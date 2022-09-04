Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police took a fraud report Aug. 29 from a Kingwood Road resident who said on July 25 he got a call from someone who claimed to work at his bank; the person told him his Social Security number was compromised and he should call a number to safeguard his account.

He complied and was asked to provide personal information and to make several large deposits of money to the person he spoke with, a man who identified himself as a deputy inspector general, totaling approximately $251,000. He completed the transactions but not long afterward, he began to suspect their integrity. He contacted the Federal Trade Commission and Social Security Administration. The detective division of the police department has been notified of the incident. For the time being, he appears to be out of the money.

