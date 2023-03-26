Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A man went to police headquarters March 20 to report that two weeks earlier he was contacted in person at his residence on N. Central Avenue by a man who identified himself as a DEA agent and told the reporting party he is a victim of fraudulent purchases totaling more than $50,000. To rectify the situation, the reporting party was directed to send $13,500 cash to the DEA agent’s post office address, placing individual bills inside the pages of a book and mailing that. He was also told to send a picture of his driver’s license to prove his identification. Apparently he did all these things before realizing he’d been scammed. He told police he realized his money is gone but he wanted the incident documented. Police advised him to contact his financial institutions and to keep an eye on his accounts. 

Catalytic converter stolen 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.