A man went to police headquarters March 20 to report that two weeks earlier he was contacted in person at his residence on N. Central Avenue by a man who identified himself as a DEA agent and told the reporting party he is a victim of fraudulent purchases totaling more than $50,000. To rectify the situation, the reporting party was directed to send $13,500 cash to the DEA agent’s post office address, placing individual bills inside the pages of a book and mailing that. He was also told to send a picture of his driver’s license to prove his identification. Apparently he did all these things before realizing he’d been scammed. He told police he realized his money is gone but he wanted the incident documented. Police advised him to contact his financial institutions and to keep an eye on his accounts.
Catalytic converter stolen
On March 15, a Central Park Avenue resident reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her 2004 Honda Accord while it was parked outside her house. She realized it was stolen after she took it to her mechanic on S. Central Avenue when she started it and it made a strange sound. She advised police there are cameras outside her apartment complex and security is reviewing them. The stolen item is valued at $2,000.
A man, 43, was arrested and charged with speeding and aggravated illegal operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree March 16 after an officer on patrol on Central Park Avenue saw a dark car driving at a high rate of speed. The officer activated the patrol car’s lights but not the siren, and the driver pulled over and turned off his engine. He readily admitted to speeding; a check with the DMV showed his license had been suspended for failure to answer a summons in Orange County. Police advised he was unable to drive his car; he was issued tickets and a summons to appear in Scarsdale Village Court April 10. His car was parked and secured.
A man went to police headquarters March 20 to say he left his residence on E. Hartsdale Avenue the day before and, when he returned a half hour later, his front door had only the top lock locked. He told police he clearly recalls locking both his top and bottom lock and thinks someone might have been in his apartment. Police saw no signs of forced entry and all windows were secured.
More post office box fishing
Sticky gel was discovered March 20 at a U.S. Post Office drop box located on Longview Drive and Delhi Road around the mail slot. The postal inspector was notified, a report was made, and the post office said they would follow up.
A suspicious incident was reported March 16 on S. Central Avenue after a resident in an apartment complex reported a package stolen from his neighbor; on his Ring doorbell camera he had video of the theft taking place. He told police a man wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark pants, possibly posing as a delivery person, walked away with his neighbor’s package. He said his neighbor didn’t want to report the incident herself, but he did, for documentation.
An employee at a phone store on S. Central Avenue alerted police March 16 about a suspicious incident that made it seem like the store was being set up for future theft. The employee said he was closing the store when he heard someone pulling on the locked rear door handle. He didn’t open the door. He called police since other thefts had occurred recently. Police arrived and saw no signs of forced entry and nothing appeared damaged or stolen.
On March 17, police responded to a grocery store on N. Central Avenue after a woman said she was shopping when she noticed she no longer had her cellphone. She said she left her cart unattended for a few moments while in the produce area and didn’t notice her phone was gone until she got to the checkout. The phone, a Galaxy Note, is valued at $1,800. Her son tracked the phone and found it was traveling north on N. Central Avenue but the tracking stopped in the vicinity of N. Central Avenue and Jane Street. Police went to that location to search for the phone but didn’t find it.
A sick raccoon was reported March 18 on Fort Hill Road. On arrival, police saw the animal was sick and not responding to motion or sound. The animal was humanely dispatched with one round.
Four hours later on the same date a raccoon was down on Westminster Road. It was unable to stand up and didn’t respond to the officer’s presence. Two rounds were discharged and the homeowner was contacted by phone and given follow-up instructions on how to dispose of the dead animal.
An unmoving possum was reported March 19 by a Stoneleigh Close resident who said it was in his yard but he brought it inside because he thought something bad might happen to it. Police said the animal appeared normal and uninjured. The resident was advised of the inadvisability of bringing wildlife inside one’s house and police contacted Animal Nation, whose staff recommended the possum be brought to a vet for testing. The officer brought it to an emergency veterinary group that accepts wildlife for evaluation and treatment.
A Harvard Drive resident March 21 reported a sick skunk, which police euthanized with one round. The body was placed in a black garbage bag and left on the corner of Howard Drive and Dyckman Street for sanitation pickup.
A sick raccoon was reported March 21 on E. Hartsdale Avenue. Police dispatched it with two rounds. The animal was double bagged and disposed of.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 14 to March 20, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.