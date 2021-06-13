A W. Hartsdale Avenue resident June 1 went to police headquarters to report a phone call he received from a caller who said he’d won $1.6 million in the Pot of Gold Sweepstakes and someone would be coming over in a couple of hours to bring him a check. The man said he recognized the call as a scam and he worried about who might turn up at his doorstep. Police went to his house to assure him his home is secure. He was told to call the police immediately if any unknown parties showed up.
Unpermitted party
Police responded to the Highview School on N. Central Avenue June 1 on a report of property damage. On arrival police spoke with a school employee who said two cars containing a dozen or more children aged 5 to 18 showed up on school grounds. He said the group proceeded to have a cookout on school property. He said they were not given permission and had no permit and had caused damage by removing plastic screen dividers from seating areas. The reporting party added that some of them “used the bathroom” along the edges of school property. He gave police a description of the cars and potential information from the license plates. Video surveillance of the area apparently was deleted by accident. The incident was documented.
Identity theft
A Townsend Avenue caller June 1 told police about a fraudulent check in his name for $1,000 made out to a leaf protection and gutter company he does not remember doing business with. There was also a second check for $2,422 made out to “Scott Anderson.” The caller said he never wrote a check to anyone named “Scott Anderson,” and believes the checks were forged but he has no other documentation. He’s been in contact with his bank and is not out any money. A report was made.
Man exposes himself
Police responded to the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue June 2 after a man was reported exposing his genitals to a woman as he passed outside and inside the bank. The man was described as a 40-year-old male with a muscular build wearing a baseball cap and eyeglasses, a striped T-shirt, trousers and sneakers. No video footage of the encounter was available. The reporting party is a 38-year-old woman who police said is a victim of public lewdness. The victim said she experienced a similar incident in the bank’s parking lot at another time, but she did not report it. She believes it’s the same man who exposed himself to her before, but as it was a few months ago, she doesn’t remember the exact date.
Found wallets
A good Samaritan turned in a wallet she found on N. Central Avenue to police June 3 for safekeeping. Some medical cards and the owner’s name were in the wallet, but no other identification. Police attempted to reach the person at the last known address but the person was no longer residing there. The wallet was placed into safekeeping.
Another wallet was handed in at headquarters on June 5. It had been found on the ground in the parking lot of Sentry Place. Officers contacted the wallet’s owner who came to the station to get his wallet. He was given a property receipt before he left.
Plates missing
A N. Central Avenue man told police June 6 he was taking pictures of his truck, preparing it for sale, when he noticed the license plates were missing. He has no idea who stole them or when it might have happened. He said the truck is registered to his business and has been parked behind his business on N. Central Avenue for about a month. The number on the missing plates was entered into the E-Justice system.
Pay up or no pool
A man whose pool pass was suspended at his residential complex came to the pool anyhow, causing a civil matter. Police received a report of his presence June 6 from the Community Association president of Highpoint on Highpoint Drive. She named the man and said his pass was suspended because he stopped paying maintenance fees and he had been notified of the suspension by email. She said he had been told he could not use the pool when he entered the pool area. Police approached the man and advised him of the situation. He left the pool area without incident and was advised to clear the matter up with building management.
Open door sets off burglar alarm
Police responded to a burglar alarm at a house on N. Washington Avenue June 6. On arrival, police found the house was empty but the front door was open. There was no sign of forced entry. The key holder was contacted and a neighbor said she saw the homeowner leaving the house through the back door. The homeowner arrived on scene and told police she probably left the front door open by accident.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 31 to June 6, was compiled from official information.
