, 47, was arrested Aug. 25, charged with assaulting another person on Mount Joy Avenue. He was charged with assault in the third degree.
Neshia R. Dias, 32, was arrested Aug. 27 on Columbia Avenue, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.
Bat in the bedroom
Police responded to a Columbia Avenue residence on Aug. 24 after a caller reported his girlfriend saw a bat in their bedroom an hour earlier. He said she shut the bedroom door, left the residence with their dog and called him. He said he went home and opened the bedroom windows to give the bat a chance to fly out.
Police were unable to find the bat, but the health department was notified. The caller said the dog was vaccinated and he would provide proof of the vaccination to police when he located the paperwork. He said his son was also in the residence when the bat was flying around, but there was no direct contact. The family was given instructions on what steps to take if they see a bat at another time.
Snoring noise in the attic
Police went to a house on Hidden Glen Road Aug. 25 when the homeowner said she heard a snoring noise coming from the attic while she was in her upstairs bathroom. She said an exterminator set up an animal trap in that area. Police checked the attic but no animal was found. They did find a small crawl space near the bathroom where an animal might lurk. She said she would contact an exterminator and no further action was taken.
Possible employment scam
A W. Hartsdale Avenue man Aug. 24 told police about an uncomfortable experience he had at work. He said he’s been employed by a logistics company in New York City and he was recently given a promotion. His new job was to review jewelry sent to his house by specific vendors and then to forward the items on to other vendors. His new supervisor, a woman he only had contact with via email or the phone, instructed him to open a bank account to pay the vendors and report all information pertaining to the account to her.
The man said two wire transfers totaling $40,000 were placed in the account as a fund to pay vendors, and the supervisor instructed him to withdraw cash and then deposit it in a different account at another bank. This money was supposed to pay a different vendor. The man told police he made two transactions before the first bank informed him the account was closed due to an embezzlement alert. Meanwhile, he said, his supervisor called to tell him to open a new account at another bank. He said this made him uncomfortable and he did not comply. He’s since been unable to reach the supervisor. Police called her and left a message.
Just checking
Police conducted a compliance check at a business on S. Central Avenue Aug. 25 regarding the sale of tobacco and cannabis products. They spoke with three employees who are all related. Police checked the store’s signage and license, and deemed it was proper for the business to sell cigarettes, cannabinoid hemp and vap products. A check of products in the display case, however, revealed a few items containing THC with a fake Delta 8 sticker. The employees were advised of the law and the prohibited items were removed from the case.
Please avoid each other
A conflict between a reportedly homeless man and a customer at Trader Joe’s brought police to the store on N. Central Avenue Aug. 25. The customer claimed the man stole her handbag. He denied stealing it. The handbag was located in a restroom the woman said she didn’t use. She said nothing was missing from the bag. The man said he just wanted to leave the store. Both parties were advised to steer clear of one another.
Shirt thieves
Management at DXL on Central Avenue Aug. 27 reported two men entered the store and took an unknown number of shirts without paying. The manager said the store would only be able to say how many shirts were stolen after taking inventory, but believes the value of the stolen property to be less than $1,000. The store would press charges, the manager said, if the suspects were apprehended.
Don’t come back
A man known to the store manager at CVS on N. Central Avenue was reported shoplifting Aug. 27. A customer tried to stop him at which time he dropped a bag of merchandise and fled the store. The manager gave police the man’s name and asked police to tell him he is not welcome in the story and would be trespassing if he returned. Police found the individual and conveyed the warning.
Fragrance thief
Police responded to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue Aug. 27 on a report that a man wearing a traffic vest entered the stock room and took two bins of fragrance, a total of 161 bottles, valued at over $3,000, and then left through a rear emergency door. The store has camera surveillance of the area, which will be given to police investigators.
Grabs handbag from car
A woman said she was showing her young son how to pump gas Aug. 28 at a gas station on N. Central Avenue when she suddenly heard her passenger side door slam shut and saw her Louis Vuitton handbag was missing. While talking to police, she received phone alerts about two purchases recently made at another gas station on Central Park Avenue and a CVS in Scarsdale.
Police went to the CVS and viewed video surveillance of a slim man with black hair wearing a black tank top, beige cargo shorts and black sandals purchasing gift cards. Video footage from both gas stations showed the suspect driving a white Ford transit van with New Jersey license plates; the van also had an American flag on the lower right rear door and writing on the side. Police have the New Jersey plate number and are investigating.
Lost license plates
On Aug. 29, a resident of Harvard Drive in Hartsdale reported lost license plates. She said she’d been in a collision in June on the Bronx River Parkway and her car was towed, but she never got her plates back. Police gave her paperwork for the DMV and her plates were entered into the EJustice system as lost.
Stolen wallet
A woman told police she thought someone took her wallet from her shopping cart while she was in ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 30. Her brother later found the wallet in front of their residence in Yonkers with $150 cash and a credit card missing from it.
Shots reported
Shots were reportedly heard Aug. 30 near Princeton Drive. Six to eight shots were reported. Police searched the area with negative results. Two different callers reported the shots on the street, but no other reports were made; there were no 911 calls supporting evidence anyone was shot or shot at.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, was compiled from official information.
